How to collect the Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is bringing back not only the major gameplay beats of the Budokai Tenkaichi series from the 2000s, but also the ability to collect Dragon Balls to summon the eternal dragons and unlock new features.

The major difference from Dragon Ball Sparking Zero compared to the older games is that a new canonical dragon was introduced in Dragon Ball Super during the Universal Tournament arc. As for the Dragon Balls themselves, they’re about as tricky to find as all of Vegeta’s branching arcs. If you fancy tracking down these wish-granting treasures, we’ll list what you can get by summoning the eternal dragons below.

Shenron exclusive wish rewards in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

State your wish, and it shall be granted. Image via Bandai Namco

Regular Dragon Balls are obtained by completing a set list of Zen-Oh’s Orders or Whis’ Tasks. These tasks only really require some skill with the game, but we have a collection of Dragon Ball Sparking Zero tips and tricks to get you started.

Once you get the Dragon Balls, you can redeem them at the Come Forth screen to summon Shenron. Each time you summon him, you can ask him for a single wish. So far we’ve only found them via these tasks, but it’s possible to summon the eternal dragon via other means, so we’ll update this guide once we know more.

Your choices are one of the following:

I want more Zeni

I want you to raise my Player Level

I want more titles – Gives you the choice to unlock King, King of the World, or Delightful Lover titles

– Gives you the choice to unlock King, King of the World, or Delightful Lover titles I want new outfits – Gives you the choice to unlock new outfits for Yamcha, Master Roshi, Goku (Super), or Vegeta (Super)

– Gives you the choice to unlock new outfits for Yamcha, Master Roshi, Goku (Super), or Vegeta (Super) I want to complete an Episode Battle – Gives you a Dragon Orb which you can spend to make a secondary condition easier to complete during a story battle (Battle scenes only)

Porunga exclusive wish rewards in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

While it’s possible to summon Porunga, the steps are currently unknown. Image via Bandai Namco

At the time of writing, we don’t know where you can find the Namekian Dragon Balls, nor do we know the kind of wishes they grant the one who unites them and summons Porunga. However, the main menu mentions this dragon can grant three wishes, much like he does in the manga. We’ll get more information about these Dragon Balls as soon as we find them.

Super Shenron exclusive wish rewards in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

The newest of the three eternal dragons, Super Shenron is more of a cosmos drake if you ask us. Image via Bandai Namco

If you complete the Dragon Ball Super Universal Tournament arc as Goku, you’ll get access to the Super Dragon Balls. Super Shenron will appear and grant you a single wish. We were able to summon Shenron twice after beating two separate branching paths from Goku’s story.

You can choose from the following wishes:

I want more characters – Gives you the choice to unlock Goku Black or Fused Zamasu.

– Gives you the choice to unlock Goku Black or Fused Zamasu. I want more Zeni – Gives you a lot of money to spend in the in-game store

– Gives you a lot of money to spend in the in-game store I want you to raise my Player Level

I want new outfits – Gives you the choice to unlock new outfits for Yamcha, Master Roshi, Goku (Super), or Vegeta (Super)

– Gives you the choice to unlock new outfits for Yamcha, Master Roshi, Goku (Super), or Vegeta (Super) I want ability items – Gives you a choice between Super Transformation, Broly’s Ring, Water’s Blessing, or Miracle Master

– Gives you a choice between Super Transformation, Broly’s Ring, Water’s Blessing, or Miracle Master I want more titles – Gives you a choice between Giant Sized, Make Me Immortal, Grant My Wish of Immortality and Eternal Youth, or Give Me the World’s Best Ice Cream titles.

