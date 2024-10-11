How to Deflect Beams in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO brings back the combat of the original Budokai Tenkaichi series and adds some new interesting mechanics to the mix. While you could always deflect ki blasts, deflecting Super attack beams can be tricky. This is how you can pull it off in Sparking! ZERO.

How to Beam Deflect in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

Deflecting ki blasts is easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Beam Deflect mechanic in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO is a new feature that allows you to bounce off Super Beam attacks as if they were regular ki blasts. While the tutorial teaches you how to deflect ki blasts, it doesn’t mention how to deal with Super attacks. It is a hidden mechanic that can be tough to pull off, but very satisfying when you finally manage to do it.

If you were ever surprised by the AI or other players casually swatting your massive Kamehameha away and wanted to know how to do it yourself, this guide is for you.

Timing is key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To successfully deflect beams, you first have to enter Perception mode. Doing so will drain your ki slowly as you maintain Perception mode, so ensure you have a full ki bar. Next, you also need to have two Skill Counts available to deflect Supers, so make sure to check before you attempt it.

You will also need to take note of your control layout. The required button prompts will vary depending on whether you use the “Standard” or “Classic” layout.

You must use one button if you’re playing on the Standard layout.

PlayStation controller: Circle to enter Perception mode, release button to deflect.

to enter Perception mode, release button to deflect. Xbox controller: B to enter Perception mode, release button to deflect.

You need to use a combination of two buttons for the Classic layout.

PlayStation controller: Circle + Triangle to enter Perception mode, release button to deflect.

to enter Perception mode, release button to deflect. Xbox controller: B + Y to enter Perception mode, release button to deflect.

Timing is key if you want to pull off a successful Beam Deflect. But finding the right timing can be difficult in fast-paced Story mode battles, especially at a crucial moment. To alleviate this, you should practice deflecting beams in a safer environment.

How to practice Deflecting Beams in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

The ideal settings to practice with. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you know how to Beam Deflect, you should practice using the mechanic in a slower-paced battle. The ideal mode to practice deflecting beams is the Training mode. Pick an opponent that uses Beam Super attacks and change their strategy to “Defense Strategy: Blasts” in the Opponent Settings menu. Then charge up your ki bar to maximum while maintaining two Skill Counts.

Hold down the Perception button and wait for the enemy’s Super Beam to fly at you. Release the button right before the Beam makes contact, and you should be able to deflect it away easily.

