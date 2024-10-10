All Frieza Branching Paths in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

As the most iconic villain in all of Dragon Ball Z, fans would naturally expect that Frieza’s branching paths in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO explore scenarios in which the galactic dictator won against Goku.

Despite his popularity among the rogue’s gallery, Frieza’s side path takes a rather surprising turn when it comes to the “What If” scenario proposed. Goku’s branching paths may drastically change the beginning of his plot, but you’ll certainly want to know the objectives in advance for Frieza’s Episodic Battle campaign. Below are all the details about his side story, as well as all the possible endings via branching paths in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Frieza side path

Which one Frieza’s allies would survive the longest during the Tournament of Power? Image via Bandai Namco

There’s only one notable side path available to Frieza, and except for Future Trunks’ branching paths, it’s one of the more heavily involved paradox stories. The good news is that while plenty of choices are available, each one gives you the same reward for finishing them.

That said, the condition to even unlock this highly relevant choice requires a near-perfect fight against both Goku and Vegeta in Super Saiyan Blue forms. Our Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO tips and tricks should give you the skills you need to send those Saiyans packing. It’ll also be helpful when dealing with the three other branching paths available to Frieza if you beat your opponent fast enough.

Frieza Force Joins the Fray

Reunited, and it feels so good! Image via Bandai Namco

In a rather unusual twist on the established canon, Frieza beating both Goku and Vegeta doesn’t result in the end of the Earth during the mission Frieza Revived in the God of Destruction Beerus/Frieza’s Resurrection Arc. Instead, Beerus interrupts him and requests that he take his leave. In exchange, Frieza asks Beerus not to interfere with his universal conquest and to use Earth’s Dragon Balls to revive everyone in the Frieza Force that the Saiyans have killed during the previous Arcs.

Eventually, Beerus pleads with Frieza to join the Tournament of Power. In exchange, Frieza demands that he bring one set of allies as an insurance policy. You now have the choice between four different allies. Each one gives you different levels to complete, and all have the same reward: 60,000 Zeni and the “Frieza’s Sage: Frieza Force Joins the Fray” photo collection for that path.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Frieza branching paths

Apparently all it takes to beat Goku is not to hulk out? Image via Bandai Namco

In addition to the major change in the God of Destruction Beerus/Frieza’s Resurrection Arc, there are a handful of earlier encounters, each with their own endings. Of all the villains in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO, Frieza’s branching paths are mostly about defeating the enemy in good time. However, there is a notable exception that has a similar condition to one of Goku Black’s branching paths. It’s here that we’ll also list all of the choices in the side story of what each one gives you:

Campaign level name Saga Deviation condition A Blast from the Past Planet Namek Arc Defeat all members within a given time (if Goku shouts that his Spirit Bomb is charged before you fight him a second time, you’ll run out of time) Legendary Super Saiyan Planet Namek Arc Defeat enemy without transforming Frieza Descends on Earth Android/Cell Arc Defeat Trunks within the allocated time (if Trunks executes his Super combo, you’ll take maximum damage and lose) Frieza’s Philosophy Frieza Force Joins the Fray Cooler (unlocks Brothers Fight Together) Frieza’s Philosophy Frieza Force Joins the Fray King Cold (unlocks Parent-Child Tournament of Power, then Saiyans from Universe Six) Frieza’s Philosophy Frieza Force Joins the Fray Ginyu Force (unlocks Frieza and his Special Squad, then Dangerous Foe) Frieza’s Philosophy Frieza Force Joins the Fray Dodoria and Zarbon (unlocks Frieza Challenged)

