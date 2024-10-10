Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Frieza branching paths: Frieza standing victorious after the fight with Goku on Namek.
Image via Bandai Namco
Category:
Dragon Ball

All Frieza Branching Paths in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

All of Frieza's branching path endings in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, as well as all the available choices during his side story.
Image of Dave Irwin
Dave Irwin
|

Published: Oct 10, 2024 03:34 pm

As the most iconic villain in all of Dragon Ball Z, fans would naturally expect that Frieza’s branching paths in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO explore scenarios in which the galactic dictator won against Goku.

Recommended Videos

Despite his popularity among the rogue’s gallery, Frieza’s side path takes a rather surprising turn when it comes to the “What If” scenario proposed. Goku’s branching paths may drastically change the beginning of his plot, but you’ll certainly want to know the objectives in advance for Frieza’s Episodic Battle campaign. Below are all the details about his side story, as well as all the possible endings via branching paths in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Frieza side path

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Frieza branching paths: Beerus, an Egyptian cat God, is asking Frieza to choose between four allies to take to the Tournament of Power.
Which one Frieza’s allies would survive the longest during the Tournament of Power? Image via Bandai Namco

There’s only one notable side path available to Frieza, and except for Future Trunks’ branching paths, it’s one of the more heavily involved paradox stories. The good news is that while plenty of choices are available, each one gives you the same reward for finishing them.

That said, the condition to even unlock this highly relevant choice requires a near-perfect fight against both Goku and Vegeta in Super Saiyan Blue forms. Our Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO tips and tricks should give you the skills you need to send those Saiyans packing. It’ll also be helpful when dealing with the three other branching paths available to Frieza if you beat your opponent fast enough.

Frieza Force Joins the Fray

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Frieza branching paths: Frieza is flanked by Dodoria and Zarbon in the Tournament of Power.
Reunited, and it feels so good! Image via Bandai Namco

In a rather unusual twist on the established canon, Frieza beating both Goku and Vegeta doesn’t result in the end of the Earth during the mission Frieza Revived in the God of Destruction Beerus/Frieza’s Resurrection Arc. Instead, Beerus interrupts him and requests that he take his leave. In exchange, Frieza asks Beerus not to interfere with his universal conquest and to use Earth’s Dragon Balls to revive everyone in the Frieza Force that the Saiyans have killed during the previous Arcs.

Eventually, Beerus pleads with Frieza to join the Tournament of Power. In exchange, Frieza demands that he bring one set of allies as an insurance policy. You now have the choice between four different allies. Each one gives you different levels to complete, and all have the same reward: 60,000 Zeni and the “Frieza’s Sage: Frieza Force Joins the Fray” photo collection for that path.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Frieza branching paths

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Frieza branching paths: The map showing the conditions for Frieza to beat Goku.
Apparently all it takes to beat Goku is not to hulk out? Image via Bandai Namco

In addition to the major change in the God of Destruction Beerus/Frieza’s Resurrection Arc, there are a handful of earlier encounters, each with their own endings. Of all the villains in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO, Frieza’s branching paths are mostly about defeating the enemy in good time. However, there is a notable exception that has a similar condition to one of Goku Black’s branching paths. It’s here that we’ll also list all of the choices in the side story of what each one gives you:

Campaign level nameSagaDeviation condition
A Blast from the PastPlanet Namek ArcDefeat all members within a given time (if Goku shouts that his Spirit Bomb is charged before you fight him a second time, you’ll run out of time)
Legendary Super SaiyanPlanet Namek ArcDefeat enemy without transforming
Frieza Descends on EarthAndroid/Cell ArcDefeat Trunks within the allocated time (if Trunks executes his Super combo, you’ll take maximum damage and lose)
Frieza’s PhilosophyFrieza Force Joins the FrayCooler (unlocks Brothers Fight Together)
Frieza’s PhilosophyFrieza Force Joins the FrayKing Cold (unlocks Parent-Child Tournament of Power, then Saiyans from Universe Six)
Frieza’s PhilosophyFrieza Force Joins the FrayGinyu Force (unlocks Frieza and his Special Squad, then Dangerous Foe)
Frieza’s PhilosophyFrieza Force Joins the FrayDodoria and Zarbon (unlocks Frieza Challenged)

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Dave Irwin
Dave Irwin
Dave is a freelance journalist contributing to Dot Esports, as well as a few other outlets, including Game Rant, PCGamesN, and Pocket Tactics. With six years experience creating guides, reviews, and features, you'll also find some of his work on Rock, Paper, Shotgun and Tech Raptor. While he loves his retro games, he has found plenty to love with modern game series' such as Monster Hunter, Dark Souls, and many more. He has played every Pokemon game since day one and is also an avid board game enthusiast. He also loves birds. Make sure to follow him on Twitter (@dave__irwin) for more.
twitter