Image Credit: Bethesda
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Dragon Balls: a green Chinese dragon with red eyes and green whiskers.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO controls, explained

Learning the different controls on Console and PC is the best way to claim that victory.
Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Oct 8, 2024 05:02 am

Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO has arrived, and for new players who don’t know what they are doing, the controls can be a bit of a pain to work out.

How do you attack? How do you dodge? The game doesn’t tell you much if you don’t check out the extensive training and go straight into battles. So, depending on your platform or controller of choice, keeping a control guide on hand is crucial to learning the ropes and giving yourself a fighting chance in the surprisingly hard campaign.

Of course, there are other tips for winning fights. Knowing the controls isn’t a guaranteed way to victory, but it can at least help you understand what’s going on, depending on whether you choose Standard or Classic controller options.

All controls for Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

xbox and ps5 copntrols for dragon ball sparking zero helpsheet
Controls aplenty. Image via Bandai Namco

Xbox Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO Controls

MoveXbox Standard Controls ButtonXbox Classic Controls Button
Move your characterD-pad/ Left StickD-pad/ Left Stick
Rush AttackXX
PerceptionBN/A
Short Dash/StepAA
GuardLeft TriggerB
Ki Blast/Rush ChainYY
Ki ChargeRight TriggerLeft Trigger
Revenge CounterRight Stick (Pressed when attacked)Left Button (Tapped Twice)
Ascend/JumpLeft ButtonRight Button
DescendLeft TriggerRight Trigger

PlayStation Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO Controls

MovePlayStation Standard Controls ButtonPlayStation Classic Controls Button
Move your characterD-pad/ Left StickD-pad/ Left Stick
Rush AttackSquareSquare
PerceptionCircleN/A
Short Dash/StepXX
GuardR1Circle
Ki Blast/Rush ChainTriangleTriangle
Ki ChargeR2L2
Revenge CounterRight Stick (Pressed when attacked)L1 (Tapped Twice)
Ascend/JumpL1R1`
DescendL2R2

PC Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO Controls

MovePC Control Keys
Move your characterWASD
Rush AttackLeft Click
PerceptionQ
Short Dash/StepF
Ki Blast/Rush ChainRight Click
Vanishing AssaultV
Skill 1, 21, 2
Blast 1, 23, 4
Ultimate Blast5
Switch CameraC

If you hold the Ki Charge button, you’ll gain access to special moves you can use your power bar on, such as Kamehameha and other classic DB moves. You can also power up beyond your bar to access super special attacks.

Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO isn’t your typical fighting game, after all. Most of your moves are done with individual button presses over combinations of buttons and directional buttons. While spamming the attack button might feel like an effective strategy at first, you’ll soon find out that enemies will counter your incoming attacks easily. Equally spamming projectiles or super moves isn’t a good option either.

Depending on your preference, you could make an argument that Standard and Classic are both viable control methods. For me, I prefer Classic as pressing the right stick to use counter doesn’t feel right. It also makes me long for custom controls to set up my own way of playing. I also find it better to use a controller when on the PC version of the game, though I must admit having access to skills with the press of a button is pretty cool.

