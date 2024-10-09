All DP Levels and Cost character list Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

Understanding DP is one of the most important aspects of Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO, as it decides which characters you can use in certain modes and what your teams look like.
Each fighter has its own DP pool, but it can be hard to know what it means if you are a new player or organize a team if you don’t know their DP value. Luckily, we have you covered on both.
What is DP in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO?
DP is the cost to use a fighter in some of Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO’s character pool. You get a limit of DP you can use for your roster, so you need to select fighters for matches that meet the maximum point amount.
You can choose as many characters as you want for your team as long as it doesn’t exceed the DP amount. So, if you pick a character that has a lot of DP, you won’t be able to have a large team, but at least have a strong character to use against someone else’s. It’s all about balance, ensuring people aren’t always using the same super-strong teams.
Full DP character levels list in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO
This is not a completed list. As there are so many fighters, we will try to update it as much as possible over time.
|DP 1
|DP 2
|DP 3
|DP 4
|DP 5
|DP 6
|DP 7
|DP 8
|DP 9
|DP 10
|Hercule/Mr. Satan
|Chiaotzu
|Babidi
|Android 19
|Android 13
|Android 17 (Super)
|Broly Super Saiyan (Super)
|Anilaza
|Broly Legendary Super Saiyan (Z)
|Beerus
|Frieza Force Soldier
|Burter
|Bardock
|Android 16
|Cabba Super Saiyan
|Broly Super Saiyan (Z)
|Fused Zamasu
|Broly Super Saiyan Full Power (Super)
|Gogeta Super Saiyan 4 (GT)
|Guldo
|Cell Jr.
|Dr. Gero
|Android 17 (Z)
|Cell Pefect Form
|Cabba Super Saiyan 2
|Gogeta Super Saiyan (Super)
|Fused Zamasu Half-Corrupted
|Gogeta Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (Super)
|Master Roshi
|Cui
|Dr. Wheelo
|Android 18
|Cooler
|Caulifla Super Saiyan 2
|Goku Black Super Saiyan Rosé
|Goku Ultra Instinct (Super)
|Vegito Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan
|Master Roshi Max Power
|Dodoria
|Ginyu
|Baby Vegeta (GT)
|Dabura
|Cooler Final Form
|Goku Super Saiyan 4 (GT)
|Jiren Full Power
|Whis
|Saibaman
|Gohan (Kid)
|Gihan (Adult)
|Bergamo
|Dyspo
|Frieza Full Power (Z)
|Goku Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (Super)
|Spopovich
|Goku (Teen)
|Gohan (Teen)
|Bojack
|Frieza (Super)
|Full-Power Bojack
|Goku Ultra Instinct -Sign- (Super)
|Videl
|Jeice
|Goku (Z-Early)
|Broly (Super)
|Frieza 4th Form (Z)
|Fusion Android 13
|Golden Frieza
|Yajirobe
|Krillin
|Goku (Mini)
|Broly (Z)
|Frost
|Gogeta (Super)
|Gotenks Super Saiyan 3
|Nappa
|Goten
|Cabba
|Future Trunks Super Saiyan
|Gohan Super Saiyan 2 (Adult)
|Hit
|Pan (GT)
|Great Saiyaman
|Caulifla
|Gohan (Adult) Super Saiyan
|Gohan Super Saiyan 2 (Teen)
|Jiren
|Raditz
|King Cold
|Cell 1st Form
|Gohan Super Saiyan (Future)
|Goku Super Saiyan 3 (GT)
|Kefla Super Saiyan 2
|Recoome
|Lord Slug
|Cell 2nd Form
|Gohan Super Saiyan (Teen)
|Goku Super Saiyan 3 (Z-End)
|Omega Shenron (GT)
|Super Zarbon
|Nail
|Frieza 1st Form (Z)
|Goku Super Saiyan (GT)
|Goku Super Saiyan God (Super)
|Super Gogeta (Z)
|Yamcha
|Piccolo
|Frieza 2nd Form (Z)
|Goku Super Saiyan (Super)
|Gotenks Super Saiyan
|Super Vegito
|Zarbon
|Super Garlic Jr.
|Frieza 3rd Form (Z)
|Goku Super Saiyan (Z-End)
|Great Ape Baby (GT)
|Toppo, God of Destruction
|Tapion
|Future Trunks
|Goku Super Saiyan (Z-Mid)
|Kale Super Saiyan (Berserk)
|Vegeta Super Saiyan 4 (GT)
|Tien
|Gohan (Future)
|Goku Super Saiyan 2 (Z-End)
|Kefla Super Saiyan
|Vegeta Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (Super)
|Trunks (Kid)
|Goku (GT)
|Gotenks
|Kid Buu
|Trunks (Sword)
|Goku (Super)
|Hirudegarn
|Majin Vegeta
|Turles
|Goku (Z End)
|Kale Super Saiyan
|Metal Cooler
|Uub (GT)
|Goku (Z-Mid)
|Kefla
|Perfect Cell
|Vegeta (Z-Scouter)
|Goku Black
|Majin Buu
|Super Baby 2 (GT)
|Goku Super Saiyan
|Majin Buu (Evil)
|Super Buu (Gohan Absorbed)
|Great Ape Vegeta
|Majuub (GT)
|Super Buu (Gotenks Absorbed)
|Janemba
|Mecha Frieza
|Super Janemba
|Kakunsa
|Super Baby 1 (GT)
|Syn Shenron
|Kale
|Super Buu
|Toppo
|Lord Slug Giant Form
|Super Trunks
|Ultimate Gohan
|Piccolo (Fused with Kami)
|Super Vegeta
|Vegeta Super Saiyan God (Super)
|Ribrianne
|Trunks Super Saiyan Melee)
|Vegito
|Roasie
|Vegeta Super Saiyan (Super)
|Trunks (Melee)
|Vegeta Super Saiyan (Z-Early)
|Trunks Super Saiyan (Kid)
|Vegeta Super Saiyan (Z-End)
|Trunks Super Saiyan (Sword)
|Cell Perfect Form
|Vegeta (Super)
|Vegeta (Z-Early)
|Vegeta (Z End)
|Zamasu
