All DP Levels and Cost character list Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

Understaing DP is cruciial in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO. He's the full list of DP charater costs.
Adam Newell
Published: Oct 9, 2024 04:20 am

Understanding DP is one of the most important aspects of Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO, as it decides which characters you can use in certain modes and what your teams look like.

Each fighter has its own DP pool, but it can be hard to know what it means if you are a new player or organize a team if you don’t know their DP value. Luckily, we have you covered on both.

What is DP in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO?

DP is the cost to use a fighter in some of Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO’s character pool. You get a limit of DP you can use for your roster, so you need to select fighters for matches that meet the maximum point amount.

You can choose as many characters as you want for your team as long as it doesn’t exceed the DP amount. So, if you pick a character that has a lot of DP, you won’t be able to have a large team, but at least have a strong character to use against someone else’s. It’s all about balance, ensuring people aren’t always using the same super-strong teams.

Full DP character levels list in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Vegeta branching paths: Majin Vegeta is holding his palm out to blast away his target.
This is not a completed list. As there are so many fighters, we will try to update it as much as possible over time.

DP 1DP 2DP 3DP 4DP 5DP 6DP 7DP 8DP 9DP 10
Hercule/Mr. SatanChiaotzuBabidiAndroid 19Android 13Android 17 (Super)Broly Super Saiyan (Super)AnilazaBroly Legendary Super Saiyan (Z)Beerus
Frieza Force SoldierBurterBardockAndroid 16Cabba Super SaiyanBroly Super Saiyan (Z)Fused ZamasuBroly Super Saiyan Full Power (Super)Gogeta Super Saiyan 4 (GT)
GuldoCell Jr.Dr. GeroAndroid 17 (Z)Cell Pefect FormCabba Super Saiyan 2Gogeta Super Saiyan (Super)Fused Zamasu Half-CorruptedGogeta Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (Super)
Master RoshiCuiDr. WheeloAndroid 18CoolerCaulifla Super Saiyan 2Goku Black Super Saiyan RoséGoku Ultra Instinct (Super)Vegito Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan
Master Roshi Max PowerDodoriaGinyuBaby Vegeta (GT)DaburaCooler Final FormGoku Super Saiyan 4 (GT)Jiren Full PowerWhis
SaibamanGohan (Kid)Gihan (Adult)BergamoDyspoFrieza Full Power (Z)Goku Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (Super)
SpopovichGoku (Teen)Gohan (Teen)BojackFrieza (Super)Full-Power BojackGoku Ultra Instinct -Sign- (Super)
VidelJeiceGoku (Z-Early)Broly (Super)Frieza 4th Form (Z)Fusion Android 13Golden Frieza
YajirobeKrillinGoku (Mini)Broly (Z)FrostGogeta (Super)Gotenks Super Saiyan 3
NappaGotenCabbaFuture Trunks Super SaiyanGohan Super Saiyan 2 (Adult)Hit
Pan (GT)Great SaiyamanCauliflaGohan (Adult) Super SaiyanGohan Super Saiyan 2 (Teen)Jiren
RaditzKing ColdCell 1st FormGohan Super Saiyan (Future)Goku Super Saiyan 3 (GT)Kefla Super Saiyan 2
RecoomeLord SlugCell 2nd FormGohan Super Saiyan (Teen)Goku Super Saiyan 3 (Z-End)Omega Shenron (GT)
Super ZarbonNailFrieza 1st Form (Z)Goku Super Saiyan (GT)Goku Super Saiyan God (Super)Super Gogeta (Z)
YamchaPiccoloFrieza 2nd Form (Z)Goku Super Saiyan (Super)Gotenks Super SaiyanSuper Vegito
ZarbonSuper Garlic Jr.Frieza 3rd Form (Z)Goku Super Saiyan (Z-End)Great Ape Baby (GT)Toppo, God of Destruction
TapionFuture TrunksGoku Super Saiyan (Z-Mid)Kale Super Saiyan (Berserk)Vegeta Super Saiyan 4 (GT)
TienGohan (Future)Goku Super Saiyan 2 (Z-End)Kefla Super SaiyanVegeta Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (Super)
Trunks (Kid)Goku (GT)GotenksKid Buu
Trunks (Sword)Goku (Super)HirudegarnMajin Vegeta
TurlesGoku (Z End)Kale Super SaiyanMetal Cooler
Uub (GT)Goku (Z-Mid)KeflaPerfect Cell
Vegeta (Z-Scouter)Goku BlackMajin BuuSuper Baby 2 (GT)
Goku Super SaiyanMajin Buu (Evil)Super Buu (Gohan Absorbed)
Great Ape VegetaMajuub (GT)Super Buu (Gotenks Absorbed)
JanembaMecha FriezaSuper Janemba
KakunsaSuper Baby 1 (GT)Syn Shenron
KaleSuper BuuToppo
Lord Slug Giant FormSuper TrunksUltimate Gohan
Piccolo (Fused with Kami)Super VegetaVegeta Super Saiyan God (Super)
RibrianneTrunks Super Saiyan Melee)Vegito
RoasieVegeta Super Saiyan (Super)
Trunks (Melee)Vegeta Super Saiyan (Z-Early)
Trunks Super Saiyan (Kid)Vegeta Super Saiyan (Z-End)
Trunks Super Saiyan (Sword)Cell Perfect Form
Vegeta (Super)
Vegeta (Z-Early)
Vegeta (Z End)
Zamasu
