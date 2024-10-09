All DP Levels and Cost character list Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

Understanding DP is one of the most important aspects of Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO, as it decides which characters you can use in certain modes and what your teams look like.

Each fighter has its own DP pool, but it can be hard to know what it means if you are a new player or organize a team if you don’t know their DP value. Luckily, we have you covered on both.

What is DP in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO?

DP is the cost to use a fighter in some of Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO’s character pool. You get a limit of DP you can use for your roster, so you need to select fighters for matches that meet the maximum point amount.

You can choose as many characters as you want for your team as long as it doesn’t exceed the DP amount. So, if you pick a character that has a lot of DP, you won’t be able to have a large team, but at least have a strong character to use against someone else’s. It’s all about balance, ensuring people aren’t always using the same super-strong teams.

Full DP character levels list in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

This is not a completed list. As there are so many fighters, we will try to update it as much as possible over time.

DP 1 DP 2 DP 3 DP 4 DP 5 DP 6 DP 7 DP 8 DP 9 DP 10 Hercule/Mr. Satan Chiaotzu Babidi Android 19 Android 13 Android 17 (Super) Broly Super Saiyan (Super) Anilaza Broly Legendary Super Saiyan (Z) Beerus Frieza Force Soldier Burter Bardock Android 16 Cabba Super Saiyan Broly Super Saiyan (Z) Fused Zamasu Broly Super Saiyan Full Power (Super) Gogeta Super Saiyan 4 (GT) Guldo Cell Jr. Dr. Gero Android 17 (Z) Cell Pefect Form Cabba Super Saiyan 2 Gogeta Super Saiyan (Super) Fused Zamasu Half-Corrupted Gogeta Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (Super) Master Roshi Cui Dr. Wheelo Android 18 Cooler Caulifla Super Saiyan 2 Goku Black Super Saiyan Rosé Goku Ultra Instinct (Super) Vegito Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Master Roshi Max Power Dodoria Ginyu Baby Vegeta (GT) Dabura Cooler Final Form Goku Super Saiyan 4 (GT) Jiren Full Power Whis Saibaman Gohan (Kid) Gihan (Adult) Bergamo Dyspo Frieza Full Power (Z) Goku Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (Super) Spopovich Goku (Teen) Gohan (Teen) Bojack Frieza (Super) Full-Power Bojack Goku Ultra Instinct -Sign- (Super) Videl Jeice Goku (Z-Early) Broly (Super) Frieza 4th Form (Z) Fusion Android 13 Golden Frieza Yajirobe Krillin Goku (Mini) Broly (Z) Frost Gogeta (Super) Gotenks Super Saiyan 3 Nappa Goten Cabba Future Trunks Super Saiyan Gohan Super Saiyan 2 (Adult) Hit Pan (GT) Great Saiyaman Caulifla Gohan (Adult) Super Saiyan Gohan Super Saiyan 2 (Teen) Jiren Raditz King Cold Cell 1st Form Gohan Super Saiyan (Future) Goku Super Saiyan 3 (GT) Kefla Super Saiyan 2 Recoome Lord Slug Cell 2nd Form Gohan Super Saiyan (Teen) Goku Super Saiyan 3 (Z-End) Omega Shenron (GT) Super Zarbon Nail Frieza 1st Form (Z) Goku Super Saiyan (GT) Goku Super Saiyan God (Super) Super Gogeta (Z) Yamcha Piccolo Frieza 2nd Form (Z) Goku Super Saiyan (Super) Gotenks Super Saiyan Super Vegito Zarbon Super Garlic Jr. Frieza 3rd Form (Z) Goku Super Saiyan (Z-End) Great Ape Baby (GT) Toppo, God of Destruction Tapion Future Trunks Goku Super Saiyan (Z-Mid) Kale Super Saiyan (Berserk) Vegeta Super Saiyan 4 (GT) Tien Gohan (Future) Goku Super Saiyan 2 (Z-End) Kefla Super Saiyan Vegeta Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (Super) Trunks (Kid) Goku (GT) Gotenks Kid Buu Trunks (Sword) Goku (Super) Hirudegarn Majin Vegeta Turles Goku (Z End) Kale Super Saiyan Metal Cooler Uub (GT) Goku (Z-Mid) Kefla Perfect Cell Vegeta (Z-Scouter) Goku Black Majin Buu Super Baby 2 (GT) Goku Super Saiyan Majin Buu (Evil) Super Buu (Gohan Absorbed) Great Ape Vegeta Majuub (GT) Super Buu (Gotenks Absorbed) Janemba Mecha Frieza Super Janemba Kakunsa Super Baby 1 (GT) Syn Shenron Kale Super Buu Toppo Lord Slug Giant Form Super Trunks Ultimate Gohan Piccolo (Fused with Kami) Super Vegeta Vegeta Super Saiyan God (Super) Ribrianne Trunks Super Saiyan Melee) Vegito Roasie Vegeta Super Saiyan (Super) Trunks (Melee) Vegeta Super Saiyan (Z-Early) Trunks Super Saiyan (Kid) Vegeta Super Saiyan (Z-End) Trunks Super Saiyan (Sword) Cell Perfect Form Vegeta (Super) Vegeta (Z-Early) Vegeta (Z End) Zamasu

