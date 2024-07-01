Seafood Pasta is a three-star entree any player in Disney Dreamlight Valley can make using three easy ingredients. It’s a little pricey to make as you have buy most of the ingredients, but it’s worth the price—it’s vital meal for the Beast’s friendship.

Recommended Videos

Knowing how to make Seafood Pasta in Dreamlight Valley is crucial if you’d like to befriend the Beast and complete your Dreamlight Valley meals collection.

Here’s how to put together the three-ingredient dish (and save a little money).

How to make Seafood Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It looks delicious. Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s cheap to buy. Screenshot by Dot Esports All three seafood ingredients can be collected from the beach. Screenshot by Dot Esports Remy sells ingredients from his pantry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Seafood Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you only need three ingredients: Wheat, Milk, and one of Any Seafood.

Ingredients How to get Wheat Wheat can be purchased from Goofy’s Stalls in the Peaceful Meadow (Dreamlight Valley) and Ancient’s Landing (Eternity Isle). Milk Milk can be purchased from Remy’s Pantry when you unlock his restaurant. Any Seafood. You can use any seafood like Clams, Scallops, or Oysters for this recipe. All three of those options can be picked up off the beach at Dazzle Beach.

When you have all the ingredients, head to a Disney Dreamlight Valley cooking station, add them to the pot, and then start cooking using one coal. Once the meal in question has been prepared, it will be added to your recipe list, making it easy to cook again, and it will be added to your Dreamlight Valley meal collections.

Seafood Pasta Star Coin earnings and Energy regeneration stats

It’s a good Energy meal. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft.

Seafood Pasta is a quick and easy meal to make, albeit costly, as you have to buy milk for 230 Star Coins. Because of this, Seafood Pasta can sell for a decent price, clocking in at around 325 Star Coins. The best part is you’ll regain 921 Energy if you eat this dish. That’s half your blue Energy bar, which is pretty good.

However, unless you need Seafood Pasta for a Villager or to complete Beast’s The Beast with No Bite level two friendship quest, there are simply better meals you can make for Energy regeneration and Star Coin earnings.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy