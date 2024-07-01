seafood pasta in dreamlight valley
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft.
How to make Seafood Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A necessary meal for befriending the Beast.
Seafood Pasta is a three-star entree any player in Disney Dreamlight Valley can make using three easy ingredients. It’s a little pricey to make as you have buy most of the ingredients, but it’s worth the price—it’s vital meal for the Beast’s friendship.

Knowing how to make Seafood Pasta in Dreamlight Valley is crucial if you’d like to befriend the Beast and complete your Dreamlight Valley meals collection.

Here’s how to put together the three-ingredient dish (and save a little money).



To make Seafood Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you only need three ingredients: Wheat, Milk, and one of Any Seafood.

IngredientsHow to get
WheatWheat can be purchased from Goofy’s Stalls in the Peaceful Meadow (Dreamlight Valley) and Ancient’s Landing (Eternity Isle).
MilkMilk can be purchased from Remy’s Pantry when you unlock his restaurant.
Any Seafood.You can use any seafood like Clams, Scallops, or Oysters for this recipe. All three of those options can be picked up off the beach at Dazzle Beach.

When you have all the ingredients, head to a Disney Dreamlight Valley cooking station, add them to the pot, and then start cooking using one coal. Once the meal in question has been prepared, it will be added to your recipe list, making it easy to cook again, and it will be added to your Dreamlight Valley meal collections.

Seafood Pasta Star Coin earnings and Energy regeneration stats

seafood pasta in collections journal dreamlight valley
It’s a good Energy meal. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft.

Seafood Pasta is a quick and easy meal to make, albeit costly, as you have to buy milk for 230 Star Coins. Because of this, Seafood Pasta can sell for a decent price, clocking in at around 325 Star Coins. The best part is you’ll regain 921 Energy if you eat this dish. That’s half your blue Energy bar, which is pretty good.

However, unless you need Seafood Pasta for a Villager or to complete Beast’s The Beast with No Bite level two friendship quest, there are simply better meals you can make for Energy regeneration and Star Coin earnings.

