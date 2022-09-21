Cooking is a major aspect in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The game offers players to cook over 160 meals, with Sushi being one of them.

Other than Sushi being a gift for many of the characters in this game while also replenishing 405 energy when consumed, it is a dish that you need to cook in order to complete a quest by Ursula titled “Magic Moments.”

Preparing Sushi is a rather simple task, but gathering its ingredients is a task that can still be a hassle to tackle blindly. Luckily, we can make your job a little bit easier.

Here is how to make Sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Ingredients required to make Sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sushi is a two-star recipe that only requires one quantity of two ingredients each. They are:

1x fish

1x rice

Where to get fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Among the two ingredients, fish is the easier one to obtain. You will first need to go visit any water body in the valley, then take your fishing rod out and get to work. A useful tip to finding fish is to look out for the parts of the water that bubble. This is where they are more likely to be found.

Where to get rice in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Rice will be unavailable to you until you have unlocked Goofy’s Stall. Visit the Glade of Trust biome and fix Goofy’s Stall in this region, which will then let you purchase rice seeds for 35 Star Coins each.

If your stall is completely upgraded, you can sometimes buy rice directly for a steep price of 92 Star Coins. Although, this is probably not too feasible for players at this point in the game.

Your next step would be planting the rice seeds and waiting for them to grow. It takes about 50 minutes for rice seeds to turn into rice.

How to prepare Sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To cook Sushi, follow the steps given below: