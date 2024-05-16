Diablo 4 season 4: Complete boss loot table

There are six bosses to tackle in Diablo 4 season four, all of which can drop certain unique items, so we’re here to help with our full loot table showing all possible drops.
Bosses in Diablo 4 are among the endgame content available in season four, which also saw the introduction of Masterworking to make your gear even more powerful. If there’s a particular item you’re missing from your build that you want to farm, use our definitive guide below to find out the best location to farm the drop.
Diablo 4 boss loot table for season 4
Andariel
You find Andariel in World Tier 4 in the Hanged Man’s Hall, east of Tarsarak. Collect summoning materials by defeating the Beast in the Ice and Lord Zier in World Tier 4.
The full loot table for Andariel is below, including Uber Unique items, as Andariel is one of two bosses with a higher drop rate for these items. Defeating Andariel also provides the Smoldering Brimstone Mount Cosmetic Reward.
|Barbarian
|– Azurerath
– Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty
|Druid
|– Tempest Roar
– Dolmen Stone
|Necromancer
|– Black River
– Blood Moon Breeches
|Rogue
|– Cowl of the Nameless
– Scoundrel’s Leathers
|Sorcerer
|– Flamescar
– Blue Rose
|Non-Class Specific
|– Godslayer Crown
– Flickerstep
– Tibault’s Will
– X’Fal’s Corroded Signet
– Soulbrand
– Banished Lord’s Talisman
|Uber Uniques
|– Doombringer (Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue)
– The Grandfather (Barbarian, Necromancer)
– Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander (Druid, Sorcerer)
– Melted Heart of Selig (All)
– Andariel’s Visage (All)
– Harlequin Crest (All)
– Tyrael’s Might (All)
– Ring of Starless Skies (All)
The Beast in the Ice
The Beast in the Ice is in World Tier 3 in the Glacial Fissure, located southwest of Kyovashad. Collect the required summoning materials by defeating Tier 30+ Nightmare Dungeons.
The full loot table for Echo of Varshan is below, split into classes. Defeating The Beast in the Ice also provides a cosmetic reward of the Skull Torch and Binding the Fell Steed.
|Barbarian
|– Fields of Crimson
– 100,000 Steps
– Ancients’ Oath
– Battle Trance
– Hellhammer
– Ring of the Ravenous
|Druid
|– Insatiable Fury
– Hunter’s Zenith
– Waxing Gibbous
– Storm’s Companion
– Unsung Ascetic’s Wraps
|Necromancer
|– Bloodless Scream
– Howl from Below
– Deathspeaker’s Pendant
– Ring of Mendeln
– Mutilator Plate
|Rogue
|– Condemnation
– Word of Hakan
– Windforce
– Eaglehorn
– Beastfall Boots
|Sorcerer
|– Staff of Lam Esen
– Esu’s Heirloom
– Gloves of the Illuminator
– The Oculus
– Starfall Coronet
|Non-Class Specific
|– Frostburn
– Mother’s Embrace
– Fists of Fate
– Tassets of the Dawning Sky
– Paingorger’s Gauntlets
Duriel, King of Maggots
Duriel, The King of Maggots is in World Tier 4 in the Gaping Crevasse in Kehjistan. You can summon Duriel by defeating Echoes of Varshan and Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint to collect summoning items.
A full lost of unique drops from Duriel, King of Maggots is below, alongside Uber Uniques, as Duriel is one of two bosses to have a higher chance of providing those drops. Defeating Duriel, King of Maggots also provides The Smoldering Brimstone Mount.
|Barbarian
|– Azurewrath
– Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty
|Druid
|– Tempest Roar
– Dolmen Stone
|Necromancer
|– Black River
– Blood Moon Breeches
|Rogue
|– Cowl of the Nameless
– Scoundrel’s Leathers
|Sorcerer
|– Flamescar
– Blue Rose
|Non-Class Specific
|– Godslayer Crown
– Flickerstep
– Tibault’s Will
– X’Fal’s Corroded Signet
– Soulbrand
– Banished Lord’s Talisman
|Uber Uniques
|– Doombringer (Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue)
– The Grandfather (Barbarian, Necromancer)
– Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander (Druid, Sorcerer)
– Melted Heart of Selig (All)
– Andariel’s Visage (All)
– Harlequin Crest (All)
– Tyrael’s Might (All)
– Ring of Starless Skies (All)
Echo of Varshan
Echo of Varshan is in World Tier 3 in the Malignant Burrow, located near the Tree of Whispers in Hawezar. Complete Whispers of the Dead to earn summoning materials.
The full loot table for Echo of Varshan is below, split into classes. Defeating Echo of Varshan also provides the Flesh-Weld Rod Trophy cosmetic reward.
|Barbarian
|– Fields of Crimson
– 100,000 Steps
– Gohr’s Devastating Grips
– Ring of Red Furor
|Druid
|– Mad Wolf’s Glee
– Vasily’s Prayer
– Greatstaff of the Crone
– Airidah’s Inexorable Will
|Necromancer
|– Bloodless Scream
– Deathless Visage
– Deathspeaker’s Pendant
– Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul
|Rogue
|– Condemnation
– Eyes in the Dark
– Skyhunter
– Writhing Band of Trickery
|Sorcerer
|– Staff of Endless Rage
– Esu’s Heirloom
– Raiment of the Infinite
– Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop
|Non-Class Specific
|– Frostburn
– Mother’s Embrace
Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint
Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint is in World Tier 3 in the Hall of the Penitent, in the Dry Steppes subregion. Complete Helltide events to gather the required summoning materials.
The full loot table for Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint is below, split into classes. Defeating Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint also provides the Demonbinder Mount Armor Cosmetic Reward.
|Barbarian
|– Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus
– Rage of Harrogath
– Battle Trance
– The Butcher’s Cleaver
– Twin Strikes
|Druid
|– Insatiable fury
– Hunter’s Zenith
– Waxing Gibbous
– The Butcher’s Cleaver
– Earthbreaker
|Necromancer
|– Blood Artisan’s Cuirass
– Howl from Below
– Greaves of the Empty Tomb
– Ebonpiercer
|Rogue
|– Word of Hakan
– Grasp of Shadow
– Windforce
– Saboteur’s Signet
|Sorcerer
|– Staff of Lam Esen
– Iceheart Brais
– Gloves of the Illuminator
– Flameweaver
|Non-Class Specific
|– Penitent Greaves
Lord Zir
Lord Zir is in World Tier 4 in the Darkened Way, east of Kyovashad. Collect summoning materials by defeating World Bosses or Legion Events in World Tier 4.
A table showing all the unique drops possible when defeating Lord Zir is below, and defeating the boss also provides the Diadem of the Ancient Helm Cosmetic Reward.
|Barbarian
|– Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus
– Rage of Harrogath
– Gohr’s Devastating Grips
– Overkill
– The Butcher’s Cleaver
– Arreat’s Bearing
|Druid
|– Mad Wolf’s Glee
– Vasily’s Prayer
– Greatstaff of the Crone
– Fleshrender
– The Butcher’s Cleaver
– Wildheart Hunger
|Necromancer
|– Blood Artisan’s Cuirass
– Deathless Visage
– Greaves of the Empty Tomb
– Lidless Wall
– Cruor’s Embrace
|Rogue
|– Grasp of Shadow
– Eyes in the Dark
– Skyhunter
– Ashear’s Khanjar
– Scoundrel’s Kiss
|Sorcerer
|– Staff of Endless Rage
– Iceheart Brais
– Raiment of the Infinite
– Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo
– Fractured Winterglass
|Non-Class Specific
|– Penitent Greaves
– Razorplate
– Temerity
– Yen’s Blessing