Wandering Death, a Diablo 4 World Boss
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
Diablo

Diablo 4 season 4: Complete boss loot table

Pray to RNG.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: May 16, 2024 05:43 am

There are six bosses to tackle in Diablo 4 season four, all of which can drop certain unique items, so we’re here to help with our full loot table showing all possible drops.

Recommended Videos

Bosses in Diablo 4 are among the endgame content available in season four, which also saw the introduction of Masterworking to make your gear even more powerful. If there’s a particular item you’re missing from your build that you want to farm, use our definitive guide below to find out the best location to farm the drop.

Diablo 4 boss loot table for season 4

Andariel

All bosses in the end game of season 2 of diablo 4
Big fights ahead. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You find Andariel in World Tier 4 in the Hanged Man’s Hall, east of Tarsarak. Collect summoning materials by defeating the Beast in the Ice and Lord Zier in World Tier 4.

The full loot table for Andariel is below, including Uber Unique items, as Andariel is one of two bosses with a higher drop rate for these items. Defeating Andariel also provides the Smoldering Brimstone Mount Cosmetic Reward.

Barbarian– Azurerath
– Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty
Druid– Tempest Roar
– Dolmen Stone
Necromancer– Black River
– Blood Moon Breeches
Rogue– Cowl of the Nameless
– Scoundrel’s Leathers
Sorcerer– Flamescar
– Blue Rose
Non-Class Specific– Godslayer Crown
– Flickerstep
– Tibault’s Will
– X’Fal’s Corroded Signet
– Soulbrand
– Banished Lord’s Talisman
Uber Uniques– Doombringer (Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue)
– The Grandfather (Barbarian, Necromancer)
– Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander (Druid, Sorcerer)
– Melted Heart of Selig (All)
Andariel’s Visage (All)
– Harlequin Crest (All)
– Tyrael’s Might (All)
– Ring of Starless Skies (All)

The Beast in the Ice

The Beast in the Ice is in World Tier 3 in the Glacial Fissure, located southwest of Kyovashad. Collect the required summoning materials by defeating Tier 30+ Nightmare Dungeons.

The full loot table for Echo of Varshan is below, split into classes. Defeating The Beast in the Ice also provides a cosmetic reward of the Skull Torch and Binding the Fell Steed.

Barbarian– Fields of Crimson
– 100,000 Steps
– Ancients’ Oath
– Battle Trance
– Hellhammer
– Ring of the Ravenous
Druid– Insatiable Fury
– Hunter’s Zenith
– Waxing Gibbous
– Storm’s Companion
– Unsung Ascetic’s Wraps
Necromancer– Bloodless Scream
– Howl from Below
– Deathspeaker’s Pendant
– Ring of Mendeln
– Mutilator Plate
Rogue– Condemnation
– Word of Hakan
– Windforce
– Eaglehorn
– Beastfall Boots
Sorcerer– Staff of Lam Esen
– Esu’s Heirloom
– Gloves of the Illuminator
– The Oculus
– Starfall Coronet
Non-Class Specific– Frostburn
– Mother’s Embrace
– Fists of Fate
– Tassets of the Dawning Sky
– Paingorger’s Gauntlets

Duriel, King of Maggots

Duriel, King of Maggots in Diablo 4
What a nice fella. Image via Blizzard

Duriel, The King of Maggots is in World Tier 4 in the Gaping Crevasse in Kehjistan. You can summon Duriel by defeating Echoes of Varshan and Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint to collect summoning items.

A full lost of unique drops from Duriel, King of Maggots is below, alongside Uber Uniques, as Duriel is one of two bosses to have a higher chance of providing those drops. Defeating Duriel, King of Maggots also provides The Smoldering Brimstone Mount.

Barbarian– Azurewrath
– Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty
Druid– Tempest Roar
– Dolmen Stone
Necromancer– Black River
– Blood Moon Breeches
Rogue– Cowl of the Nameless
– Scoundrel’s Leathers
Sorcerer– Flamescar
– Blue Rose
Non-Class Specific– Godslayer Crown
– Flickerstep
– Tibault’s Will
– X’Fal’s Corroded Signet
– Soulbrand
– Banished Lord’s Talisman
Uber Uniques– Doombringer (Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue)
– The Grandfather (Barbarian, Necromancer)
– Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander (Druid, Sorcerer)
– Melted Heart of Selig (All)
– Andariel’s Visage (All)
– Harlequin Crest (All)
– Tyrael’s Might (All)
– Ring of Starless Skies (All)

Echo of Varshan

Echo of Varshan is in World Tier 3 in the Malignant Burrow, located near the Tree of Whispers in Hawezar. Complete Whispers of the Dead to earn summoning materials.

The full loot table for Echo of Varshan is below, split into classes. Defeating Echo of Varshan also provides the Flesh-Weld Rod Trophy cosmetic reward.

Barbarian– Fields of Crimson
– 100,000 Steps
– Gohr’s Devastating Grips
– Ring of Red Furor
Druid– Mad Wolf’s Glee
– Vasily’s Prayer
– Greatstaff of the Crone
– Airidah’s Inexorable Will
Necromancer– Bloodless Scream
– Deathless Visage
– Deathspeaker’s Pendant
– Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul
Rogue– Condemnation
– Eyes in the Dark
– Skyhunter
– Writhing Band of Trickery
Sorcerer– Staff of Endless Rage
– Esu’s Heirloom
– Raiment of the Infinite
– Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop
Non-Class Specific– Frostburn
– Mother’s Embrace

Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint

Lord Zir floating above a knight in Diablo 4 Season 2
Face off. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint is in World Tier 3 in the Hall of the Penitent, in the Dry Steppes subregion. Complete Helltide events to gather the required summoning materials.

The full loot table for Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint is below, split into classes. Defeating Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint also provides the Demonbinder Mount Armor Cosmetic Reward.

Barbarian– Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus
– Rage of Harrogath
– Battle Trance
– The Butcher’s Cleaver
– Twin Strikes
Druid– Insatiable fury
– Hunter’s Zenith
– Waxing Gibbous
– The Butcher’s Cleaver
– Earthbreaker
Necromancer– Blood Artisan’s Cuirass
– Howl from Below
– Greaves of the Empty Tomb
– Ebonpiercer
Rogue – Word of Hakan
– Grasp of Shadow
– Windforce
– Saboteur’s Signet
Sorcerer– Staff of Lam Esen
– Iceheart Brais
– Gloves of the Illuminator
– Flameweaver
Non-Class Specific– Penitent Greaves

Lord Zir

Lord Zir is in World Tier 4 in the Darkened Way, east of Kyovashad. Collect summoning materials by defeating World Bosses or Legion Events in World Tier 4.

A table showing all the unique drops possible when defeating Lord Zir is below, and defeating the boss also provides the Diadem of the Ancient Helm Cosmetic Reward.

Barbarian– Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus
– Rage of Harrogath
– Gohr’s Devastating Grips
– Overkill
– The Butcher’s Cleaver
– Arreat’s Bearing
Druid– Mad Wolf’s Glee
– Vasily’s Prayer
– Greatstaff of the Crone
– Fleshrender
– The Butcher’s Cleaver
– Wildheart Hunger
Necromancer– Blood Artisan’s Cuirass
– Deathless Visage
– Greaves of the Empty Tomb
– Lidless Wall
– Cruor’s Embrace
Rogue– Grasp of Shadow
– Eyes in the Dark
– Skyhunter
– Ashear’s Khanjar
– Scoundrel’s Kiss
Sorcerer – Staff of Endless Rage
– Iceheart Brais
– Raiment of the Infinite
– Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo
– Fractured Winterglass
Non-Class Specific– Penitent Greaves
– Razorplate
– Temerity
– Yen’s Blessing
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to unlock Masterworking in Diablo 4
an end game construct boss in diablo 4
Category: Diablo
Diablo
How to unlock Masterworking in Diablo 4
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 16, 2024
Read Article How to unlock and summon Golems in Diablo 4
An image of the Necromancer with their summons in Diablo 4.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
How to unlock and summon Golems in Diablo 4
Alex Tsiaoussidis and others Alex Tsiaoussidis and others May 15, 2024
Read Article How to fix ‘queued for game, start game pending’ error in Diablo 4
Diablo 4 Loot Reborn splash art
Category: Diablo
Diablo
How to fix ‘queued for game, start game pending’ error in Diablo 4
Alex Tsiaoussidis and others Alex Tsiaoussidis and others May 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to unlock Masterworking in Diablo 4
an end game construct boss in diablo 4
Category: Diablo
Diablo
How to unlock Masterworking in Diablo 4
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 16, 2024
Read Article How to unlock and summon Golems in Diablo 4
An image of the Necromancer with their summons in Diablo 4.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
How to unlock and summon Golems in Diablo 4
Alex Tsiaoussidis and others Alex Tsiaoussidis and others May 15, 2024
Read Article How to fix ‘queued for game, start game pending’ error in Diablo 4
Diablo 4 Loot Reborn splash art
Category: Diablo
Diablo
How to fix ‘queued for game, start game pending’ error in Diablo 4
Alex Tsiaoussidis and others Alex Tsiaoussidis and others May 15, 2024
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.