Diablo 4 season 4: Complete boss loot table

There are six bosses to tackle in Diablo 4 season four, all of which can drop certain unique items, so we’re here to help with our full loot table showing all possible drops.

Bosses in Diablo 4 are among the endgame content available in season four, which also saw the introduction of Masterworking to make your gear even more powerful. If there’s a particular item you’re missing from your build that you want to farm, use our definitive guide below to find out the best location to farm the drop.

Diablo 4 boss loot table for season 4

Andariel

You find Andariel in World Tier 4 in the Hanged Man’s Hall, east of Tarsarak. Collect summoning materials by defeating the Beast in the Ice and Lord Zier in World Tier 4.

The full loot table for Andariel is below, including Uber Unique items, as Andariel is one of two bosses with a higher drop rate for these items. Defeating Andariel also provides the Smoldering Brimstone Mount Cosmetic Reward.

Barbarian – Azurerath

– Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty Druid – Tempest Roar

– Dolmen Stone Necromancer – Black River

– Blood Moon Breeches Rogue – Cowl of the Nameless

– Scoundrel’s Leathers Sorcerer – Flamescar

– Blue Rose Non-Class Specific – Godslayer Crown

– Flickerstep

– Tibault’s Will

– X’Fal’s Corroded Signet

– Soulbrand

– Banished Lord’s Talisman Uber Uniques – Doombringer (Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue)

– The Grandfather (Barbarian, Necromancer)

– Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander (Druid, Sorcerer)

– Melted Heart of Selig (All)

– Andariel’s Visage (All)

– Harlequin Crest (All)

– Tyrael’s Might (All)

– Ring of Starless Skies (All)

The Beast in the Ice

The Beast in the Ice is in World Tier 3 in the Glacial Fissure, located southwest of Kyovashad. Collect the required summoning materials by defeating Tier 30+ Nightmare Dungeons.

The full loot table for Echo of Varshan is below, split into classes. Defeating The Beast in the Ice also provides a cosmetic reward of the Skull Torch and Binding the Fell Steed.

Barbarian – Fields of Crimson

– 100,000 Steps

– Ancients’ Oath

– Battle Trance

– Hellhammer

– Ring of the Ravenous Druid – Insatiable Fury

– Hunter’s Zenith

– Waxing Gibbous

– Storm’s Companion

– Unsung Ascetic’s Wraps Necromancer – Bloodless Scream

– Howl from Below

– Deathspeaker’s Pendant

– Ring of Mendeln

– Mutilator Plate Rogue – Condemnation

– Word of Hakan

– Windforce

– Eaglehorn

– Beastfall Boots Sorcerer – Staff of Lam Esen

– Esu’s Heirloom

– Gloves of the Illuminator

– The Oculus

– Starfall Coronet Non-Class Specific – Frostburn

– Mother’s Embrace

– Fists of Fate

– Tassets of the Dawning Sky

– Paingorger’s Gauntlets

Duriel, King of Maggots

Duriel, The King of Maggots is in World Tier 4 in the Gaping Crevasse in Kehjistan. You can summon Duriel by defeating Echoes of Varshan and Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint to collect summoning items.

A full lost of unique drops from Duriel, King of Maggots is below, alongside Uber Uniques, as Duriel is one of two bosses to have a higher chance of providing those drops. Defeating Duriel, King of Maggots also provides The Smoldering Brimstone Mount.

Barbarian – Azurewrath

– Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty Druid – Tempest Roar

– Dolmen Stone Necromancer – Black River

– Blood Moon Breeches Rogue – Cowl of the Nameless

– Scoundrel’s Leathers Sorcerer – Flamescar

– Blue Rose Non-Class Specific – Godslayer Crown

– Flickerstep

– Tibault’s Will

– X’Fal’s Corroded Signet

– Soulbrand

– Banished Lord’s Talisman Uber Uniques – Doombringer (Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue)

– The Grandfather (Barbarian, Necromancer)

– Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander (Druid, Sorcerer)

– Melted Heart of Selig (All)

– Andariel’s Visage (All)

– Harlequin Crest (All)

– Tyrael’s Might (All)

– Ring of Starless Skies (All)

Echo of Varshan

Echo of Varshan is in World Tier 3 in the Malignant Burrow, located near the Tree of Whispers in Hawezar. Complete Whispers of the Dead to earn summoning materials.

The full loot table for Echo of Varshan is below, split into classes. Defeating Echo of Varshan also provides the Flesh-Weld Rod Trophy cosmetic reward.

Barbarian – Fields of Crimson

– 100,000 Steps

– Gohr’s Devastating Grips

– Ring of Red Furor Druid – Mad Wolf’s Glee

– Vasily’s Prayer

– Greatstaff of the Crone

– Airidah’s Inexorable Will Necromancer – Bloodless Scream

– Deathless Visage

– Deathspeaker’s Pendant

– Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul Rogue – Condemnation

– Eyes in the Dark

– Skyhunter

– Writhing Band of Trickery Sorcerer – Staff of Endless Rage

– Esu’s Heirloom

– Raiment of the Infinite

– Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop Non-Class Specific – Frostburn

– Mother’s Embrace

Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint

Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint is in World Tier 3 in the Hall of the Penitent, in the Dry Steppes subregion. Complete Helltide events to gather the required summoning materials.

The full loot table for Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint is below, split into classes. Defeating Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint also provides the Demonbinder Mount Armor Cosmetic Reward.

Barbarian – Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus

– Rage of Harrogath

– Battle Trance

– The Butcher’s Cleaver

– Twin Strikes Druid – Insatiable fury

– Hunter’s Zenith

– Waxing Gibbous

– The Butcher’s Cleaver

– Earthbreaker Necromancer – Blood Artisan’s Cuirass

– Howl from Below

– Greaves of the Empty Tomb

– Ebonpiercer Rogue – Word of Hakan

– Grasp of Shadow

– Windforce

– Saboteur’s Signet Sorcerer – Staff of Lam Esen

– Iceheart Brais

– Gloves of the Illuminator

– Flameweaver Non-Class Specific – Penitent Greaves

Lord Zir

Lord Zir is in World Tier 4 in the Darkened Way, east of Kyovashad. Collect summoning materials by defeating World Bosses or Legion Events in World Tier 4.

A table showing all the unique drops possible when defeating Lord Zir is below, and defeating the boss also provides the Diadem of the Ancient Helm Cosmetic Reward.

Barbarian – Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus

– Rage of Harrogath

– Gohr’s Devastating Grips

– Overkill

– The Butcher’s Cleaver

– Arreat’s Bearing Druid – Mad Wolf’s Glee

– Vasily’s Prayer

– Greatstaff of the Crone

– Fleshrender

– The Butcher’s Cleaver

– Wildheart Hunger Necromancer – Blood Artisan’s Cuirass

– Deathless Visage

– Greaves of the Empty Tomb

– Lidless Wall

– Cruor’s Embrace Rogue – Grasp of Shadow

– Eyes in the Dark

– Skyhunter

– Ashear’s Khanjar

– Scoundrel’s Kiss Sorcerer – Staff of Endless Rage

– Iceheart Brais

– Raiment of the Infinite

– Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo

– Fractured Winterglass Non-Class Specific – Penitent Greaves

– Razorplate

– Temerity

– Yen’s Blessing

