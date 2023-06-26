How to get Andariel’s Visage in Diablo 4

Players can find an abundance of top-quality gear to improve their builds in Diablo 4, with Andariel’s Visage being one of the best pieces of loot to grind for.

This unique helm provides a considerable boost to an array of stats and is usable by all classes in Diablo 4, though would be a perfect fit for the likes of Rogue and Necromancers who are building a Poison build.

Getting a hold of this powerful item is not an easy task, however, since it’s one of the rarest items in the game. Fear not, though; we’ve got everything you need to know on how to get this great piece of gear.

What is Andariel’s Visage in Diablo 4?

A must-have item worth the grind for. Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment

Andariel’s Visage is a unique helm in Diablo 4 that can be equipped by all classes. It has the description: “The horrific whispers of the Maiden of Anguish flicker through your mind, pushing you ever closer to madness…”

This unique helm comes with four affixes, providing a boost to all stats, attack speed, life steal and poison resistance, which makes it an ideal addition to any build being utilized across the roster of classes.

Like all unique items, Andariel’s Visage has an additional affix that cannot be found anywhere else in the game. It reads: “Lucky Hit: Up to a [15 to 20 percent] chance to trigger a poison nova that applies [x] Poisoning damage over five seconds to enemies in the area.”

The lead class designer for Diablo 4, Adam Jackson, confirmed in a tweet that Andariel’s Visage is one of the six rarest unique items in the game.

Where can you find Andariel’s Visage in Diablo 4? Andariel’s Visage location

Andariel’s Visage is a harder unique to get than others in Diablo 4 due to a number of requirements that must be met to even have a chance of having this super-rare item drop.

To have the chance of seeing Andariel’s Visage drop, you must be in World Tier 4, as this is the only difficulty where such an item can drop. While other unique items can be found in World Tier 3, Andariel’s Visage is not one of them. To make things even trickier, Andariel’s Visage cannot be found from chests or destroying items, as far as we know, and is instead confined to defeating enemies that are level 85 or higher.

If you are determined to grind for Andarial’s Visage, I recommend focusing your attention on areas of the game that offer a high number of elite enemies to defeat, like Helltide events or Nightmare Dungeons. Of the two, Nightmare Dungeons are the best options due to the abundance of elite enemies that can be found there, though you need to ensure you have the Tier of the dungeon set to the required level.

As Nightmare Dungeons are not scaled to your level, you must ensure the Nightmare Sigil you use it at least Tier 31, as this is the lowest tier that has enemies at level 85.

