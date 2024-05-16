How to unlock Masterworking in Diablo 4

Masterworking is a new feature in Diablo 4 introduced in season four, but it isn’t immediately clear how you access it. If you’re stuck, we’re here to help with the answer.

Diablo 4 season four focuses on upgrades to loot and Helltides, making the rewards you earn more valuable, and Masterworking is a new way to upgrade the very best gear you’ve gathered—but it takes some work.

If you want to perfect your build through Masterworking and want to know how to unlock it, read on for the answer.

Diablo 4: How to unlock Masterworking

Get to grinding. Image via Blizzard

Masterworking is a new endgame system available in Diablo 4 and is not immediately available when creating a new character in the Seasonal Realm. Instead, a lot of grinding is required.

Like Tempering, Masterworking is unlocked at the Blacksmith after entering the Pit of Artificers for the first time and finding one of the base materials needed to improve an item through the feature: Obducite, Ingolith, and Neathiron.

This is where the grind comes into play, however, as the Pit of Artificers only becomes available after clearing a Tier 46 Nightmare Dungeon—where enemy Monsters are level 100, so this is certainly not an area for fresh characters.

If you want to reach this level fast, use an optimal XP farming strategy in Diablo 4 season four and focus on content that provides the most bang for your buck, like Helltides in World Tier 2 and raising the World Tier whenever possible through the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon and the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon.

After unlocking Masterworking and collecting one of the required resources, head to the Blacksmith and open the Masterworking tab found in the top-right of the menu. You need Tempered Ancestral Legendary items or Uniques for the upgrade.

