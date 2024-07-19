Spiritborn in Diablo 4: All Skills and Legendary Aspects unveiled

Blizzard has finally unveiled the Spiritborn class and its skills and lore after months of waiting, with the countdown to the class landing in Diablo 4 now well and truly on.

This nurturing class, which will go live on Tuesday, Oct. 8 in the Vessel of Hatred expansion, uses the power of four Spirit Guardians from the Spirit realm to stop evil emerging in their lands. Each Guardian and their skills is unique, as are the passives, Aspects, and hybrid Augmentations you can experiment with in Diablo 4.

Here’s everything we learned about Spiritborn in Diablo 4.

All 4 Spiritborn Spirit Guardians

You can only pick two Spirit Guardians. Image via Blizzard

Similarly to Druids, you’ll enter the Spirit Hall and select one of the Guardian Spirits as your primary Spirit when becoming Spiritborn. These will each give you a special bonus and will add that Spirit’s tag to all your skills. Then, at level 30, you choose either the same or a different Guardian.

Jaguar (High damage/fast/ Fire damage)

Rake : Conjure claws that rake through enemies before you, dealing damage before exploding for additional damage.

: Conjure claws that rake through enemies before you, dealing damage before exploding for additional damage. Ravager : (Passive) Ferocity increased by two. (Active) Unleash a savage roar, causing all your attacks to trigger additional strikes, dealing damage for six seconds.

: (Passive) Ferocity increased by two. (Active) Unleash a savage roar, causing all your attacks to trigger additional strikes, dealing damage for six seconds. Rushing Claw : Slash a short distance through an enemy, striking all enemies along the way twice.

: Slash a short distance through an enemy, striking all enemies along the way twice. The Hunter: Bound across the battlefield with the Jaguar Spirit, dealing damage upon landing and then rapidly slashing enemies in the area over seven strikes.

Gorilla (Tanky/ high damage/ Physical damage)

Rock Splitter : Rush at a target and destroy enemies before you. Your third attack strikes enemies around you.

: Rush at a target and destroy enemies before you. Your third attack strikes enemies around you. Concussive Stomp : Stomp before you, releasing a shockwave that deals damage and Knocks Down enemies for three seconds.

: Stomp before you, releasing a shockwave that deals damage and Knocks Down enemies for three seconds. Payback : Smash enemies in front of you, dealing damage. When attacked, you have a 35 percent chance to reduce Payback’s active cooldown by one second.

: Smash enemies in front of you, dealing damage. When attacked, you have a 35 percent chance to reduce Payback’s active cooldown by one second. The Protector: The Gorilla Spirit protects an area for six seconds, continuously smashing surrounding enemies and granting you a Barrier for 15 percent of your maximum Life every 1.5 seconds.

Eagle (Lethal/ fast/ Lightning damage)

Soar : Fly into the air, creating a cloud that makes enemies at your targeted location Vulnerable for five seconds before you crash down upon them, dealing damage.

: Fly into the air, creating a cloud that makes enemies at your targeted location Vulnerable for five seconds before you crash down upon them, dealing damage. Quill Volley : Hurl five feathers that pierce through enemies.

: Hurl five feathers that pierce through enemies. Razor Wings : Throw out a cluster of razor-sharp feathers that rebound back, dealing damage each way.

: Throw out a cluster of razor-sharp feathers that rebound back, dealing damage each way. The Seeker: The Eagle Spirit swoops and deals damage. After a short delay, it takes off and deals even more damage.

Centipede (Life steal / crowd control/ Poison damage)

Withering Fist : Dart at and jab an enemy, dealing damage and applying Poison damage over six seconds. Your third attack bursts on your target, damaging surrounding enemies and Slowing them for three seconds.

: Dart at and jab an enemy, dealing damage and applying Poison damage over six seconds. Your third attack bursts on your target, damaging surrounding enemies and Slowing them for three seconds. Scourge : Call forth a wave of insects that bite enemies, Fearing and Slowing them for three seconds and applying [100 percent] Poisoning damage over six seconds.

: Call forth a wave of insects that bite enemies, Fearing and Slowing them for three seconds and applying [100 percent] Poisoning damage over six seconds. Stinger : Strike a small area, dealing damage to enemies within and all to all surrounding Poisoned enemies.

: Strike a small area, dealing damage to enemies within and all to all surrounding Poisoned enemies. The Devourer: The Centipede Spirit emerges, blasting enemies in a line and splitting at others.

Spiritborn key passives

Like all classes, the Spiritborn class has four Key Passives. These introduce strong effects that enhance your gameplay. For the Spiritborn these include Adaptive Stances, Noxious Resonance, Prodigy’s Tempo, and Vital Strikes.

Adaptive Stances

The Base Spirit of a Skill cast grants:

Eagle: 30 percent movement speed.

Gorilla: 30 percent damage reduction.

Jaguar: 30 percent attack speed.

Centipede: 30 percent life steal.

Casting a Skill of a different Base Spirit:

Swaps to the new bonus

Increases Core Stats by 50 percent for five seconds.

Noxious Resonance

Your Critical Strikes cause enemies to burst 100 percent of the Poison on them as Poison damage to those close by.

Prodigy’s Tempo

Every third consecutive cast of the same basic skill increases all skill ranks by two for five seconds.

Every third consecutive cast of the same core or potency skill reduces all skills’ active cooldowns by 10 percent, increasing by two percent for each skill rank.

Vital Strikes

You deal 100 percent more damage to Vulnerable enemies. After making an enemy Vulnerable, your subsequent direct damage dealt to them: Heals you for two percent of your maximum life. You’ll generate five Vigor. It removes the Vulnerable effect.



New Legendaries, Uniques, and Hybrid Augmentations

These new unique look amazing. Image via Blizzard

Although Blizzard didn’t reveal too many of the new legendaries, uniques, and hybrid augmentations, there will be new ones solely geared toward the Spiriborn class. Some of the examples Blizzard mentioned in the Spiritborn class overview include the following:

Tormentor’s Aspect : Enemies moving while Poisoned by you will also take additional damage based on your Thorns damage per second.

: Enemies moving while Poisoned by you will also take additional damage based on your Thorns damage per second. Aspect of Wild Claws : Rake will manifest a Jaguar that can cast Rake at a random enemy and deal around half of its base damage.

: Rake will manifest a Jaguar that can cast Rake at a random enemy and deal around half of its base damage. Scorn of the Earth Ancestral Unique Boots : The example shown by Blizzard has armor, increased evade charged, increased damage, improved resource regeneration, cooldown reduction, attacking reduced evade’s cooldown.

: The example shown by Blizzard has armor, increased evade charged, increased damage, improved resource regeneration, cooldown reduction, attacking reduced evade’s cooldown. New weapons: The Spiritborn classes wield either a Quarterstaff or Glaive, and these new weapons will be added in the update.

From the trailer to the overview, the Spiritborn class is already looking like a very fun mesh of all the classes in Diablo 4. So, seeing how broken it will be when Vessel of Hatred goes live in October will be interesting. I can’t wait.

