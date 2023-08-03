The Druid is a new class introduced in Diablo 4 that has quickly emerged as one of the most versatile in the dungeon-crawler franchise. Whether you build a shapeshifting melee or storm spellcaster, there are plenty of viable options for Druid players. Spirit Boons are another mechanic unique to this class that can provide passive benefits for Druids.

Druid Spirit Offerings begin spawning after you reach level 15. These small drops can spawn off any defeated enemy and appear completely at random. No matter your build, it is essential to pick up these Offerings whenever they spawn in order to unlock Spirit Boons.

If you are trying to figure out what Spirit Boons are, or which Boons to take, this is everything you need to know.

What are Spirit Boons in Diablo 4?

Upon reaching level 15 with a Druid character in Diablo 4, you will automatically be given a class-specific quest dubbed ‘Spirits of the Lost Grove.’ Once you complete this short quest, you will be given access to the Spirit Boon mechanic.

You can unlock Spirit Boons with Offerings that drop from enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From this point on, you will be able to collect Spirit Offerings which randomly drop from slain enemies. You should collect these Offerings as often as possible in order to unlock and upgrade Spirit Boons.

There are four total Boons to select from: Snake, Eagle, Deer, and Wolf.

Spirit Boons cost 25 Offerings to unlock and upgrade, with four total levels. Each Boon provides unique buffs that benefit your character, though some are more equipped for either melee or spellcaster builds.

What are the best Spirit Boons in Diablo 4?

The best Spirit Boon will heavily depend on your Druid’s build. For example, the Snake Spirit Boon is exceptionally useful for the Werewolve Druids while Eagle is far better for tank-styled Werebears. Below is a list that shows all four Boons and each unique passive ability:

Specialty Spirit Boon Ability Eagle (1) Scythe Talons Five percent increased Critical Strike Eagle (2) Iron Feathers Ten percent increased maximum health Eagle (3) Swooping Attacks 15 percent attack speed increase Eagle (4) Avian Wrath 30 percent critical strike damage increase Snake (1) Obsidian Slam Every 20th kill gives Overpower effect to your next Earth Skill Snake (2) Overload Lightning attacks have a 20 percent chance to cause Static Discharge effect on enemies Snake (3) Masochistic Shapeshifting ability Critical Strikes heal for three percent of your health Snake (4) Calm Before the Storm Nature Skills have a ten percent chance to reduce Ultimate ability cooldown by two seconds Deer (1) Prickleskin Gain thorns based off your current level Deer (2) Gift of the Stag Gain ten max Spirit Deer (3) Wariness Take ten percent less damage from Elite Deer (4) Advantageous Beast Reduced effects of Crowd Control abilities by 15 percent Wolf (1) Pack Leader Critical Strikes have a 20 percent chance to reduce companion cooldowns Wolf (2) Energize Hits have a 15 percent chance to restore ten Spirit Wolf (3) Bolster Ten percent max health given whenever Defensives abilities are used Wolf (4) Calamity Extends duration of Ultimate abilities

