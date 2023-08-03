Diablo 4 Druid Spirit Boons: Best Spirit Boons, explained

Unlock powerful passives with this simple mechanic.

A male Druid wearing a fur coat and antlers in Diablo 4.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Druid is a new class introduced in Diablo 4 that has quickly emerged as one of the most versatile in the dungeon-crawler franchise. Whether you build a shapeshifting melee or storm spellcaster, there are plenty of viable options for Druid players. Spirit Boons are another mechanic unique to this class that can provide passive benefits for Druids.

Druid Spirit Offerings begin spawning after you reach level 15. These small drops can spawn off any defeated enemy and appear completely at random. No matter your build, it is essential to pick up these Offerings whenever they spawn in order to unlock Spirit Boons.

If you are trying to figure out what Spirit Boons are, or which Boons to take, this is everything you need to know.

What are Spirit Boons in Diablo 4?

Upon reaching level 15 with a Druid character in Diablo 4, you will automatically be given a class-specific quest dubbed ‘Spirits of the Lost Grove.’ Once you complete this short quest, you will be given access to the Spirit Boon mechanic.

You can unlock Spirit Boons with Offerings that drop from enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From this point on, you will be able to collect Spirit Offerings which randomly drop from slain enemies. You should collect these Offerings as often as possible in order to unlock and upgrade Spirit Boons.

There are four total Boons to select from: Snake, Eagle, Deer, and Wolf.

Related: Best leveling Druid build in Diablo 4 season one

Spirit Boons cost 25 Offerings to unlock and upgrade, with four total levels. Each Boon provides unique buffs that benefit your character, though some are more equipped for either melee or spellcaster builds.

What are the best Spirit Boons in Diablo 4?

The best Spirit Boon will heavily depend on your Druid’s build. For example, the Snake Spirit Boon is exceptionally useful for the Werewolve Druids while Eagle is far better for tank-styled Werebears. Below is a list that shows all four Boons and each unique passive ability:

SpecialtySpirit BoonAbility
Eagle (1)Scythe TalonsFive percent increased Critical Strike
Eagle (2)Iron FeathersTen percent increased maximum health
Eagle (3)Swooping Attacks15 percent attack speed increase
Eagle (4)Avian Wrath30 percent critical strike damage increase
Snake (1)Obsidian SlamEvery 20th kill gives Overpower effect to your next Earth Skill
Snake (2)OverloadLightning attacks have a 20 percent chance to cause Static Discharge effect on enemies
Snake (3)Masochistic Shapeshifting ability Critical Strikes heal for three percent of your health
Snake (4)Calm Before the StormNature Skills have a ten percent chance to reduce Ultimate ability cooldown by two seconds
Deer (1)PrickleskinGain thorns based off your current level
Deer (2)Gift of the StagGain ten max Spirit
Deer (3)WarinessTake ten percent less damage from Elite
Deer (4)Advantageous BeastReduced effects of Crowd Control abilities by 15 percent
Wolf (1)Pack LeaderCritical Strikes have a 20 percent chance to reduce companion cooldowns
Wolf (2)EnergizeHits have a 15 percent chance to restore ten Spirit
Wolf (3)Bolster Ten percent max health given whenever Defensives abilities are used
Wolf (4)CalamityExtends duration of Ultimate abilities

About the author

Blaine Polhamus

Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.

More Stories by Blaine Polhamus