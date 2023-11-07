What’s new in Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion?

This will be one exciting expansion.

Blizzard will be rolling out annual expansions for Diablo 4, with the first being the Vessel of Hatred set to launch at the end of 2024. While the expansion and its announcement trailer stole the show at BlizzCon 2023, there are many new and exciting things coming in this expansion.

Here’s what you can look forward to with Vessel of Hatred in Diablo 4.

Everything new in Diablo 4’s first expansion, Vessel of Hatred

In Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred announcement, which aired on Nov. 3 at BlizzCon 2023, there are three new things we can expect to enjoy in the upcoming expansion, including:

A new region. This region is known as Nahantu by the people who live in its jungle. Those in the Sanctuary know this area as the Torajan Jungle. The expansion will take place 72 years after the events in Diablo 2.

A new class, potentially called Spiritborne. Dataminers first revealed the possibility of a new class for this expansion on Oct. 25. However, Blizzard has yet to confirm whether it will be Spiritborne or another class. However, given how much of the datamined information was correct, it's very likely. And while we don't know much about the Spiritborne, they may be able to craft Corrupted Runestones and are nature-focused.

Seeing as the Vessel of Hatred expansion won’t be available until the end of 2024, and because the only information we could gather was from the announcement video and the BlizzCon 2023 campfire chats, there may be more new things to add to the list as the launch date approaches.

However, this is everything new coming to Diablo 4 in the Vessel of Hatred expansion that we know about right now.