Diablo 4 Spiritborn: New Vessel of Hatred class, explained

This new class could be something entirely new.

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred is the first expansion for Blizzard’s latest dungeon-crawler sequel, set to release in late 2024. A new class is coming alongside this expansion, with many expecting the class to be a new character dubbed the Spiritborn.

Right now, Diablo 4 has five classes: Rogue, Druid, Barbarian, Rogue, and Sorcerer. Previous Diablo games have ended with far more than five classes, so many expected Blizzard to eventually drop additional classes for future updates. It appears our first added class is here and speculation has already been made.

What is the Spiritborn in Diablo 4?

The Spiritborn is the prospective new class for Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, although this is entirely unconfirmed by Blizzard. Attention was first drawn toward the Spiritborn by data miners on Oct. 25. The leak contained information that was confirmed only a few days later at BlizzCon 2023, such as the new expansion’s location and central antagonist.

The Druid missed out on Diablo 3, but was a favorite in Diablo 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The data leak also contained information about an ominous Spiritborn class. Not much is still known about the class itself aside from a few vague details. So far, we only know the class is allegedly able to craft corrupted Runestones and has a nature focus similar to the Druid.

An interview with Diablo 4 developers later granted further credibility to this theory by saying the upcoming class is one “nobody’s seen before.” Before the data leak, many suspected former franchise classes, such as the Crusader or Witch Doctor, might make a comeback similar to the Druid from Diablo 2. Other staple classes like the Wizard from Diablo 3 saw only slight modifications and rebrands going into Diablo 4.

Though the Spiritborn is not confirmed by Blizzard, we can likely expect an entirely new class not made from the mold of an older character. There is still plenty of time before Vessel of Hatred drops, and we learn plenty more about the upcoming class before its release.