Diablo 4 season 5 release countdown: Exact start time and date

All eyes in the Diablo 4 community are on the Vessel of Hatred expansion pack. Still, the game’s set to receive one more significant update in the form of Season Five before that happens.

Blizzard did a superb job navigating through an immersive storyline with the seasonal patches, and Diablo 4 season five will be a “Return to Hell.” While this description alone was enough to increase the hype levels within the community, Diablo 4, season five early patch notes added more excitement to the mix.

Diablo 4 season 5 release time and date

The clock’s ticking and with the DLC releasing in October, Diablo 4 season five could be shorter than previous ones. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Diablo 4 season five starts on Aug. 6 at 12pm CT/10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST/3am AEST. These times correspond to Diablo 4’s daily reset times which are when Blizzard rolls out updates.

Diablo 4 season 5 release countdown

Around the time of the season five release, you can expect Diablo 4 to go down due to maintenance, and this downtime should remain brief in most cases. Once the servers are back online, you’ll get to download the Diablo 4 season five update and dive into the latest questlines while experimenting with new features. Depending on your progression, you may need to complete a few additional challenges from previous batches of content before you can move on to season five.

What to expect from Diablo 4 season five and its theme

The bigger chunk of content will come with the DLC, but there’ll still a lot to do in Diablo 4 season five. Image via Blizzard

As you walk into Diablo 4 season five, you’ll be welcomed with a new storyline, revealing new information regarding everything that happened after the game’s main questline. We expect this season’s main goal is getting players ready for the latest Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred expansion. Through quests and other environmental cues, the stage will be set until Vessel of Hatred’s release.

Season Five of Diablo 4 not only brings a new storyline but also introduces a new endgame treat, Infernal Hordes, a wave-based survival mode. This addition, along with the new Uniques and Legendary items, promises to spice up the end-game grinding as we know it.

While many fans have been eager to know whether Diablo himself would make an appearance in Diablo 4, that doesn’t seem to be the case for the moment. With the expansion bringing players back to hell, we might see some familiar faces or reminiscences from the past for the time being.

