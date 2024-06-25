Diablo 4 Season 5 early patch notes – Balance updates, Infernal Hordes, more

Diablo 4 Season Five is going live on the Public Test Realm (PTR) servers on June 25 and with the arrival of the new update comes all the seasonal patch notes.

Blizzard released the early patch preview for this upcoming season on June 21. These notes include quality-of-life updates, new weapons and items, and a host of class changes. While all of these changes are being tested on the PTR, they may differ from what is actually released when the season drops onto the live servers.

For now, these are the Diablo 4 Season Five patch notes.

Everything in the Diablo 4 Season 5 update

Diablo 4 is getting a roguelite mode

You must defeat three bosses at the end of each run. Image via Blizzard

Every Diablo 4 season introduces a new mode or activity, and Season Five’s new activity is Infernal Hordes, which is essentially a Diablo roguelike. You must brave countless waves, gain boons, and defeat the final boss to earn the spoils of war. The difficulty ramps up with each of the eight Tiers, and more waves will be added.

Defeat the Hordes for better riches

You’ll find this new equipment in the Spoils. Image via Blizzard.

Now that the Diablo 4 devs have overhauled the item system, which dropped in Season Four, Season Five is set to receive a slew of new unique and legendary gear and items.

Like all uniques and legendaries, you can get them by completing events across Sanctuary. You have a better chance of getting them from Infernal Hordes, including gear with guaranteed Greater Affixes when completing the higher Tiers at level 100.

Treasure Goblin buffs are here for good

The Treasure Goblin pack won’t be in Season Five. Image via Blizzard.

In the Diablo 4 anniversary event, we saw an increase in the quality of loot that the Treasure Goblins dropped. Thankfully, the Goblins in Season Five are being buffed to drop between one and three legendary and two and six rare items.

They will also drop a variety of elixirs, crafting materials, forgotten souls, Scattered Prisms, and Gold, which will be useful for end-game activities like masterworking.

All Diablo 4 Season 5 patch notes

New Items and Tempering Recipes

I can’t wait for these new Tempering recipes. Image via Bethesda.

All Classes

Tempering Recipes

Worldly Finesse – Offensive

Increased critical strike damage.

Increased vulnerable damage.

Increased overpower damage.

Increased ultimate damage.

Barbarian

Unique Items

Unbroken Chain – Amulet

Casting Steel Grasp will reduce Iron Maelstrom’s cooldown by 5-10 seconds. Enemies damaged by this ability deal 15-30 percent less damage for six seconds.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Forward Momentum – Mobility

Knocking back an enemy will grant 25-40 percent movement speed for three seconds.

Tempering Recipes

Slayer’s Finesse – Offensive

Vulnerable Damage

Bonus Damage against Injured

Bleeding Damage

Druid

Unique Items

Björnfang’s Tusks – Unique Gloves

Cataclysm is now guaranteed to strike anything in range. You deal over 40 percent increased damage while this is still in effect, and you gain unlimited Spirit.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of the Rushing Wilds – Mobility

Casting a companion skill will grant you 5-15 percent movement speed for five seconds, and this can stack up to 15-45 percent movement speed.

Tempering Recipes

Ultimate Efficiency – Resource

Cooldown reductions for Cataclysm, Lacerate, Petrify, and Grizzly Rage.

Necromancer

Unique Items

Path of Trag’Oul – Unique Boots

Bone Prison now traps a larger area and fires 20-35 Bone Splinters at the enemies trapped within the prison. It will also increase your maximum essence by two for eight seconds every time one of these bone splinters hits an enemy.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of the Unholy Tether – Mobility

Casting Golem’s active Skill will create a bond between you and your Golem for six seconds. While the bond is active, you become Unhindered and gain 25-40 percent movement speed.

Inexorable Reaper’s – Mobility

You will now dash forward to attack when casting Sever. It’s now a mobility skill and doesn’t cost essence to cast, but it has a 22-7-second cooldown.

Aspect of Creeping Mist – Mobility

Evade now has a 20-35 percent cooldown reduction.

You can now Evade while you’re in the Blood Mist. You will travel twice as far, and entering or exiting Blood Mist resets your Evade cooldown.

Imprisoned Spirit’s – Offensive

When Bone Spirit explodes inside a Bone Prison, it will explode again, dealing 40-70 percent of its normal damage.

Bone Spirit will now prioritize enemies within Bone Prison.

Tempering Recipes

Necromancer Wall – Defensive

Increase to the skill ranks of Necrotic Carapace and Drain Vitality.

Minion Damage Reduction

There’s now a chance for your minion attacks to fortify you for three percent of your maximum life.

Rogue

Unique Items

Shroud of Khanduras – Unique Chest Armor

Dark Shroud now grants immune for three seconds. But your Evade cooldown is increased by 9-3 seconds. Evading while Dark Shroud is active will leave behind an explosion that deals shadow damage and draws enemies in.

Legendary Aspects

Of Nebulous Brews – Mobility

Using a Healing Potion grants 35-50 percent movement speed for three seconds. You will spawn a healing potion after moving 30 meters.

Galvanized Slasher’s – Resource

Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a mobility skill has a 15-30 percent chance of fully restoring your energy. Your maximum energy is increased by 10-25.

Of Iron Rain – Offensive

Smoke Grenade has a 35-50 percent chance of creating an Arrow Storm where it explodes, dealing Physical damage over three seconds. Your Arrow Storms will continuously apply vulnerable to the enemy.

Breakneck Bandit’s – Offensive

Flurry deals 15-30 percent increased damage and has a 20 percent chance to stun enemies for three seconds with each hit.

Mired Sharpshooter’s – Utility

Caltrops is now a Marksman skill that periodically throws 5-20 piercing daggers while active. Each dagger deals shadow damage and applies the vulnerable status to the enemy for three seconds.

Tempering Recipes

Subterfuge Expertise

Increased Smoke Grenade damage, Smoke Grenade size, Dark Shroud Shadow damage, and on the next attack after entering Stealth.

Rogue Persistence

Increased maximum life percentage gained while Dark Shroud is active, maximum and all resistances percentage for five seconds, skill ranks of second wind and aftermath.

Sorcerer

Unique Item

Axial Conduit – Unique Pants

Chain Lightning alternates between orbiting you and seeking up to three enemies. When it returns, it drains six mana from you for each active Chain Lightning. After draining 66 total Mana, the bolt explodes for (270-570 percent) Lightning damage.

Chain Lightning expires if you don’t have enough mana for it to drain.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect Of Tenuous Agility

Gain 5-15 percent increased movement speed. This bonus is doubled if you haven’t used a Defensive skill in eight seconds.

Aspect Of the Firebird

Gain the Flame Shield Enchantment for free.

When Flame Shield activates, Meteorites fall around you, dealing (50 percent-70 percent) Fire damage.

Lightning Rod Aspect

Chain Lightning has a 5-20 percent chance to chain an additional time when hitting crowd-controlled enemies and bosses and will seek them as targets.

Aspect Of Elemental Acuity

Casting a Pyromancy, Shock, or Frost Skill increases your mana Regeneration by 10-20 percent for five seconds and occurs once per element.

At maximum stacks, the total bonus is increased to 60-120 percent for 10 seconds, but all stacks expire after the duration.

Aspect Of the Orange Herald

Lucky Hit: Up to a 5-10 percent Chance when you damage an enemy with a Skill to reduce your ultimate’s cooldown by two seconds. It can only occur once every skill cast.

Tempering Recipes

Discharge – Weapon

Increased percent chance to cast an additional Charged Bolt (moved from Shock Augments), teleport size (moved from Shock Augments), and chance for Arc Lash to swipe twice.

Conjuration – Weapon

Increased Hydra Heads on cast.

There is a chance for another Ice Blade on cast.

There is a chance for another Lightning Spear on cast.

Conjuration Fortune – Utility

Increased percent Hydra Lucky Hit chance, Ice Blade Lucky Hit chance, and Lightning Spear Lucky Hit chance.

Elemental Control – Utility

Additional skill ranks to Convulsions, Snap Freeze, and Crippling Flames.

Existing Tempering Recipe Additions

Additional skill ranks to Conduction – Added to Sorcerer Motion, and Ice Armor duration – Added to Frost Cage.

Balance updates: Classes, skills, passive, paragon, and aspects

Barbarian

Skills

Bash

Adjusted functionality: After bashing enemies four times, your next Bash will Clobber, Stunning enemies for 1.5 seconds. Clobber twice as often while using a two-handed weapon.

Enhanced Bash Adjusted functionality: Clobbering an enemy grants you 20 percent maximum life as fortify.

Battle Bash Adjusted functionality: Clobbering an enemy generates an additional 10 Fury.



Flay

Enhanced Flay Vulnerable duration increased from three to five seconds.

Combat Flay Damage reduction increased from three percent to four percent. Maximum stacks increased from four to five Buff duration increased from three to six seconds.



Endless Fury

It no longer requires two-handed weapons.

Fury gain from basic skills increased from 10/20/30 percent to 12/24/36 percent.

Imposing Presence

Maximum health reduced from 6/12/18 percent to 5/10/15 percent.

Legendary Aspects

Wanton Rupture Aspect

Frequency increased from every 40-25 seconds to every 30-15 seconds.

Aspect of Grasping Whirlwind

It now pulls in new targets three times as frequently.

Steadfast Berserker’s Aspect

It no longer requires a Lucky Hit and will now always trigger.

Unique Items

Gohr’s Devasting Grips

Explosion size is now affected by increases in Whirlwind’s size.

Paragon Nodes

Hemorrhage Legendary Node

Now increases bonus bleeding damage, which caps at 45 percent.

Weapons Master Legendary Node

Fury gain increased from four percent to eight percent of maximum Fury.

Druid

The passive rank bonus for the Clarity affix was added to Amulets.

Skills

Landslide

Damage per hit of Landslide increased from 37.5 percent to 70 percent.

The damage area increased from 1.5 to two.

Doubled the number of pillars.

Total damage increased from 70 percent to 280 percent.

Shred

First attack damage buffed from 28 percent to 52 percent.

Second attack damage buffed from 39 percent to 72 percent.

Third damage buffed from 77 percent to 143 percent.

Pulverize

Damage buffed from 50 percent to 92.5 percent.

Tornado

Damage buffed from 35 percent to 65 percent.

Lightning Storm

Damage buffed from 40 percent to 74 percent.

Hurricane

Damage buffed from 187 percent to 346 percent.

Ravens

It can now be cast while moving.

Poison Creeper

It can now be cast while moving.

Lacerate

The damage area increased from one to two.

Casting Lacerate now teleports to the target instead of starting at the caster.

Cataclysm

The lightning strike rate is doubled.

Grizzly Rage

The cooldown for this ability now starts after Grizzly Rage ends.

Previous – Shapeshift into a Dire Werebear for 10 seconds, gaining 20 percent or more bonus damage and 20 percent damage reduction. The damage bonus is increased by three percent each second while in this form. Kills extend the duration by one second and stack up to an additional five seconds.

Now – Shapeshift into a Dire Werebear for 10 seconds, gaining 30 percent or more bonus damage and 20 percent damage reduction. Damage bonus is increased by three percent each second while up to a maximum of 75 percent in this form. Kills extend the duration by one second, but the duration cannot go above 10 seconds.

Debilitating Roar

Damage reduction decreased from 70 percent to 40 percent.

Earthen Bulwark

Previous – Rocks surround you for three seconds, granting a barrier that absorbs 45 percent of your base life in damage.

Now – Rocks surround you for three seconds, granting a barrier that absorbs 45 percent of your maximum life in damage.

Cyclone Armor

Non-Physical damage reduction increased from 10 percent to 15 percent.

Passives

Shepherd

Previous – Core and Wrath skills deal an additional 20 percent damage for each companion you have.

Now – Companion skills deal an additional 20 percent damage for each companion you have.

Skinwalker

Previous – When you use a Shapeshifting skill that changes your form, gain 2-5 life. If you are at full life, gain the same amount as Fortify.

Now – When you use a Shapeshifting Skill that changes your form, gain 5-20 percent Life. If you are at full life, earn the same amount as fortify.

Aftershock

Delay from the second set of Landslides slightly decreased.

Lupine Ferocity

Hits were reduced from six to three to benefit from the effect.

Vigilance

Each skill rank’s damage has been reduced from 5 percent to 7 percent.

Iron Fur

Skill Rank damage reduction increased from three to four percent.

Heightened Senses

Skill Rank damage reduction increased from two to three percent.

Legendary Aspects

Metamorphic Stone Aspect

This aspect no longer removes the Wrath skill tag from Boulder.

Paragon

Thunderstruck Legendary Node

The maximum bonus is now capped at 40 percent.

Human Glyph

Damage bonus increased from 6.6 percent to 9.9 percent.

Damage reduction increased from 10 percent to 15 percent.

Protector Glyph

Damage reduction increased from 10 percent to 15 percent.

Werebear Glyph

Damage bonus increased from 6.6 percent to 9.9 percent.

Damage reduction increased from 10 percent to 15 percent.

Werewolf Glyph

Damage reduction increased from 10 percent to 15 percent.

Necromancer

Book of the Dead

Necromancer minion attacks can now overpower.

Minions are now more aggressive and will automatically engage nearby enemies.

Golem

Active ability – If the Golem is far from the target’s location, it will now leap to the target.

Iron Golem – Slam size increased by 56 percent.

Skills

Sever

Primary damage increased from 80 percent to 110 percent.

Secondary damage increased from 30 percent to 45 percent.

Lucky Hit Chance increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Blight

Damage over time increased from 105 percent to 135 percent.

Blood Wave

damage increased from 150 percent to 450 percent.

Passives

Shadowblight

Hits required reduced from 10 to eight.

Damage increased from 22 percent to 44 percent.

Hellbent Commander

Previous – Your minions deal 15/30/45 percent increased damage while you are close to them.

Now – While you control at least seven minions, they deal 10/20/30 percent increased damage.

Legendary Aspects

Blighted Aspect

Bonus damage after triggering Shadowblight 10 times reduced from 60-120 percent to 35-50 percent.

Aspect of Bursting Bones

Bone Prison Burst damage increased from 9-12.2 percent to 75-120 percent of your weapon damage.

Aspect of Empowering Reaper

The chance for Sever to create blight increased from 10-25 percent to 15-30 percent.

Blight bonus damage increased from 40-100 percent to 60-120 percent.

Aspect of Hungry Blood

Additional Blood Lance damage increased from 33-48 percent to 40-70 percent.

Aspect of Grasping Veins

Critical strike chance after casting Corpse Tendrils reduced from 10-25 percent to 5-20 percent.

The critical strike damage to enemies that Corpse Tendrils have damaged was decreased from 20-50 percent to 10-40 percent.

Critical Strike damage bonus now lasts for six seconds rather than indefinitely.

Cadaverous Aspect

Previous – Consuming a corpse increases the damage of your next Core skill by 5-10 percent, up to 25-50 percent.

Now – Consuming a corpse increases the damage to your Core skills by 3.5-6 percent for five seconds, up to 17.5-30 percent.

Torturous Aspect

Previous – Iron Maiden is also a Darkness Skill and deals Shadow damage. Enemies afflicted by Iron Maiden have a 10-25 percent chance of being stunned for one second when dealing direct damage.

Now – Iron Maiden is also a Darkness Skill and deals shadow damage. Enemies have a 10-25 percent chance of being stunned for one second when they take damage from Iron Maiden.

Unique Items

Blood Moon Breeches

Bonus overpower damage to cursed enemies increased from 70 percent to 100 percent.

Cruor’s Embrace

The core skill damage affix was replaced with ranks to tides of blood passive.

Ring of Mendeln

The Lucky Hit chance Affix was replaced with summoning skill damage.

Deathspeaker’s Pendant

Summoning skill damage Affix replaced with movement speed.

Paragon

Wither Legendary Paragon Node

Intelligence scaling is now capped at 1200 Intelligence.

Rogue

Maximum arrow storms increased from five to seven.

Preparation Previous – Every 75 Energy you spend reduces your Ultimate Skill’s cooldown by five seconds. Using an Ultimate Skill resets the cooldowns of your other Skills. Now – Spend 75 Energy to reduce your Ultimate Skill’s cooldown by five seconds. Ultimate Skills reset other cooldowns, granting a 15 percent damage reduction for eight seconds.



Skills

Blade Shift

Damage increased by 50 percent (0.2 to 0.3).

Previous—Quickly stab your victim for damage and shift. This allows you to move freely through enemies for four seconds.

Now – Quickly stab your victim for damage and shift, making you Unhindered for four seconds.

Fundamental Blade Shift Enemies moved through needed to activate Daze reduced from five to three.

Primary Blade Shift Control Impairing effect duration reduction increased from 20 percent to 30 percent.



Invigorating Strike

Damage increased by 20 percent.

Enhanced Twisting Blades

Return damage bonus increased from 30 percent to 35 percent.

Shadow Step

Damage increased by 11 percent (0.72 to 0.8).

Enhanced Shadow Step Previous – Damaging an enemy with Shadow Step increases your critical strike chance against them by eight percent for three seconds. Now – Damaging an enemy with Shadow Step Dazes and applying vulnerable to them for three seconds.

Methodical Shadow Step Previous – Enemies damaged by Shadow Step are Stunned for two seconds. Now – After Shadow Stepping, you gain a 20 percent damage reduction for three seconds.

Disciplined Shadow Step Previous – Shadow Step’s cooldown is reduced by three seconds if this skill damages an enemy you haven’t hit with your Shadow Step in the last four seconds. Now – Damaging an enemy with Shadow Step stuns them for two seconds and reduces its cooldown by three seconds.



Dash

Damage increased by 25 percent (0.32 to 0.4).

Additional functionality: Dash slows enemies hit by 30 percent for three seconds.

Enhanced dash Previous – Enemies damaged by dash take 15 percent increased critical strike damage from you for five seconds. Now – Casting dash increases your critical strike chance by 10 percent for five seconds.

Disciplined dash Previous – dash slows enemies it hits by 30 percent for three seconds. Any enemy already slowed will be dazed for two seconds instead. Now – At the end of the dash, you will knock down surrounding enemies for two seconds and deal 350 percent of its damage to them.

Methodical dash Previous – Dealing damage to crowd-controlled enemies with a dash reduces its charge cooldown by 0.5 seconds. This stacks up to four seconds per cast. Now – Dash has one additional charge, and its charge cooldown is reduced by two seconds.



Flurry

Lucky Hit chance increased from 10 percent to 13 percent.

Enhanced Flurry

Previous – Each time Flurry damages a crowd-controlled or vulnerable enemy, you are healed for one percent of your maximum life, up to 12 percent maximum life per cast.

Now – Each time Flurry damages an enemy, it has a 10 percent chance to apply vulnerable for three seconds and deals one percent increased damage for five seconds after hitting a vulnerable enemy, up to 50 percent.

Advanced Flurry

Previous – Evading through an enemy will cause your next Flurry to deal 30 percent increased damage and stun enemies hit for 2.5 seconds.

Now, Successive casts of Flurry increase its damage by 15 percent and reduce its energy cost by 10 percent, up to three times.

Improved Flurry

Previous – Flurry deals 20 percent increased damage to vulnerable targets. If Flurry hits any vulnerable enemy, it will hit all enemies by that cast vulnerable for three seconds.

Now – Casting Flurry dashes you to the target and heals 10 percent of your maximum life.

Caltrops

Damage increased by 13 percent (0.4 to 0.45).

Disciplined Caltrops The critical strike chance bonus increased from five percent to 10 percent.



Dark Shroud

You can now only lose one Dark Shroud shadow every 1.5 seconds.

Enhanced Dark Shroud Previous – Dark Shroud’s shadows have a 14 percent chance of not being consumed. Now – Each active Dark Shroud shadow grants you a five percent increased movement speed and a 15 percent chance not to be consumed.

Subverting Dark Shroud Previous – Each active shadow from Dark Shroud grants you a four percent increased movement speed. Now – You heal for 10 percent of your maximum life when a Dark Shroud shadow is removed.

Countering Dark Shroud You only need one active shadow to get the bonus critical strike chance instead of two. Critical strike chance increased from eight percent to 10 percent.



Smoke Grenade

Additional functionality: Smoke Grenade now deals 45 percent physical damage, has a 25 percent Lucky Hit chance, and its skill Ranks now give increased damage and cooldown reduction.

Enhanced Smoke Grenade Previous – Enemies affected by Smoke Grenade take 25 percent increased damage from you. Now – Enemies hit by Smoke Grenade take 25 percent increased damage from you for five seconds.

Countering Smoke Grenade Previous – Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to enemies affected by Smoke Grenade has up to a 25 percent chance to reduce its cooldown by one second or by three seconds instead if the enemy is vulnerable. Now – Hitting an elite or boss with a Smoke Grenade reduces its cooldown by five seconds.

Subverting Smoke Grenade Previous – If an enemy is vulnerable, slowed, or chilled, Smoke Grenade will daze them for 20 percent longer. Now – Smoke Grenade now deals poison damage and applies another 45 percent poisoning damage over five seconds.



Poison Imbuement

Poisoning duration increased from five to six seconds.

Enhanced Poison Imbuement Previous – Poison Imbuement’s poisoning duration is increased by one second. Now – Casting Poison Imbuement generates 30 energy, increased by two for each nearby poisoned enemy.



Poison Trap

Damage increased by 36 percent (0.11 to 0.15).

Subverting Poison Trap The poison damage bonus increased from 10 percent to 15 percent.

Countering Poison Trap The chance of resetting imbuements increased from 30 percent to 40 percent.



Penetrating Shot

New functionality: Now deals 10 percent increased damage per enemy it pierces.

Enhanced Penetrating Shot Previous – Penetrating Shot deals 10 percent increased damage for each enemy it pierces. Now, casting a penetrating shot and hitting a boss or elite with it has a 25 percent chance of firing an additional shot for free.



Rain of Arrows

Casting speed has been increased by 30 percent.

Lucky Hit chance increased from two percent to four percent.

Cooldown was reduced from 55 to 50 seconds.

Passives

Concussive

Renamed to Unstable Elixirs.

Previous – After knocking back or knocking down an enemy, you gain a four percent increased critical strike chance for four seconds.

Now – Using a healing potion stuns surrounding enemies for two seconds and increases your damage by six percent for five seconds.

Rapid Gambits

Previous – Your evade cooldown is reduced by 0.5 seconds when you daze an enemy.

Now – Evading through an enemy now dazes them for two seconds. Your evade cooldown is reduced by 0.25 seconds when you daze an enemy.

Trick Attacks

Previous – When you critically strike a dazed enemy, they are knocked down for 0.5 seconds.

Now – Dazing or stunning an enemy increases your critical strike chance by two percent and critical strike damage by two percent for five seconds, up to 12 percent.

Impetus

New functionality: Added visuals to show when the effect is ready.

Previous – After moving 12 meters, your next non-basic attack deals seven percent increased damage.

Now – After moving 15 meters, your next core or ultimate attack deals eight percent increased damage. While the damage bonus remains, your agility and subterfuge skills deal four percent increased damage.

Malice

Previous – You deal three percent increased damage to vulnerable enemies.

Now – You deal four percent increased damage to vulnerable or knocked-down enemies.

Alchemical Advantage

Previous – You gain one percent increased attack speed for each enemy you’ve poisoned, and this is stacked up to 15 percent.

Now – Dealing poison damage increases your attack speed and Lucky Hit chance by one percent for eight seconds, up to five percent.

Second Wind

Previous – Every 100 energy you spend grants you a five percent increased Lucky Hit chance for five seconds.

Now – Every 100 energy you spend grants 15 percent of your maximum life as a barrier for three seconds.

Aftermath

Previous – After using an ultimate skill, restore 30 energy.

Now – While an ultimate skill is on your action bar, you heal for 0.5 percent maximum life every second. After using an Ultimate, restore 25 energy.

Weapon Mastery

Dagger damage to healthy enemies increased from five percent to six percent.

Key Passives

Victimize

The explosion damage of Victimize has increased by roughly 50 percent to compensate for a bug fix.

Momentum

Previous – Cutthroat skills grant a stack of momentum for eight seconds if they hit a stunned, frozen, or dazed enemy or hit any enemy from behind. At three stacks of momentum, you gain 20 percent increased damage reduction, 30 percent increased energy regeneration, and 15 percent increased movement speed.

Now – Casting a Cutthroat skill grants a stack of momentum. Casting a non-cutthroat skill removes a stack of momentum. For each stack of momentum, you gain three percent damage reduction, three percent maximum energy, three percent energy Regeneration, and three percent movement speed up to 30 percent.

Legendary Aspects

Enshrouding Aspect

Previous – Gain a free Dark Shroud shadow every three seconds when standing still. Each Dark Shroud shadow grants 2.5-4.0 percent increased damage reduction.

Now – Using a healing potion makes a free Dark Shroud shadow. Each shadow grants 2.5-4.0 percent increased damage reduction.

Of Arrow Storms

Previous – Lucky Hit: Your Marksman skills have up to a 25 percent chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy’s location, dealing physical damage over three seconds. Your Arrow Storms deal 30-40 percent increased damage.

Now – Lucky Hit: Your Marksman and Cutthroat skills have up to a 25 percent chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy’s location, dealing physical damage over three seconds. Your Arrow Storms deal 45-60 percent increased damage.

Vengeful

Arrow Storm damage increased from 25-40 percent to 45-60 percent.

Ravager’s

Damage bonus to Shadow Step increased from 2.5-10 percent to 4.5-12 percent.

Trickster’s

Previous – Caltrops also throw a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal total physical damage and Stun enemies for one second. Your Stun Grenades deal 25-40 percent increased damage.

Now – Caltrops and Smoke Grenade receive Stun Grenade benefits and throw Stun Grenades that deal physical damage and stun enemies for one second. Your Stun Grenades deal 25-40 percent increased damage.

Of Noxious Ice

Poison damage bonus to frozen enemies increased from 15-30 percent to 20-35 percent.

Of Bursting Venoms

Toxic Pool poisoning damage increased by 24 percent.

Of Volatile Shadows

Dark Shroud shadow explosion damage increased by 50 percent.

Of Stolen Vigor

Previous – Each stack of the Momentum Key Passive heals you for life per second and grants you a five percent damage reduction.

Now – While at maximum stacks of the Momentum Key Passive, your Cutthroat skills deal 20-35 percent increased damage, and you become unstoppable for three seconds every eight seconds.

Unique Items

Saboteur’s Signet

Previous – Casting Flurry has a 15-30 percent chance to release Stun Grenades that deal physical damage and stun enemies for one second. Your Grenade skills have a two percent Lucky Hit chance.

Now – Casting a Core skill has a 15-30 percent chance to throw Stun Grenades that deal physical damage and stun enemies for one second. Your Stun Grenades gain a five percent Lucky Hit chance.

Windforce

Ranks of Concussive changed to Ranks of Malice.

Vulnerable damage changed to dexterity.

Previous – Lucky Hit: Hits with this weapon have up to a 30-40 percent chance to deal double damage and knock back the target.

Now, Barrage has a 30-40 percent chance of knocking back or knocking down enemies with each hit and dealing double damage.

Scoundrel’s Kiss

The explosion radius increased by 10 percent.

The visual effect of the Physical damage has been improved to be more consistent.

Writhing Band of Trickery

Decoy Trap damage increased by eight percent.

Word of Hakan

Previous – Your Rain of Arrows is always Imbued with all Imbuements simultaneously.

Now – Your Rain of Arrows is always Imbued with all Imbuements and receives your Arrow Storm benefits.

Paragon

Tricks of the Trade – Legendary Node

Previous – Your Marksman skills grant your next Cutthroat skill 25 percent increased damage. Your Cutthroat skills grant your next Marksman skill 25 percent increased damage.

Now – Your Marksman skills grant your Cutthroat skills 25 percent increased damage for eight seconds. Your Cutthroat skills grant your Marksman skills 25 percent increased damage for eight seconds.

Cheap Shot – Legendary Node

Previous – You deal five percent increased damage for each nearby crowd-controlled enemy, up to 25 percent.

Now – You deal five percent increased damage for each nearby crowd-controlled enemy, up to 25 percent. A nearby Staggered boss provides the maximum bonus.

Exploit Weakness – Legendary Node

Previous – Whenever you damage a vulnerable enemy, they take one percent increased damage from you for six seconds, up to 25 percent.

Now – Lucky Hit: Direct damage to a vulnerable enemy has up to a 45 percent chance to increase your damage by one percent for 25 seconds, up to 50 percent. At 50 stacks, this bonus resets, and you Execute all nearby Non-boss enemies.

No Witnesses – Legendary Node

It is now capped at a maximum damage bonus of 35 percent.

Leyrana’s Instinct – Legendary Node

It is now capped at a maximum damage bonus of 35 percent.

Culler – Rare Node

Execute Chance changed to Ultimate damage.

Magic Nodes in this cluster that gave Execute Chance now give Ultimate damage.

Ruin – Rare Node

damage to healthy changed to Ultimate damage.

Magic Nodes in this cluster that gave damage to healthy now give Ultimate damage.

Sorcerer

Crackling energy base damage increased from 20 percent to 30 percent.

skills

Ice Armor

Max Life Base Shield amount increased from 25 percent to 40 percent.

No longer gains increased shield based on damage.

Charged Bolts

Base damage increased from 30 percent to 38 percent.

Enhanced Charged Bolts Explosion damage increased from 150 percent to 175 percent of Charged Bolt’s damage.



Spark

Base damage per hit increased from 10 percent to 12 percent.

Enhanced Spark Damage increased from eight percent to 10 percent.

Glinting Spark Previous: Spark grants two percent increased critical strike chance per cast for five seconds, up to eight percent. Now: Spark grants a two percent increased critical strike chance per cast for five seconds, up to eight percent. At max stacks, your Spark hits grant one mana.



Blizzard

Base damage increased from 130 percent to 150 percent.

Enhanced Blizzard Blizzard damage to Frozen enemies rose from 25 percent to 40 percent.



Hydra

Base damage increased from 14 percent to 1six percent.

Summoned Hydra Burn damage increased from 60 percent to 100 percent.



Inferno

Base damage increased by 20 percent.

Flickering Arc Lash

Previous: Gain six percent movement speed for five seconds for each enemy hit with Arc Lash, up to 18 percent.

Now: Arc Lash grants five mana if your swipe hits at least one enemy. When you hit three or more enemies or a boss, your next swipe also deals 50 percent more damage.

Chain Lightning

Now, it tracks how many Chain Lightnings are out.

Greater Chain Lightning Previous: Each time Chain Lightning bounces, it deals five percent increased damage for its duration. Now: Each time Chain Lightning bounces, it deals 10 percent increased damage for its duration, up to 30 percent.

Chain Lightning Enchantment Now, it has a four-second cooldown. It no longer tracks mana or sends out Chain Lightnings if the mana drain is from an auto-cast skill.



Ice Armor

Max Life Base Shield amount increased from 25 percent to 40 percent.

No longer gains increased shield based on damage.

Flame Shield

Cooldown begins when invulnerability ends.

Enhanced Lightning Spear

Previous: After critically striking, Lightning Spear gains a five percent increased stacking critical strike chance for its duration.

Now: Casting Lightning Spear spawns an additional Lightning Spear and increases their critical strike chance by 15 percent.

Wizard’s Blizzard

Previous: While Blizzard is active, your core skills cost 20 percent less mana.

Now: While Blizzard is active, you gain one mana regeneration for every 20 maximum mana.

Teleport

Cooldown increased from 11 to 14.

Base damage increased from 25 percent to 35 percent. Your critical strike damage Bonus increases this damage by seven percent.

Crippling Flames

Immobilize chance increased from five percent to seven percent.

Snap Freeze

Freeze chance increased from five percent to seven percent.

Static Discharge

The chance to spawn crackling energy increased from five percent to six percent.

Shocking impact

Each Rank’s damage increased from 40 percent to 50 percent.

Combustion

Base burning damage increased from 20 percent to 40 percent.

Vyr’s Mastery

Previous: Close enemies take 15 percent increased damage from your Shock skills and deal 20 percent less damage to you. Critical strikes increase these bonuses to 20 percent and 25 percent, respectively, for three seconds.

Now: When you critically strike an enemy with a shock skill, you become charged and take 25 percent less damage in five seconds. While charged, critical strikes have a 10 percent chance of causing damage to the arc, such as lightning damage to another nearby enemy, or if there are no other targets, you hit the target again for 250 percent of the damage.

Legendary Aspects

Charged Aspect

The movement speed bonus increased from 10-20 to 15-25.

Aspect Of Efficiency

Mana cost reduction increased from 10-25 percent to 35-50 percent.

Aspect of Engulfing Flames

Burning damage to enemies below 50 percent life increased from 15-30 percent to 30-45 percent.

Aspect Of Abundant energy

Previous: Crackling energy has a 35-50 percent chance to chain to an additional enemy.

Now: Crackling energy has a 35-50 percent chance to deal 40 percent increased damage and chain to an additional enemy.

Aspect Of Splintering energy

Previous: Casting Lightning Spear always spawns an additional Lightning Spear and increases your damage with Shock skills.

Now: Critical Hits with Lightning Spear cause Lightning to arc from it, damaging its target and up to five other enemies. This damage is increased by your critical strike damage bonus.

Aspect of Binding Embers

Previous: Flame Shield lets you move unhindered through enemies. Enemies you move through while Flame Shield is active are immobilized.

Now, enemies you move through while Flame Shield is active are immobilized.

Aspect Of The Frozen Wake

Ice Spike damage increased from 60 percent-80 percent to 80 percent-100 percent.

Now, it has 15 percent extra damage to ice spikes instead of 15 percent extra chill.

Aspect Of the Frozen Tundra (Deep Freeze)

Ice Spike damage increased from 60 percent-80 percent to 100 percent-120 percent.

Glacial Aspect

Now, there is a 15 percent extra chill with ice spikes instead of 15 percent extra damage.

Paragon

Burning Instinct

Burning Instinct’s critical strike bonus was reduced from one percent per 25 Intelligence to one percent per 50 intelligence and now caps at 40 percent.

Ceaseless Conduit

Crackling energy damage reduced from three percent per 20 Intelligence to one percent per 25 Intelligence and now caps at 60 percent.

Elemental Summoner

Now caps its damage bonus at 30 percent.

Icefall

Damage with frost skills increased from 15 percent to 18 percent.

Unleash Glyph

The damage bonus increased from seven percent to eight percent.

Mana regeneration increased from seven percent to 25 percent.

Endgame bosses, Helltide, loot rewards, fixes, and tempering

Quite a few changes are also coming to endgame bosses, Helltides, and loot rewards. You can read more about these changes in the official dev update.

As these are the Diablo 4 PTR patch notes, there are many bugfixes, UI changes, tempering updates, and general improvements expected to be added. If you’d like to check out the full fixes and adjustments in the Season Five PTR, you can read them via the official Blizzard Diablo 4 Season Five PTR patch notes website.

