Diablo 4’s free anniversary event showers players with cosmetic, gold, and drops

Diablo 4’s anniversary event March of the Goblins comes packed full of goodies such as a free cosmetic from the shop, better quality drops from Treasure Goblins (and there’ll be more of them), and you’ll earn more experience and gold during the Mother’s Blessing event.

Recommended Videos

It’s been nearly a year since Diablo 4 launched, and it’s safe to say that it’s had its ups and downs. But to celebrate the monumental event, Blizzard is showering players with a loot-filled experience across both the seasonal and eternal realms from June 6 according to Blizzard’s blog post on May 30.

You may encounter them as a pack! Image via Blizzard

The event is broken down into two parts: The March of the Goblins itself, which will see a higher chance to encounter Treasure Goblins that are stacked with extra loot, and Mother’s Blessing, a massive 25 percent experience and 50 percent gold increases for a full 10 days. The March of the Goblins runs a full week from June 6 to 12, while Mother’s Blessing runs a little longer.

Also available will be a free cosmetic item available via the store throughout the event. If you were struggling with leveling up your characters or needed more gold for masterworking, playing Diablo 4 during this event will be worthwhile.

It’s not just Diablo 4 that gets to reap the anniversary benefits. Diablo Immortal is also celebrating its second anniversary, and from June 6 to 20, you can enjoy a new Gold-Cursed Gliath event, its very own March of the Goblins event (with tasks and rewards), a Goblin Plunder buff (twice as many rewards while it’s active), and an augmented version of the Trial of the Hordes.

Whether you enjoy Diablo 4 or Diablo Immortal, June will be a fun, loot-filled adventure for all brave enough to face the Sanctuary.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more