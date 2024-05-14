Obducite, Ingolith, and Neathiron side by side on a grey background
Images via Blizzard Entertainment, remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Diablo

How to get Obducite, Ingolith, and Neathiron in Diablo 4 season 4

These are The Pit materials you need to dominate the Masterworking system in Diablo 4 season four.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: May 14, 2024 08:02 am

Diablo 4 season four is introducing the new Masterwork system as a way to further upgrade your gear’s affixes and give you a massive stats boost. Thanks to The Pit and its materials—Obducite, Ingolith, and Neathiron—several new builds will now become stronger.

Recommended Videos

How to farm Obducite, Ingolith, and Neathiron in Diablo 4 (Masterworking materials)

You can farm Obducite, Ingolith, and Neathrion by defeating bosses in The Pit of Artificers within the time limit. The Pit is the new endgame activity in Diablo 4 season four, which is essentially a new type of dungeon. The rarer the material you want to target farm, the higher the tier of The Pit you’ll have to clear. Here’s which tiers of The Pit drop each of them:

Masterworking materialDrops in tiers
Obducite0 to 29
Ingolith30 to 59
Neathiron60+


You can also exchange high-rarity Masterworking materials for several units of a lower-rarity one at the Alchemist. For example, if you have Neathiron you won’t use, you can trade them for a bunch of Ingoliths instead, but doing the opposite and trading Ingoliths for Neathiron is impossible.

To enter The Pit, you must complete a tier 46 Nightmare dungeon, then collect Runeshards by doing endgame activities like Helltides and other dungeons to activate the Obelisk in Cerrigar. Doing so will take you to The Pit, where you will have a limited time to slay all the enemies in the dungeon and fight a boss at the end. If you kill the boss before the timer runs out, you’ll drop one type of Masterworking material. Defeating the boss will also increase the tier of The Pit you can challenge.

What are Obducite, Ingolith, and Neathiron in Diablo 4 season four?

portal in the pit in diablo 4 season 4
Go into The Pit. Image via Blizzard

Obducite, Ingolith, and Neathrion are upgrade materials used to improve gear affixes in the new Masterworking system introduced in Diablo 4 season four. Each material is used in a different tier of upgrades, and the higher the Masterworking level, the rarer the material you’ll need to use, which also makes them harder to obtain. These items are also known as Masterworking materials or The Pit materials, with The Pit being the only place you can obtain them. Their rarities and the Masterworking levels they can be used in are:

Masterworking materialUsed in Masterworking upgradesItem rarity
Obducite+1 to +4Magic
Ingolith+5 to +8Rare
Neathiron+9 to +12Legendary

How to use Masterworking materials in Diablo 4 season four

Once you have started farming Obducite, Ingolith, and Neathrion, you can use them in the Masterworking tab of the Blacksmith on items that have been fully tempered. Fully tempered means they have maxed out the number of affixes that could be added to them via Tempering, which is also a new system in Diablo 4 season four.

When you spend Masterworking materials in the process, all affixes in your gear will be upgraded by five percent per upgrade, except at upgrades to +4, +8, and +12, where one random affix will be upgraded by 25 percent. You can reroll the upgraded affix by spending the materials again.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Diablo 4 season four class tier list
A featured armor bundle coming to Diablo 4 in season 4.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 season four class tier list
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 13, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4 season 4 Loot Reborn countdown: Exact start time and date
Helltide monster in Diablo 4.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 season 4 Loot Reborn countdown: Exact start time and date
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 13, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4 Season 4 Loot Reborn: All new content and changes
An Accursed Ritual in Diablo 4.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 Season 4 Loot Reborn: All new content and changes
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares May 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Diablo 4 season four class tier list
A featured armor bundle coming to Diablo 4 in season 4.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 season four class tier list
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 13, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4 season 4 Loot Reborn countdown: Exact start time and date
Helltide monster in Diablo 4.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 season 4 Loot Reborn countdown: Exact start time and date
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 13, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4 Season 4 Loot Reborn: All new content and changes
An Accursed Ritual in Diablo 4.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 Season 4 Loot Reborn: All new content and changes
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares May 2, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.