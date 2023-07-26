How to use the Invoker of Varshan and summon the Echo of Varshan in Diablo 4

Season one of Diablo 4 introduced a new boss in the form of Varshan, who can be repeatedly by using the Invoker of Varshan to summon the Echo of Varshan.

Unlike the other seasonal content, players must complete the seasonal questline to face off against the Echo of Varshan and will not be able to craft an Invoker of Varshan until they have done so.

Once that task is ticked off and an Invoker is crafted, the hunt begins for the Echo of Varshan which, like many things in Diablo 4, is not always guaranteed to be where you want it.

Where to find the Echo of Varshan location in Diablo 4

After crafting the Invoker of Varshan at Cormond’s Workbench, the next step is to head to any Malignant Tunnel and work your way through it.

Once the final task in the Malignant Tunnel is complete, continue to follow the path further in. There are two things you can find deeper in the tunnel, one of which is Malignant Outgrowths, which you can use, but they’re not what you’re on the hunt for.

Instead, you need to find a big wooden door that is covered in chains and locked. When you approach the door, you’ll be given the option to open it, so do that and make your way inside.

Look for this door. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

It’s important to note that not every Malignant Tunnel will have the wooden door you’re looking for and, once you spot it, it’s impossible to miss. If you find yourself in a Malignant Tunnel with no wooden door, repeat the process again with another Malignant Tunnel.

Once you’re in the room, you’ll see a notification trigger informing you that you have joined an event for the Echo of Varshan. Don’t worry, though, because the boss doesn’t appear until you spawn him.

In the room, you’ll find a Monstrous Outgrowth, which you can interact with as long as you’re carrying an Invoker of Varshan, which will summon an Echo of Varshan.

The process to find and summon an Echo of Varshan is the same on all World Tiers, though you’ll require different Invokers for World Tier Three and World Tier Four.

