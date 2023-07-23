You'll need luck to get your hands on this.

Season one in Diablo 4 offers a wealth of new content to grind through and players will be on the hunt for Wrathful Malignant Invokers to help maximize their build.

In Season One, Diablo 4 introduced Malignant Hearts as a new item to collect that can be socketed into gear to provide huge bonuses—with Wrathful Malignant Hearts being the most powerful.

Unlike other Malignant Hearts, their Wrathful versions can be applied to a socket of any color in jewelry and provide a significantly higher boost to any build than their counterparts—though, naturally, they are harder to come across.

Players may well have encountered a Wrathful Malignant Outgrowth at the end of Malignant Tunnels but a specific item, the Wrathful Malignant Invoker, is required to activate them.

Wrathful Malignant Invokers don’t come easy, however.

How to get the Wrathful Malignant Invoker in Diablo 4

The only way to get your hands on a Wrathful Malignant Invoker is at Cormond’s Workbench, accessible south of Ked Bardu or in Kyovashad.

At the workbench, select the Crafted Cache submenu and find the “Uncertain Invoker” item—this is what you need to craft to have a chance of receiving a Wrathful Malignant Invoker.

Wrathful Malignant Invokers do not provide a guaranteed drop of a Wrathful Malignant Invoker and you may have to craft this item multiple times to get the drop you’re looking for.

Malignant Ichor is a crucial crafting component for the Uncertain Invoker cache, which can be farmed by completing world events. Focus on events with Malignant Growths, as these drop more Ichor.

Defeating Malignant enemies also has a chance of dropping Malignant Ichor, so Malignant Tunnels are another great option for farming.

