Diablo 4 Lord Zir boss guide: Location, how to beat, and all rewards

Vampire Lord Zir was introduced as part of Season of Blood and remains available in Seasonal Realms. The vampire drops plenty of valuable loot for Diablo 4 players, but finding, summoning, and slaying this boss can be a challenge.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood brought plenty of changes to the Seasonal Realms, including the Lord Zir boss fight. Like other bosses from past and future seasons, you need to collect specific items scattered across Sanctuary to summon this powerful boss.

If you are trying to find information of Zir’s lair, or how to defeat the vampire, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find Lord Zir in Diablo 4

Find your way to Lord Zir. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To summon Lord Zir in Diablo 4, you need to travel to the Darkened Way in the Fractured Peaks. This is a cavernous area that eventually leads to the Ancient’s Seat, which is where you will actually summon Lord Zir.

This is a very short dungeon with little resistance in terms of enemies. So long as you are around level 91, the dungeon prior to the Lord Zir fight should be easy. The Apotheosis is the final section of the Ancient’s Seat and where you will find the Bloodied Altar to summon this final boss.

How to summon Lord Zir in Diablo 4

Use the Bloodied Altar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can summon Lord Zir in Diablo 4 by placing nine Exquisite Blood vials on the Bloodied Altar found in The Apotheosis. You can get Exquisite Blood by either slaying world bosses in World Tier Four or by farming Legion Gathering events.

With your Exquisite Blood in hand, you will be able to summon Lord Zir. You can still enter the Ancient’s Seat and complete other parts of the dungeon, but you won’t be able to take on the Vampire Lord without this crucial item.

How to beat Lord Zir in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard Entertainment

Lord Zir has four total fight phases in Diablo 4. The basic attacks you need to worry about are two frontal hits and a scythe sweep. Stay mobile and away from his front to avoid these attacks, and focus on the other elements of the fight.

Phase One – Defeat the Elite Bloodseekers as Zir spawns them.

Defeat the Elite Bloodseekers as Zir spawns them. Phase Two – Avoid the Blood Balls that Zir places around the arena. These can either turn into Blood Waves or enemy minions. Similar to Bloodseekers, slay the minions as they spawn.

Avoid the Blood Balls that Zir places around the arena. These can either turn into Blood Waves or enemy minions. Similar to Bloodseekers, slay the minions as they spawn. Phase Three – Zir begins to teleport to opposite sides of the arena. Watch where Zir will teleport and avoid this area.

Zir begins to teleport to opposite sides of the arena. Watch where Zir will teleport and avoid this area. Phase Four – Zir’s final mechanic is a Blood Rain that can make you Vulnerable. Remain out of this AoE spell to avoid the status effect.

Lord Zir can be a challenge, but one I was eventually able to defeat solo. Before jumping in, I also recommend you take Elixirs of Shadow Resistance, as this is the main form of damage the boss deals.

Lord Zir Loot Rewards in Diablo 4

The best part of killing a boss in Diablo 4 is the loot, with Lord Zir being no different. Lord Zir is among the best bosses in terms of his potential loot. Below is everything Lord Zir can currently drop: