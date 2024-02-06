Category:
Diablo 4 Lord Zir boss guide: Location, how to beat, and all rewards

Take down this Vampire Lord.
Published: Feb 6, 2024 06:57 pm
Vampire Lord Zir was introduced as part of Season of Blood and remains available in Seasonal Realms. The vampire drops plenty of valuable loot for Diablo 4 players, but finding, summoning, and slaying this boss can be a challenge.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood brought plenty of changes to the Seasonal Realms, including the Lord Zir boss fight. Like other bosses from past and future seasons, you need to collect specific items scattered across Sanctuary to summon this powerful boss.

If you are trying to find information of Zir’s lair, or how to defeat the vampire, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find Lord Zir in Diablo 4

Image of the map in Diablo 4 showing the entry to the Darkened Way.
Find your way to Lord Zir. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To summon Lord Zir in Diablo 4, you need to travel to the Darkened Way in the Fractured Peaks. This is a cavernous area that eventually leads to the Ancient’s Seat, which is where you will actually summon Lord Zir.

This is a very short dungeon with little resistance in terms of enemies. So long as you are around level 91, the dungeon prior to the Lord Zir fight should be easy. The Apotheosis is the final section of the Ancient’s Seat and where you will find the Bloodied Altar to summon this final boss.

How to summon Lord Zir in Diablo 4

A character interacts with the Bloodied Altar in Diablo 4.
Use the Bloodied Altar. Screenshot by Dot Esports
You can summon Lord Zir in Diablo 4 by placing nine Exquisite Blood vials on the Bloodied Altar found in The Apotheosis. You can get Exquisite Blood by either slaying world bosses in World Tier Four or by farming Legion Gathering events.

With your Exquisite Blood in hand, you will be able to summon Lord Zir. You can still enter the Ancient’s Seat and complete other parts of the dungeon, but you won’t be able to take on the Vampire Lord without this crucial item.

How to beat Lord Zir in Diablo 4

Lord Zir floating above a knight in Diablo 4 Season 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard Entertainment
Lord Zir has four total fight phases in Diablo 4. The basic attacks you need to worry about are two frontal hits and a scythe sweep. Stay mobile and away from his front to avoid these attacks, and focus on the other elements of the fight.

  • Phase One – Defeat the Elite Bloodseekers as Zir spawns them.
  • Phase Two – Avoid the Blood Balls that Zir places around the arena. These can either turn into Blood Waves or enemy minions. Similar to Bloodseekers, slay the minions as they spawn.
  • Phase Three – Zir begins to teleport to opposite sides of the arena. Watch where Zir will teleport and avoid this area.
  • Phase Four – Zir’s final mechanic is a Blood Rain that can make you Vulnerable. Remain out of this AoE spell to avoid the status effect.

Lord Zir can be a challenge, but one I was eventually able to defeat solo. Before jumping in, I also recommend you take Elixirs of Shadow Resistance, as this is the main form of damage the boss deals.

Lord Zir Loot Rewards in Diablo 4

The best part of killing a boss in Diablo 4 is the loot, with Lord Zir being no different. Lord Zir is among the best bosses in terms of his potential loot. Below is everything Lord Zir can currently drop:

ItemTypeClass
Ramaladni’s Magnum OpusUnique SwordBarbarian
Rage of HarrogathUnique Chest ArmorBarbarian
Gohr’s Devastating GripsUnique GlovesBarbarian
OverkillUnique AxeBarbarian
Butcher’s CleaverUnique AxeBarbarian
Mad Wolf’s GleeUnique Chest ArmorDruid
Vasily’s PrayerUnique HelmDruid
Greatstaff of the CroneUnique StaffDruid
FleshrenderUnique MaceDruid
Butcher’s CleaverUnique AxeDruid
Blood Artisan’s CuirassUnique Chest ArmorNecromancer
Deathless VisageUnique HelmNecromancer
Greaves of the Empty TombUnique BootsNecromancer
Lidless WallUnique ShieldNecromancer
Grasp of ShadowUnique GlovesRogue
Eyes in the DarkUnique PantsRogue
SkyhunterUnique BowRogue
Asheara’s KhanjarUnique DaggerRogue
Staff of Endless RageUnique StaffSorcerer
Iceheart BraisUnique PantsSorcerer
Raiment of the InfiniteUnique ChestSorcerer
Esadora’s Overflowing CameoUnique AmuletSorcerer
Penitent GreavesUnique BootsAll Classes
Razor PlateUnique Chest ArmorAll Classes
TemerityUnique PantsAll Classes
Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.