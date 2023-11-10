How to get and use Exquisite Blood in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 season two introduced tons of new items, bosses, and end-game activities along with Season of Blood. If you are a Vampire, you’ll want to get your hands on Exquisite Blood or Living Steel, which is valuable in summoning end-game bosses. But getting it is no easy task.

Where to get Exquisite Blood in Diablo 4

You can get Exquisite Blood in Diablo 4 by completing Legion events or defeating World Bosses in World Tier Four. If you’re unfamiliar with Legion Gathering Events, they are group activities that take place in a random area.

Legion Gathering Events can be noted by an orange ring that appears around the area | Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are challenging events where you need to take on hulking enemies such as Overlords to complete the challenge.

A Legion Gathering Event will spawn every half hour in one of the five Estuar regions. To find Legion Events, you are going to need to head to these specific areas:

Norgol Vigil : Hawezar

: Hawezar Carrownest Ruins : Scosglen

: Scosglen Haunted Wreckage : Dry Steppes

: Dry Steppes Dilapidated Aqueducts : Kehjistan

: Kehjistan Kor Dragon : Fractured Peaks (complete the stronghold first)

: Fractured Peaks (complete the stronghold first) Crusader’s Monument: Hawezar (complete the stronghold first)

Tip: Legion Gathering Events can spawn anywhere at any time on any level!

Thankfully, with help, these aren’t too difficult. I found Legion Events have high drop rates for Exquisite Blood, though it is time-gated.

World Bosses aren’t only challenging to kill and tricky to pin down. If you find and slay one, you can expect up to three Exquisite Blood drops at a time. But only four World Bosses spawn every 24 hours, so you do have to plan your gaming time carefully if you do want to get Exquisite Blood.

How to summon Lord Zir in Diablo 4

To summon Lord Zir in Diablo 4 in World Tier Four, you must use nine Exquisite Blood vials at the Bloodied Altar within the Ancient’s Seat dungeon in the Fractured Peaks. It may sound like an easy task, but simply getting the Exquisite Blood vials is tricky.

But once you have gathered nine Exquisite Blood vials, you can summon and fight the Vampire Lord Zir. However, locating the dungeon is difficult if you don’t know where to look.

Ancient’s Seat dungeon location in Diablo 4

You need to go to the Ancient’s Seat dungeon in the Fractured Peaks to summon Lord Zir, which is through the Darkened Way found near Kyovashad.

To get to the Ancient’s Seat, you need to travel through the Darkened Way | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once at the Ancient’s Seat, travel to the dungeon’s center and interact with the Bloodied Altar. You can then insert your nine vials of Exquisite Blood, and Lord Zir will appear to fight. But before you begin the fight, there are a few things you should know.

How to beat Lord Zir in Diablo 4

To beat Lord Zir in Diablo 4, you must be wary of his four phases, shadow abilities, blood puddles, and frontal attacks.

Best consumables to use to beat Lord Zir

Before summoning Lord Zir, you must stock up on Elixirs of Shadow Resistance, specifically the Potent version, because it has higher resistance levels. By using this elixir, your Shadow Resistance increases by 25 percent, your maximum Shadow Resistance increases by five percent, and you earn five percent more experience for 30 minutes, which is enough time to defeat Lord Zir.

Lord Zir’s four phases and abilities

The loot he drops makes Lord Zir worth fighting. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard Entertainment

After summoning Lord Zir, you must be wary of his four phases. Regarding his abilities, he spawns Blood Pools on the ground, which you need to avoid as they’ll make you Vulnerable, and he has two frontal attacks, a Slap and a Scythe, which you can avoid by standing behind him.

But the most challenging part of the fight is his four phases, which will occur every time he loses around 20 percent of his health. So, at about 80, 60, 40, and 20 percent, he’ll spawn Elite Bloodseekers or Blood Balls. And sometimes, he’ll spawn both.

When he spawns Elite Bloodseekers, focus on defeating them first before attacking Lord Zir because they can deal substantial damage if you leave them alone. When he spawns Blood Balls around the room, you need to avoid them. These Blood Balls will spawn either Blood Waves or Minions (Mages and Bats). Take care of the minions as soon as they spawn, and with the waves, avoid them at all costs. He will also gain a new attack when he’s around 60 percent health. In this attack, he will teleport and send a blast of wind your way. You’ll need to watch where he teleports and dodge his attack. When his health is around 60 percent or less, he will randomly spawn a Blood Rain, which causes Blood Pools that can release projectiles. And if they hit you, they’ll make you Vulnerable.

TL;DR – Use Elixirs of Poison Resistance.

– Stand behind him.

– Avoid the Blood Orbs, Pools, Waves, Rain, and his Wind.

– Kill the summons (Bloodseekers, Mages, and Bats) as soon as they spawn.

Though an end-game boss, Zir isn’t too bad to fight, and I slayed him by myself. If you stand behind him and avoid the Blood Orbs, Pools, Waves, and Rain, you can safely attack him without too much worry.

However, I did notice it was much harder to defeat Lord Zir when I was playing my Barbarian compared to my Sorcerer because you have to be in melee distance to attack lord Zir. And this can sometimes lead you to stand in the Blood Pools and Waves. So, you do have to be mindful of this.

Overall, this fight takes around eight to 10 minutes, but the Legendary loot from Lord Zir is worth it. You can also sell Exquisite Blood for 30,000 coins per vial, making it one of the single most valuable items in Diablo 4.

Exquisite Blood in Diablo 4, summarized

Exquisite Blood is a very important item in Diablo 4 and is needed to summon the end-game boss. It is tricky, but here’s how to do it.

Either way, this is everything you need to know about how to get and use Exquisite Blood in Diablo 4 and how to beat Lord Zir in the Season of Blood.