You’ll actually be able to fight World Bosses in Diablo 4’s Season of Blood—finally

Diablo 4 is bringing a wealth of much-needed changes as a part of the updates for season two and one of the biggest means you’ll actually be able to fight a World Boss.

World Bosses were one of the few truly cooperative and online battles you could be a part of in Diablo 4 but entry to them was extremely restricted as one would spawn every six hours—meaning there would only be four per day.

Given players have real-world responsibilities with work, school, and social lives, that meant that actually being online for a World Boss event was a rarity unless it was specifically planned. But that’s finally being fixed, Blizzard announced today.

Changes are coming to World Events. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Diablo on Twitch

World Boss spawns will now occur every three-and-a-half hours, rather than six, meaning there will be at least six World Bosses spawning every day, which should fit into the real-life schedule of players more easily.

On top of that, the warning timer has doubled in length to an hour, having previously been 30 minutes, and issues have been fixed where the World Boss pin would not display on the mini-map if a Whisper was active.

Players will also see a message being broadcast 15 minutes before the World Boss spawns, providing a further reminder that the event is about to take place. And there’s even more reason to be involved in these fights as they provide access to one of five new bosses.

These changes to World Bosses are long overdue. I’ve played an awful lot of Diablo 4, yet I think I’ve only done each World Boss once or twice as the spawns haven’t really fit into my schedule.

We’ll have to wait until the launch of Season of Blood on Oct. 17 to see just how significant this change really is.

