Diablo 4 season 2: Season of Blood gives much-needed attention to end-game content

Diablo 4 is finally giving end-game content some much-needed attention in season two, Season of Blood, with a bunch of new bosses and features, Blizzard announced today.

One of the biggest criticisms Diablo 4 has faced since launch is the lack of content provided to players who have completed the game and hit World Tier Four, with no encouragement to continue playing beyond just praying for an uber-unique item to drop.

Blizzard is attempting to change that with season two, however, with revamped content progression—and the promise that uber-uniques themselves will be more obtainable, claiming everyone “will know someone” who has one.

New bosses in World Tier Three, catered for players in the level 50 to 70 bracket, feature Echos of Vershan, where you’ll fight Malignant enemies like those seen in season one, and Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint.

Season of Blood content progression. Screenshot via Diablo on Twitter

Those bosses are also available in World Tier Four, for players in the level 71 to 100 bracket, alongside The Beast in the Ice, Duriel, King of Maggots, and Lord Zir—the big bad in command of the horde of vampires you’ll face throughout the season.

All the bosses will need to be unlocked in different ways, with Whispers needed to face Echos of Vershan, Nightmare Dungeons from tiers 21 to 100 to tackle The Beast in the Ice, and Helltides for Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint.

That trio will lead to access to Duriel, King of Maggots, who is likely to be the target for farming in Diablo 4 season two as he will provide an increased chance to get your hands on the uber-unique items that, previously, have been like hunting for a winning lottery ticket.

For Lord Zir himself, you’ll need to focus your attention on World Bosses and Legion Events, which were previously largely pointless—and another reason to target all the bosses is unique items for each, including mounts and armor.

We’ll see just how much of an improvement all this is to the Diablo 4 experience when the Season of Blood launches on Oct. 17.

About the author