How to get Living Steel in Diablo 4 Season 2

Living Steel is a new item introduced during the Season of Blood in Diablo 4 that has the ability to summon the endgame boss Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint. In order to summon this difficult boss, you first need to know where you can get Living Steel.

Loot is the name of the game in Diablo 4, with Season of Blood no different. Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint carries Legendary armor and weapons for almost every class. Summoning this boss can be a challenge, but it is well worth it.

Where to find Living Steel in Diablo 4 Season Two

The only known way to obtain Living Steel in Diablo 4 Season Two is by looting the item off of Tortured Gifts of Living Steel. These are chests that can randomly appear during Diablo 4 Helltide events. If you aren’t familiar, Helltides are world events that occur every two hours and 15 minutes on World Tier Three and above.

Helltide events will make the afflicted area glow red on your map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whenever an area is infested by a Helltide, the region will be highlighted with red. By killing monsters and demons in Helltide events, you can gather Aberrant Cinders. This special currency allows you to open multiple different kinds of chests exclusively found during Helltide events, including Tortured Gifts of Living Steel.

You need 300 Aberrant Cinders to open the Tortured Gifts of Living Steel, which potentially has Living Steel inside. Though you aren’t guaranteed to get Living Steel every time, I have been able to gather plenty of Aberrant Cinders during Helltide events to open several chests before the event ends.

What is Living Steel used for in Diablo 4 Season 2?

Living Steel is used to summon the endgame boss Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint. It takes two Living Steel to spawn Grigoire in World Tier Three and five to spawn the same boss in World Tier Four. To spawn Grigoire, you need to take your Living Steel to an area dubbed the Hall of the Penitent found in the Dry Steppes, which opens in World Tiers Three and Four.

You can find the Hall of Penitent on your overworld map after entering into World Tiers Three and Four. Screenshot by Dot Epsorts

I recommend waiting until you reach World Tier Four to take on Grigoire. Though you need to gather more Living Steel in this Tier, Grigoire drops Shards of Agony on World Tier Four. You can eventually use these Shards of Agnony to spawn the Echo of Duriel, which drops even more rare and legendary loot than Grigoire.

About the author