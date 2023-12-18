Category:
Diablo

How to get Shards of Agony in Diablo 4

Getting shards is agony.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Dec 18, 2023 12:43 am
|
Updated: Dec 18, 2023 12:49 am
Three uber end game bosses in diablo 4 season 2 season of blood

Diablo 4 season two has new and improved Uber bosses, which means summoning materials like Shards of Agony is crucial to summon specific bosses. But getting the Shards of Agony is a little complicated.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

How to get Shards of Agony in Diablo 4, explained

Shard of Agony information card in Diablo 4 Season 2
This is one component of summoning Duriel. Images via Blizzard Entertainment

To get Shards of Agony in Diablo 4, you must defeat the endgame boss, Grigoire, in the Halls of the Penitent. However, before you run off and start your fight with Grigoire, there are a few critical pieces of information you need to know, including the following:

  • You can only get the Shard of Agony as a drop from Grigoire in World Tier Four.
    • You can start a fight with Grigoire from World Tier Three. However, you won’t get the Shard of Agony as a drop in World Tier Three.
  • The Shard of Agony is guaranteed to drop from Grigoire in World Tier Four. But you can only get a shard if you’re the one who summons him.
    • If you don’t summon Grigoire and are along for the ride, you won’t get a Shard of Agony.
Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad
TL;DR

You can only get one Shard of Agony, and you can only get it if you are the one to summon Grigoire.

How to summon Grigoire in Diablo 4

Grigoire end game boss in Diablo 4
Grigoire is as tough as he looks. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To summon Grigoire in World Tier Four, you must fight through the Hall of the Penitent in the Dry Steppes and use five Living Steel at the Altar, which will summon Grigoire. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

You can get Living Steel by opening the Tortured Gifts of Living Steel, which are chests randomly appearing during Diablo 4’s Helltide events. But there’s a catch: You need 300 Aberrant Cinders to open these chests.

Living Steel card with information in Diablo 4 Season 2
Living Steel is crucial for summoning Grigoire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you’re fighting Grigoire in World Tier Four, it’s important to remember he is difficult at level 75. But if you equip Lightning Resistance items, use Lightning Resistance Elixirs, and try to stay behind him, you should be able to survive. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

He’s an endgame boss, so this fight shouldn’t be taken lightly. If you have a group of friends, a guild, or are pugging a group, you should be able to summon and kill him quickly, as long as you stay out of his lightning and other mechanics. But if you’re fighting him solo, it can take, on average, around 10 minutes. Or more if you’re like me and chose one of the lower-tier classes for season two.

Once you’ve summoned and defeated Girgoire, you will obtain a Shard of Agony, and you need two Shards of Agony to summon Duriel.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad
Tip:

In total, you’ll need 10 Living Steels to summon Grigoire twice to get two Shards of Agony. But these two Shards are just one component for summoning Duriel.

Related

Diablo 4 Season 2: Season of Blood content, rewards, and details
Diablo 4 Season 2 Leveling Guide: How to progress quickly
Diablo 4 season 2: Season of Blood quest list

There are many components required to summon these uber endgame bosses. But their drops, like the Shards of Agony, are worth it.

related content

Read Article What is the max level of Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 Season 2?
Lord Zir summoning vampire spawn in Diablo 4 season 2

What is the max level of Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 Season 2?

Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Dec 17, 2023
Read Article How to reset dungeons in Diablo 4

How to reset dungeons in Diablo 4

Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus and others Dec 14, 2023
Read Article How to get the Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty in Diablo 4
Muscled woman wearing leather armor and weapons in Diablo 4

How to get the Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty in Diablo 4

Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Dec 14, 2023
Read Article Diablo 4 Red Cloaked horror boss guide: How to find, beat, and all rewards
The Red Cloaked Horror in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Red Cloaked horror boss guide: How to find, beat, and all rewards

Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Dec 13, 2023
Read Article Diablo 4 Scourge of the Land boss guide: How to find, beat, and all rewards
a dungeon entrance in diablo 4

Diablo 4 Scourge of the Land boss guide: How to find, beat, and all rewards

Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Dec 13, 2023

Related Content

Read Article What is the max level of Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 Season 2?
Lord Zir summoning vampire spawn in Diablo 4 season 2
Category:
Diablo
Diablo

What is the max level of Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 Season 2?

Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Dec 17, 2023
Read Article How to reset dungeons in Diablo 4
Category:
Diablo
Diablo

How to reset dungeons in Diablo 4

Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus and others Dec 14, 2023
Read Article How to get the Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty in Diablo 4
Muscled woman wearing leather armor and weapons in Diablo 4
Category:
Diablo
Diablo

How to get the Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty in Diablo 4

Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Dec 14, 2023
Read Article Diablo 4 Red Cloaked horror boss guide: How to find, beat, and all rewards
The Red Cloaked Horror in Diablo 4
Category:
Diablo
Diablo

Diablo 4 Red Cloaked horror boss guide: How to find, beat, and all rewards

Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Dec 13, 2023
Read Article Diablo 4 Scourge of the Land boss guide: How to find, beat, and all rewards
a dungeon entrance in diablo 4
Category:
Diablo
Diablo

Diablo 4 Scourge of the Land boss guide: How to find, beat, and all rewards

Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Dec 13, 2023
Continue to next article

Author

Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.