Diablo 4 season two has new and improved Uber bosses, which means summoning materials like Shards of Agony is crucial to summon specific bosses. But getting the Shards of Agony is a little complicated.

How to get Shards of Agony in Diablo 4, explained

This is one component of summoning Duriel. Images via Blizzard Entertainment

To get Shards of Agony in Diablo 4, you must defeat the endgame boss, Grigoire, in the Halls of the Penitent. However, before you run off and start your fight with Grigoire, there are a few critical pieces of information you need to know, including the following:

You can only get the Shard of Agony as a drop from Grigoire in World Tier Four. You can start a fight with Grigoire from World Tier Three. However, you won’t get the Shard of Agony as a drop in World Tier Three.

as a drop from The Shard of Agony is guaranteed to drop from Grigoire in World Tier Four. But you can only get a shard if you’re the one who summons him. If you don’t summon Grigoire and are along for the ride, you won’t get a Shard of Agony.

TL;DR You can only get one Shard of Agony, and you can only get it if you are the one to summon Grigoire.

How to summon Grigoire in Diablo 4

Grigoire is as tough as he looks. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To summon Grigoire in World Tier Four, you must fight through the Hall of the Penitent in the Dry Steppes and use five Living Steel at the Altar, which will summon Grigoire.

You can get Living Steel by opening the Tortured Gifts of Living Steel, which are chests randomly appearing during Diablo 4’s Helltide events. But there’s a catch: You need 300 Aberrant Cinders to open these chests.

Living Steel is crucial for summoning Grigoire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you’re fighting Grigoire in World Tier Four, it’s important to remember he is difficult at level 75. But if you equip Lightning Resistance items, use Lightning Resistance Elixirs, and try to stay behind him, you should be able to survive.

He’s an endgame boss, so this fight shouldn’t be taken lightly. If you have a group of friends, a guild, or are pugging a group, you should be able to summon and kill him quickly, as long as you stay out of his lightning and other mechanics. But if you’re fighting him solo, it can take, on average, around 10 minutes. Or more if you’re like me and chose one of the lower-tier classes for season two.

Once you’ve summoned and defeated Girgoire, you will obtain a Shard of Agony, and you need two Shards of Agony to summon Duriel.

Tip: In total, you’ll need 10 Living Steels to summon Grigoire twice to get two Shards of Agony. But these two Shards are just one component for summoning Duriel.

There are many components required to summon these uber endgame bosses. But their drops, like the Shards of Agony, are worth it.