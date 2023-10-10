How to summon bosses in Diablo 4: Season of Blood

They're uber difficult, but their rewards are uber worth it.

In season two of Diablo 4, the Season of Blood, players get to experience new and improved content, including five new uber bosses to conquer in the end game. But to summon these five bosses, you have to meet specific requirements.

How to summon all five Uber bosses in Diablo 4 Season of Blood

To summon each of the five Uber bosses, Girgoire, Echo of Varshan, The Beast in the Ice, Dark Master, and Echo of Durel, you must meet specific summoning requirements. And these are different depending on the Uber boss, which can only be located in certain World Tiers.

Uber Boss World Tier Summoning Requirements Potential Drops Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint World Tier Three and Four You must gather enough Living Steel from the Tortured Offering in Helltide Grigoire can drop Unique items exclusive to him, and you have a slight chance to obtain the Demonbinder Mount Armor Cosmetic. Echo of Varshan World Tier Three and Four You must defeat Grotesque Debtors during Whispers of the Dead to hopefully get parts of Varshan’s body.

The Tree of Whispers collections, where you turn in Grim Favors, will also guarantee a part of Varshan’s body.

When you have enough pieces, including a Malignant Heart (if you’re in World Tier Four), you can summon Varshan. You have a slight chance to get the Flesh-Weld Rod Trophy and Varshan-exclusive Unique items. The Beast in the Ice World Tier Four Gather Distilled Fear after completing Tier 30 or higher Nightmare Dungeons.

Once you have enough Distilled Fear, visit the Occultist and craft the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil.

As soon as you activate the sigil, you’ll summon the Beast. There’s a minor chance that the Skull Torch and Fell Steed Mount Trophies will drop from the Beast, and it may drop The Beast-exclusive Unique items. Dark Master World Tier Four You must defeat a World Boss in World Tier Four or complete any Legion Event to acquire Exquisite Blood. Once you have enough, you can summon Dark Master. Dark Master may drop the Diadem of the Ancient Helm Cosmetic and Dark Master-exclusive Unique items. Echo of Duriel World Tier Four You must defeat Grigoire and Varshan in World Tier Four to collect Shards of Agony and Mucus-Slick Eggs, and when you get enough, you can summon Duriel. Duriel is the only one who has a chance to drop Uber Unique items. But it’s not guaranteed. Duriel may also drop the smoldering Brimstone Mount.

Blizzard has yet to reveal how many summoning requirement items are needed. As soon as they do, I will update this article. They have made several changes to World Bosses, including improved item drops, more frequent World Bosses, and a longer Warning Timer. While it’s not much, at least it’s something.

At this stage, this is everything you need to know about the new and improved uber bosses in Diablo 4 Season of Blood and how to summon them.

