Diablo 4 Season 2: All Uber Boss drops listed

Season Two of Diablo 4 is better than ever, with new and improved end-game bosses, which means there’s even more loot. Depending on the endgame boss, you’ll get boss-specific items and different class-specific loot drops.

Echo of Varshan loot drops

Uber Varshan can be found in the level 75 dungeon, Malignant Burrow. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

All Classes

Frostburn

Mother’s Embrace

Barbarian only

100,000 Steps

Fields of Crimson

Gohr’s Devastating Grip

Druid only

Greatstaff of the Crone

Mad Wolf’s Flee

Vasily’s Prayer

Necromancer only

Bloodless Scream

Deathless Visage

Deathspeaker’s Pendant

Sorcerer only

Esu’s Heirloom

Raiment of the Infinite

The Staff of Endless Rage

Rogue only

Condemnation

Eyes in the Dark

Skyhunter

Tip: Varshan isn’t too challenging to beat if you stay behind him and avoid his frontal attacks. It’s also a good idea to use poison-resistant elixirs to nullify the incoming poison damage.

Grigoire loot drops

The Galvanic Saint can be found in the level 75 dungeon, Hall of the Penitent. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

All Classes

Penitent Greaves

Barbarian only

Ancient’s Oath

Battle Trance

Rage of Harrogath

Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus

The Butcher’s Cleaver

Druid only

Hunter’s Zenith

Insatiable Fury

The Butcher’s Cleaver

Waxing Gibbous

Necromancer only

Blood Artisan’s Cuirass

Greaves of the Empty Tomb

Howl from Below

Sorcerer only

Gloves of the Illuminator

Iceheart Brais

The Staff of Lam Esen

Rogue only

Grasp of Shadow

Windforce

Word of Hakan

Lord Zir loot drops

Lord Zir doesn’t fight alone. He likes to summon vampires. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Classes

Penitent Greaves

Razorplate

Temerity

Barbarian only

Gohr’s Devastating grips

Overkill

Rage of Harrogath

Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus

The Butcher’s Cleaver

Druid only

Fleshrender

Mad Wolf’s Flee

Vasily’s Prayer

Greatstaff of the Crone

The Butcher’s Cleaver

Necromancer only

Blood Artisan’s Cuirass

Deathless Visage

Greaves of the Empty Tomb

Lidless Wall

Sorcerer only

Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo

The Staff of Endless Rage

Iceheart Brais

Raiment of the Infinite

Rogue only

Asheara’s Khanjar

Eyes in the Dark

Grasp of Shadow

Skyhunter

Tip: Once you’ve summoned Lord Zir with Exquisite Blood, you’ll want to avoid his frontal attacks, kill his summoned vampires, and use an elixir of shadow resistance to help mitigate incoming shadow damage.

Beast in Ice loot drops

The Beast in Ice spawns AoE ice zones and will also summon two Elite monsters. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

All Classes

Frostburn

Fists of Fate

Mother’s Embrace

Tassets of the Dawning Sky

Barbarian only

100,000 Steps

Ancients’ Oath

Battle Trance

Fields of Crimson

Hellhammer

Druid only

Hunter’s Zenith

Insatiable Fury

Storm’s Companion

Waxing Gibbous

Necromancer only

Bloodless Scream

Deathspeaker’s Pendant

Howl from Below

Ring of Mendeln

Sorcerer only

The Staff of Lam Esen

Esu’s Heirloom

Gloves of the Illuminator

The Oculus

Rogue only

Condemnation

Eaglehorn

Word of Hakan

Windforce

Duriel loot drops

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

All Classes

Andariel’s Visage (Uber)

Banished Lord’s Talisma

Flickerstep Boots

Godslayer Crown

Harlequin Crest (Uber)

Melted Heart of Selig (Uber)

Ring of Starless Skies (Uber)

Soulbrand

Tibault’s Will

X’Fal’s Corroded Signet

Barbarian only

Azurewrath

Doombringer (Uber)

The Grandfather (Uber)

Tuskhelm of Joritz, the Mighty

Druid only

Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander (Uber)

Dolmen Stone

Tempest Roar

Necromancer only

Black River

Blood Moon Breeches

Doombringer

The Grandfather (Uber)

Sorcerer only

Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander (Uber)

Blue Rose

Flamescar

Rogue only

Cowl of the Nameless

Doombringer

Scoundrel’s Leathers

Tip: Duriel is the only endgame boss who can drop Uber unique items, so you should strive to defeat him as many times as possible in Season Two: Season of Blood.

Uber Lilith loot drops

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though Uber Lilith is the strongest boss in Diablo 4, she doesn’t drop too many exciting rewards, and if you’ve killed her once, you won’t get any additional loot. For the first Uber Lilith death, you will get the following:

‘Doom’ and ‘Lilith’s’ titles

Reins of the Bloody Liquid Steed

Random Legendary items

In addition to these drops, you will also get materials to summon the next endgame boss. So, if you’re the one to summon the boss, be sure to pick up those items as you’re the only one who can get these summoning materials.

These are all the drops you can get from the uber endgame bosses in Diablo 4’s second season, Season of Blood.

