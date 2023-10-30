Diablo 4 Season 2: All Uber Boss drops listed

Season Two of Diablo 4 is better than ever, with new and improved end-game bosses, which means there’s even more loot. Depending on the endgame boss, you’ll get boss-specific items and different class-specific loot drops.
Echo of Varshan loot drops
All Classes
- Frostburn
- Mother’s Embrace
Barbarian only
- 100,000 Steps
- Fields of Crimson
- Gohr’s Devastating Grip
Druid only
- Greatstaff of the Crone
- Mad Wolf’s Flee
- Vasily’s Prayer
Necromancer only
- Bloodless Scream
- Deathless Visage
- Deathspeaker’s Pendant
Sorcerer only
- Esu’s Heirloom
- Raiment of the Infinite
- The Staff of Endless Rage
Rogue only
- Condemnation
- Eyes in the Dark
- Skyhunter
Varshan isn’t too challenging to beat if you stay behind him and avoid his frontal attacks. It’s also a good idea to use poison-resistant elixirs to nullify the incoming poison damage.
Grigoire loot drops
All Classes
- Penitent Greaves
Barbarian only
- Ancient’s Oath
- Battle Trance
- Rage of Harrogath
- Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus
- The Butcher’s Cleaver
Druid only
- Hunter’s Zenith
- Insatiable Fury
- The Butcher’s Cleaver
- Waxing Gibbous
Necromancer only
- Blood Artisan’s Cuirass
- Greaves of the Empty Tomb
- Howl from Below
Sorcerer only
- Gloves of the Illuminator
- Iceheart Brais
- The Staff of Lam Esen
Rogue only
- Grasp of Shadow
- Windforce
- Word of Hakan
Lord Zir loot drops
All Classes
- Penitent Greaves
- Razorplate
- Temerity
Barbarian only
- Gohr’s Devastating grips
- Overkill
- Rage of Harrogath
- Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus
- The Butcher’s Cleaver
Druid only
- Fleshrender
- Mad Wolf’s Flee
- Vasily’s Prayer
- Greatstaff of the Crone
- The Butcher’s Cleaver
Necromancer only
- Blood Artisan’s Cuirass
- Deathless Visage
- Greaves of the Empty Tomb
- Lidless Wall
Sorcerer only
- Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo
- The Staff of Endless Rage
- Iceheart Brais
- Raiment of the Infinite
Rogue only
- Asheara’s Khanjar
- Eyes in the Dark
- Grasp of Shadow
- Skyhunter
Once you’ve summoned Lord Zir with Exquisite Blood, you’ll want to avoid his frontal attacks, kill his summoned vampires, and use an elixir of shadow resistance to help mitigate incoming shadow damage.
Beast in Ice loot drops
All Classes
- Frostburn
- Fists of Fate
- Mother’s Embrace
- Tassets of the Dawning Sky
Barbarian only
- 100,000 Steps
- Ancients’ Oath
- Battle Trance
- Fields of Crimson
- Hellhammer
Druid only
- Hunter’s Zenith
- Insatiable Fury
- Storm’s Companion
- Waxing Gibbous
Necromancer only
- Bloodless Scream
- Deathspeaker’s Pendant
- Howl from Below
- Ring of Mendeln
Sorcerer only
- The Staff of Lam Esen
- Esu’s Heirloom
- Gloves of the Illuminator
- The Oculus
Rogue only
- Condemnation
- Eaglehorn
- Word of Hakan
- Windforce
Duriel loot drops
All Classes
- Andariel’s Visage (Uber)
- Banished Lord’s Talisma
- Flickerstep Boots
- Godslayer Crown
- Harlequin Crest (Uber)
- Melted Heart of Selig (Uber)
- Ring of Starless Skies (Uber)
- Soulbrand
- Tibault’s Will
- X’Fal’s Corroded Signet
Barbarian only
- Azurewrath
- Doombringer (Uber)
- The Grandfather (Uber)
- Tuskhelm of Joritz, the Mighty
Druid only
- Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander (Uber)
- Dolmen Stone
- Tempest Roar
Necromancer only
- Black River
- Blood Moon Breeches
- Doombringer
- The Grandfather (Uber)
Sorcerer only
- Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander (Uber)
- Blue Rose
- Flamescar
Rogue only
- Cowl of the Nameless
- Doombringer
- Scoundrel’s Leathers
Duriel is the only endgame boss who can drop Uber unique items, so you should strive to defeat him as many times as possible in Season Two: Season of Blood.
Uber Lilith loot drops
Even though Uber Lilith is the strongest boss in Diablo 4, she doesn’t drop too many exciting rewards, and if you’ve killed her once, you won’t get any additional loot. For the first Uber Lilith death, you will get the following:
- ‘Doom’ and ‘Lilith’s’ titles
- Reins of the Bloody Liquid Steed
- Random Legendary items
In addition to these drops, you will also get materials to summon the next endgame boss. So, if you’re the one to summon the boss, be sure to pick up those items as you’re the only one who can get these summoning materials.
These are all the drops you can get from the uber endgame bosses in Diablo 4’s second season, Season of Blood.