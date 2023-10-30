Diablo 4 Season 2: All Uber Boss drops listed

There's lots of loot for every class.

All bosses in the end game of season 2 of diablo 4
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Season Two of Diablo 4 is better than ever, with new and improved end-game bosses, which means there’s even more loot. Depending on the endgame boss, you’ll get boss-specific items and different class-specific loot drops.

Echo of Varshan loot drops

Endgame boss, Varshan, holding their hands out in Diablo 4 Season 2
Uber Varshan can be found in the level 75 dungeon, Malignant Burrow. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

All Classes

  • Frostburn
  • Mother’s Embrace

Barbarian only

  • 100,000 Steps
  • Fields of Crimson
  • Gohr’s Devastating Grip

Druid only

  • Greatstaff of the Crone
  • Mad Wolf’s Flee
  • Vasily’s Prayer

Necromancer only

  • Bloodless Scream
  • Deathless Visage
  • Deathspeaker’s Pendant

Sorcerer only

  • Esu’s Heirloom
  • Raiment of the Infinite
  • The Staff of Endless Rage

Rogue only

  • Condemnation
  • Eyes in the Dark
  • Skyhunter
Tip:

Varshan isn’t too challenging to beat if you stay behind him and avoid his frontal attacks. It’s also a good idea to use poison-resistant elixirs to nullify the incoming poison damage.

Grigoire loot drops

Grigoire, the uber end game boss in diablo 4 season 2
The Galvanic Saint can be found in the level 75 dungeon, Hall of the Penitent. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

All Classes

  • Penitent Greaves

Barbarian only

  • Ancient’s Oath
  • Battle Trance
  • Rage of Harrogath
  • Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus
  • The Butcher’s Cleaver

Druid only

  • Hunter’s Zenith
  • Insatiable Fury
  • The Butcher’s Cleaver
  • Waxing Gibbous

Necromancer only

  • Blood Artisan’s Cuirass
  • Greaves of the Empty Tomb
  • Howl from Below

Sorcerer only

  • Gloves of the Illuminator
  • Iceheart Brais
  • The Staff of Lam Esen

Rogue only

  • Grasp of Shadow
  • Windforce
  • Word of Hakan

Lord Zir loot drops

Lord Zir floating above a knight in Diablo 4 Season 2
Lord Zir doesn’t fight alone. He likes to summon vampires. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Classes

  • Penitent Greaves
  • Razorplate
  • Temerity

Barbarian only

  • Gohr’s Devastating grips
  • Overkill
  • Rage of Harrogath
  • Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus
  • The Butcher’s Cleaver

Druid only

  • Fleshrender
  • Mad Wolf’s Flee
  • Vasily’s Prayer
  • Greatstaff of the Crone
  • The Butcher’s Cleaver

Necromancer only

  • Blood Artisan’s Cuirass
  • Deathless Visage
  • Greaves of the Empty Tomb
  • Lidless Wall

Sorcerer only

  • Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo
  • The Staff of Endless Rage
  • Iceheart Brais
  • Raiment of the Infinite

Rogue only

  • Asheara’s Khanjar
  • Eyes in the Dark
  • Grasp of Shadow
  • Skyhunter
Tip:

Once you’ve summoned Lord Zir with Exquisite Blood, you’ll want to avoid his frontal attacks, kill his summoned vampires, and use an elixir of shadow resistance to help mitigate incoming shadow damage. 

Beast in Ice loot drops

Beast in Ice, Uber end-game boss in Diablo 4 season 2
The Beast in Ice spawns AoE ice zones and will also summon two Elite monsters. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

All Classes

  • Frostburn
  • Fists of Fate
  • Mother’s Embrace
  • Tassets of the Dawning Sky

Barbarian only

  • 100,000 Steps
  • Ancients’ Oath
  • Battle Trance
  • Fields of Crimson
  • Hellhammer

Druid only

  • Hunter’s Zenith
  • Insatiable Fury
  • Storm’s Companion
  • Waxing Gibbous

Necromancer only

  • Bloodless Scream
  • Deathspeaker’s Pendant
  • Howl from Below
  • Ring of Mendeln

Sorcerer only

  • The Staff of Lam Esen
  • Esu’s Heirloom
  • Gloves of the Illuminator
  • The Oculus

Rogue only

  • Condemnation
  • Eaglehorn
  • Word of Hakan
  • Windforce

Duriel loot drops

Duriel, the biggest boss in Diablo 4 season 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

All Classes

  • Andariel’s Visage (Uber)
  • Banished Lord’s Talisma
  • Flickerstep Boots
  • Godslayer Crown
  • Harlequin Crest (Uber)
  • Melted Heart of Selig (Uber)
  • Ring of Starless Skies (Uber)
  • Soulbrand
  • Tibault’s Will
  • X’Fal’s Corroded Signet

Barbarian only

  • Azurewrath
  • Doombringer (Uber)
  • The Grandfather (Uber)
  • Tuskhelm of Joritz, the Mighty

Druid only

  • Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander (Uber)
  • Dolmen Stone
  • Tempest Roar

Necromancer only

  • Black River
  • Blood Moon Breeches
  • Doombringer
  • The Grandfather (Uber)

Sorcerer only

  • Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander (Uber)
  • Blue Rose
  • Flamescar

Rogue only

  • Cowl of the Nameless
  • Doombringer
  • Scoundrel’s Leathers
Tip:

Duriel is the only endgame boss who can drop Uber unique items, so you should strive to defeat him as many times as possible in Season Two: Season of Blood.

Uber Lilith loot drops

Lilith spreading her wings
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though Uber Lilith is the strongest boss in Diablo 4, she doesn’t drop too many exciting rewards, and if you’ve killed her once, you won’t get any additional loot. For the first Uber Lilith death, you will get the following:

  • ‘Doom’ and ‘Lilith’s’ titles
  • Reins of the Bloody Liquid Steed
  • Random Legendary items

In addition to these drops, you will also get materials to summon the next endgame boss. So, if you’re the one to summon the boss, be sure to pick up those items as you’re the only one who can get these summoning materials.

These are all the drops you can get from the uber endgame bosses in Diablo 4’s second season, Season of Blood.

