How to get and use Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4 Season 2

Malignant Hearts were a core part of Diablo 4’s first season update, though have since been relegated to a much simpler purpose in Season of Blood. If you are trying to summon the Echo of Varshan end-game boss, then you will need to acquire Malignant Hearts once again.

Diablo 4 Season Two introduced tons of new end-game bosses. In order to spawn many of these bosses, you must first gather the necessary summoning components. The Echo of Varshan, much like Grigoire, Zir, and Duriel, functions the same. If you are trying to find Malignant Hearts, and the other components necessary to summon Varshan, here’s what you need to do.

Where to get Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4 Season 2

An effective way of earning great gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can obtain Malignant Hearts, as well as the other Malignant Body Parts necessary to summon the Echo of Varshan, by completing Whispers of the Dead quests. You can start these quests by venturing to the Tree of Whispers in the northeastern parts of Hawezar. Before you begin questing, you should know that Malignant Hearts only drop from quests at World Tier Four.

Aside from the Tree of Whispers, you can also get random Malignant Body Parts by killing Grotesque Debtors. You can typically find these enemies in Legion events or in areas that have Grim Favor rewards.

Though you can grind killing Grotesque Debtors much more frequently, I found that completing the Tree of Whisper activities was the much easier way to acquire Malignant Hearts and the other needed Malignant Body Parts.

How to use Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4 Season 2

You need all four total Malignant Body Parts, including the Malignant Heart, Gurgling Head, Trembling Hand, and Blackened Femur, in order to summon an Echo of Varshan. To do this, you need to venture to The Writhing Mire area just beside the Tree of Whispers in the northeastern Hawezar region.

Varshan is not a difficult boss to beat on your own, though there are a few mechanics you should know beforehand. I found it important to avoid staying in front of Varshan to avoid his Explosive Decay attack. I also brought plenty of Poison Resistant potions to stave off his DoT attacks—and believe me, I needed them.

