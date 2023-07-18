How to get and use Grim Favors in Diablo 4

Gear is the name of the game in Diablo 4. Once you complete the main campaign, the Tree of Whispers will become another source of finding Legendary loot. Loot will not come free from the Tree of Whispers, however, as you will need to obtain a unique currency called Grim Favors.

Completing the main storyline is only the start of your journey throughout Diablo 4. After the campaign, various endgame content like Helltide Events, Nightmare Dungeons, and the Tree of Whispers become available. These different types of events are important mostly because each is a different source of Legendary gear.

If you are trying to use the Tree of Whispers to obtain high-value loot, here is how you can get and use Grim Favors in Diablo 4.

How to get Grim Favors in Diablo 4

Once you speak with the Tree of Whispers, you will start to notice events that award Grim Favors popping up all over the map in Diablo 4. Whisper events can be identified by pink and red star-shaped icons. In their descriptions, you will also see how many Grim Favors completing the given objective will award, along with more details on the task.

You can see how many Grim Favors you have accumulated on your map. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Grim Favor events will rotate every 90 minutes, changing locations and tasks. There are some constants, as dungeons always award five Grim Favors while smaller events, such as collections, will only give one.

Once you unlock Grim Favor events for the Tree of Whispers, you should now see a bar on the bottom of your world map. This map will show how many Grim Favors you currently have, with the max number being ten. Once you have acquired ten Grim Favors, you can return to the Tree of Whispers and return for your reward.

How to use Grim Favors in Diablo 4

You can exchange Grim Favors for loot by going to the Tree of Whispers in the Writhing Mire found in Hawezar. I wouldn’t worry too much about missing out on this location since you will visit this site as part of the main storyline. You will need to double back to this spot to unlock Grim Favors after completing the campaign.

Get your walking shoes out. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you have acquired enough Grim Favors, return and speak to the tree in order to collect your reward. With ten Grim Favors, you will be able to unlock a Legendary piece of loot. Around the Tree of Whispers is a blacksmith, so don’t you won’t need to worry about needing space for your potential rewards either.

