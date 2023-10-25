How to summon and beat Uber Duriel in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Season of Blood added tons of new endgame bosses. Duriel, also called Uber Duriel or Echo of Duriel, is one such boss you can summon and slay in Diablo 4 Season Two, though you need to follow a few steps.

Before you can claim loot from bosses such as Duriel, Zir, or Grigoire, you need to collect all the needed components for the boss’s summon and where your potential enemy can be summoned. If you are looking to summon Duriel or trying to find how to beat this endgame-level boss, here’s what you need to know.

How to summon Duriel in Diablo 4

To summon Duriel in Diablo 4 you need to gather two Shards of Agony and two Mucus-Slicked Eggs. Given that Duriel is meant to be among the hardest bosses in Diablo 4 Season of Blood, it makes sense that getting these two items requires you to farm items and actually slay two other endgame bosses.

To get Shards of Agony, you first need to collect Living Steel. Living Steel can be gathered by participating in Helltide events and finding Tortured Gift of Living Steel chests scattered throughout the Helltide. Once you have acquired five Living Steel for World Tier Four, you can summon Grigoire and slay this boss to gather your Shards of Agony.

The process for obtaining Mucus-Slicked Eggs is similar. To summon the Echo of Varshan, which drops Mucus-Slicked Eggs, you need to gather one each of the following materials: Gurgling Heads, Blackened Femurs, Trembling Hands, and Malignant Hearts.

The easiest way to get this assortment of items is by completing Tree of Whisper objectives. After gathering these items, you can then summon an Echo of Varshan to farm your remaining Mucus-Slicked Eggs.

Where to go to summon Duriel in Diablo 4

You can find the Gaping Crevasse just south of Gae Kul. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As with Grigoire and Echo of Varshan, you need to travel to a specific location on the Diablo 4 map to summon Duriel. With all the necessary items in hand, you need to go to the Gaping Crevasse dungeon in Kehjistan. Once inside the dungeon, you need to look out for the Pestilent Altar.

After you encounter the Pestilent Altar, you can interact with it to place both your Mucus-Slicked Eggs and Shards of Agony. Now that the needed summoning components have been placed, it’s time to fight Duriel.

How to beat Duriel in Diablo 4

The easiest way to beat Duriel in Diablo 4 is to stock up on Poison Resistance before summoning this endgame boss. Without proper Poison Resistance, I didn’t last more than the first minute. After slotting in Flawless Emeralds and keeping plenty of Poison Resistance potion on hand, the fight became much easier.

Don’t worry if you die mid-fight, as you won’t need to go through the grueling process of summoning Duriel again. You can jump right back into the fray, though Duriel will heal back to full health after each player death.

Despite being a level 100 boss, Duriel is quite easy if you can withstand his poison onslaught. After this, you can be rewarded with some of the best loot in Diablo 4 Season Two.

About the author