How to summon and defeat Grigoire in Diablo 4

Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint is just one of the multiple new bosses introduced alongside Diablo 4 Season of Blood. Like almost all the new end-game bosses, you need to gather specific materials in order to summon Grigoire.

In Diablo 4 season two, you can summon several end-game bosses by collecting materials, and in turn use dropped items from those bosses to get to even more difficult bosses. Grigoire is only a stepping stone in the larger chain of end-game bosses, but he is still an essential part of summoning Duriel and even contains valuable loot of his own.

If you are trying to summon and slay Grigoire in Diablo 4, here’s what you need to do.

How to summon Grigoire in Diablo 4

To summon Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint in Diablo 4, you need to obtain Living Steel. For World Tier Three, you need two Living Steel, while World Tier Four requires five pieces of Living Steel.

You can get Living Steel by finding Tortured Gift of Living Steel chests in Helltide events. If you haven’t participated in one yet, Helltides are global events wherein demonic hordes take over large swaths of the Diablo 4 map. These are areas that have a high density of enemies, bosses, and chests.

After collecting your Living Steel, navigate to the new Hall of the Penitent dungeon | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To open a Tortured Gift of Living Steel chest, you need to gather Aberrant Cinders. You can get these by slaying enemies inside the active Helltide. Once you have 300 Aberrant Cinders, you can then use this to open your Tortured Chests and receive Living Steel. Even on the higher World Tier, I was able to get all the needed Living Steel on my first run-through.

Now that you have all your needed Living Steel, you need to head to the Hall of the Penitent. This is a new dungeon released with Season of Blood found in the southern part of the Dry Steppes, by Ked Bardu. In the center of this dungeon, you can place your Living Steel at a Light-Touched Altar to summon Grigoire.

How to defeat Grigoire in Diablo 4

Grigoire may look intimidating, but he isn’t too tough | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Though not the final boss in Season of Blood, I found Grigoire to be one of the harder end-game bosses in Diablo 4 season two. The most important mechanic of this fight you should know about is the lightning grid.

The lighting grid attack can appear in the first phase and will see several streams of lightning randomly appear across the arena. This will change how you navigate around the boss arena as these lightning streams deal damage, but it is also the best opportunity to deal damage. During this move, Grigoire stands completely still and is left vulnerable if you can navigate around the conductors.

Aside from this, Grigoire’s arsenal mostly contains basic melee attacks which are fairly telegraphed. I recommend trying to dodge as much as possible, as I burned through a lot of healing potions on my first attempt.

What to do with Shards of Agony in Diablo 4

If you killed Grigoire on World Tier Four then you might notice that he drops a unique item called Shards of Agony. This item is used to summon another end-game boss, Duriel. To summon Duriel, who also drops plenty of Rare, Legendary, and Unique items, you need two Shards of Agony and two Mucus-Slick Eggs.

You can get Mucus-Slick Eggs by summoning another end-game boss, an Echo of Varshan. Once you have collected all the necessary Malignant Body parts to summon Varshan, you can similarly defeat this boss to pick up the needed Mucus-Slick Eggs.