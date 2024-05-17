How to get Stygian Stones in Diablo 4

Stygian Stones are a summoning material restricted to chests in the late tiers of The Pit and World Bosses in World Tier Four. You have a long way to go before you can gather the amounts you need to summon the Tormented versions of Uber Bosses in Diablo 4 season four.

How to obtain and use Stygian Stones in Diablo 4 season four

It’s time to summon some bosses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kill any boss in The Pit or a World Boss in World Tier Four for a chance at getting a Stygian Stone in Diablo 4 season four. If you’re already close to The Pit tier 60, 70, or higher, you may still find that even though you repeatedly clear these dungeons, you may not consistently get Stygian Stones. That’s because they have a low drop rate, and getting them from the final bosses of these dungeons isn’t guaranteed. The best way to increase your odds of getting Stygian Stones is to upgrade your gear via Tempering and Masterworking to tackle even higher tiers of The Pit. Remember to double-check you’re on World Tier Four as well, as it increases your chances of seeing the item.

You can also keep an eye on World Boss timers to know when they spawn, as they can also be a source of Stygian Stones.

After you get your hands on at least two Stygian Stones, you can head to the Uber Boss dungeon you want to summon and use them. You need other materials to summon their Tormented Echo version, which is level 200 and much stronger than their standard form. This is partly why it takes so long to drop these stones: if you could get them earlier, you would probably waste them because you wouldn’t be strong enough to kill the boss.

Here are all the Tormented Uber bosses you can summon, along with their summoning costs. If you played the PTR, you’ll notice that the Stygian Stones requirement dropped from three to two to let players face these bosses sooner than before.

Tormented Echo Uber Boss Summoning Cost Where to summon Andariel Two Stygian Stones

Six Sandscorched Shackles

Six Pincushioned Dolls Hanged Man’s Hall Duriel Two Stygian Stones

Six Mucus-Slick Egg

Six Shards of Agony Gaping Crevasse Grigoire Two Stygian Stones

15 Living Steel Hall of the Penitent Lord Zir Two Stygian Stones

27 Exquisite Blood Ancient’s Seat Varshan Two Stygian Stones

Three Gurgling Head

Three Blackened Femur

Three Trembling Hands

Three Malignant Hearts Malignant Burrow Beast in the Ice Two Stygian Stones

27 Distilled Fear

250 Sigil Powder

30,000 Gold Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil Tier 96

