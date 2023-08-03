Diablo 4 devs are looking for reinforcements after disastrous first season

Even though Diablo 4’s first season, the Season of the Malignant, is still underway, it has received resounding backlash from the community that Blizzard is seeking a season designer—and it might have already found one.

Diablo 4 season one did not start how we thought it would, and it’s become so bad that players have stopped playing the game. Not only did we have to create new characters to level through a new seasonal realm but some of the drops are practically useless; the content feels like an uphill battle of tedious repetition, and the battle pass feels like another money-grabbing attempt.

With such a bad first impression, Blizzard posted a position seeking a Lead Season Designer for Diablo 4, and it may have already filled the position, seeing as it’s no longer listed on the hiring page. Or maybe the devs felt it was unnecessary. But I will have an ounce of hope that Blizzard filled the position and wants to create seasons players can enjoy.

Related: Diablo 4 players warn devs not to copy Path of Exile after exciting first showing

Players are, however, pretty confident they won’t see any improvements for at least a year, at the very least.

While we could rag on season one for hours on end, Diablo 4’s issues are much deeper than just the seasonal content. From the negative XP from content and lack of customization options to insufficient inventory space, the list is honestly endless. And it’s at the point now where players are tired, fed up, and are, in some cases, asking for a refund.

Blizzard may not listen to players’ complaints too often, but after scouring its hiring page and seeing job postings for positions like Quest Designer, Senior Content Designer, and Lead Game Designer, Dungeons, for Diablo 4, it might be. Surprising, I know.

But even though Blizzard is actively seeking people to improve the various issues with Diablo 4 content, who knows when we will see improvements? If at all.

About the author