Diablo 4 devs claim they can’t give you more inventory space because it will break your PC

One of the issues players are experiencing almost every day in Diablo 4 is the need for more bag space. But, despite fans claiming it’s necessary to add more, Blizzard has today said they can only give players a little because you have to load every character, which would cause issues if everyone had a larger inventory.

Every time players enter dungeons and cellars in Diablo 4, they gain epic loot, and although the amount they get can be pretty incredible, there’s a big downside. It can often be so much that they have to go back and forth between the dungeon and merchants to sell excess because there simply isn’t the space to keep everything.

This problem has only gotten worse in season one, where players want to keep items like Malignant Hearts on hand, so inventories are stuffed to the brim.

There’s not going to be any respite though, with Joseph Piepiora, the Diablo 4 associate game director, shutting down the idea today.

When we say they are expensive what we mean is that they create a lot of memory overhead. When you see another player in game you load them and their entire stash filled with all their items. This is what teams are working diligently to improve so that we can have more asap. — Joseph Piepiora (@JPiepiora) July 22, 2023

The issue, he explained, is whenever you see another player in Diablo 4 you not only have to load their models but all their stashes and inventories. That means the more items they can, the more memory every meeting takes.

Blizzard had to make the call, apparently, to avoid those issues from popping up—and that means keeping inventories smaller, for the time being.

All that said, the Diablo 4 devs are working on a fix, but until they’ve solved the issue, they’ll be avoiding burning out our PCs with all those extra goodies we’re sure to stuff in our pockets if we have the backpack space.

So, for now, just think about the trade-off: no loot, but a working PC.

