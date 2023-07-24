Diablo 4 players would rather walk than use ‘terrible’ mount system

Blizzard may well know how to implement mounts into gaming correctly, considering they’ve very impressive in World of Warcraft, but they’ve had a miss in Diablo 4: hosts of players are in agreement that the system in the sequel is so bad they’d rather walk across Sanctuary than have to deal with using it.

In most RPGs where the map is so vast, using a mount is the best way to traverse the lands. In Diablo 4 though, players think the mount feels more like a hindrance than a help.

The mount has many problems, Diablo 4 players claimed on Reddit on July 23, including a strange cooldown system, getting stuck on the smallest things like pebbles or pieces of road, and just having to dismount for everything.

Other players pointed out another problem: blockades. Understandably, road blockades are there for a reason, as the hordes of demons across Sanctuary in the Diablo 4 storyline all really want to take you out, but players say when they’re riding at top speed they should be able to bust through and continue on their way.

On top of this, if you’re on a console, you may be stunned to know the horse is actually slower than on the PC. This is because your cursor placement determines speed. So, if you’re a class other than a Necromancer, like a Rogue, by level 50, you’ll probably run faster than a horse.

What’s stumping many players the most though is they know Blizzard can create a very good mount system because if WoW does anything right, it’s the mounts. So, they say, why wasn’t this same system implemented in Diablo 4?

For many, the answer seems quite obvious; the mounts in Diablo 4 are just there to help make money through cosmetics.

For now, though, it looks like we’re just going to have to deal with a poor Diablo mount system and instead enjoy some leisurely runs across The Sanctuary.

