One Diablo 4 special minion keeps disappointing players with useless drops in Season 1

This is probably what Diablo 4 players look like when they see a treasure goblin.

Diablo 4 priest looking annoyed
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Diablo 4 players are very disappointed that the Treasure Goblin doesn’t give out rare loot, so much so that they want Blizzard to rename the monster to just “Goblin”.

On July 28, a post in the Diablo 4 subreddit called for a change to the monster’s name as the post’s author feels like the treasure goblins don’t really drop anything valuable, which is pretty misleading considering its name.

Suggestion: rename the treasure goblin to just “goblin”.
by u/AzizLiIGHT in diablo4

The comments section echoed the post’s sentiment with some players saying that the treasure goblin probably got hit by inflation and because of that, the treasure goblin itself might be struggling to make ends meet.

Comment
by u/krankenhundchaen from discussion Suggestion: rename the treasure goblin to just “goblin”.
in diablo4

While some people are recounting their experiences where the treasure goblin actually dropped something that’s beneficial. However, you have to keep in mind that they’re the minority in the comments section.

Comment
by u/onion_surfer14 from discussion Suggestion: rename the treasure goblin to just “goblin”.
in diablo4

In my experience, I just stopped hunting for these monsters at a certain point as you’re much more likely to get uniques and legendaries from dungeon chests and dungeon bosses. You should only really go for these monsters if you can kill them as fast as you do trash mobs. That way, you don’t spend a lot of time running around chasing after them.


Diablo 4’s first season seems like it’s still plagued by the previous season’s “underwhelming” loot system as is reflected by the lack of valuable items that the treasure goblin drops. Adding to that, some people are even entirely turned off by Diablo 4’s uber-unique system. Blizzard might want to take a close look at this one.

About the author

Cedric Pabriga

A freelance writer who mostly covers VTubers, Smash Ultimate, Genshin Impact, and industry news. He has three years of experience in video games journalism and his bylines can be found on sites such as IGN, IntoTheSpine, and Dot Esports. If he's not working, he's either listening to music or playing another RPG he got his hands on. Either that, or getting lost at a random place.

More Stories by Cedric Pabriga