Diablo 4 players agree ‘underwhelming’ loot system desperately needs a retune

Diablo 4 players are unhappy with the game’s loot system, particularly in the end game. They claim it’s an “underwhelming” experience that lacks the “feeling” of excitement that comes with finding cool items and called on Blizzard to retune it in a discussion on Reddit yesterday.

The player summarized the system by saying it comes down to finding Ancestral rares with three good affixes and a fourth one that can be rerolled. The problem, in their view, is that it “gets stale quickly” and the dopamine hit of finding rare items falls off the more you play.

It’s a stark contrast to the classic “loot lottery” system in Diablo 2, which they admitted wasn’t perfect either but had a “wide variety” of ways for players to get a dopamine hit, including niche finds like GG Blues, FCR or Dual Leech Rings, Tri Res Boots, White Bases, and more.

“It would be a much better game if a level 100 character can still experience that feeling on a regular basis,” they said.

Others echoed the sentiment, adding complaints about Legendaries and Aspects, and a general feeling that there’s too much junk in the loot pool. One player described the endgame as “overly simple,” while another added that itemization is “sorely in need of retuning.” Almost 1,000 players waded into the discussion and most seemed to feel the same way.

Related: Diablo 4 ‘no lifers’ are causing big trouble in PvP despite dev safeguards

These concerns highlight a key issue with Diablo 4’s current loot system. While loot progression is satisfying in the early game, it falls flat in the later stages. This could impact player retention since the thrill of finding new items is what keeps hardcore players hooked.

It’s not the only issue players are complaining about, either, with discussions taking place over a lack of social features severely impacting the playing experience after the main campaign is over. There’s a chance the developers might address these issues, and more, during their developer live stream on July 6.

About the author