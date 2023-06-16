When is the Diablo 4 dev stream? Campfire Chat date, time and how to watch

Have you completed your painstaking Diablo 4 grind and found yourself wandering around Sanctuary mindlessly, searching for your next big adventure until the season starts? Yeah, me too. Luckily for us, the Diablo 4 dev stream is almost here, giving us more info on the future of Sanctuary, Lilith, and her endless army of demons.

Diablo 4 Campfire Chats will be a special Blizzard Entertainment stream with Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson, game director Joe Shely, associate production director Tiffany Wat, and associate director of community Adam Fletcher. During this stream, the team will touch on topics of launch success, community feedback, and further plans for Diablo 4.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 dev stream, including the date, time, and how can you watch it.

Diablo 4 Campfire Chat time and date

Diablo 4 dev chat stream will take place on June 16 and it will feature four staff members—Joe Shely, Rod Fergusson, Tiffany Wat, and Adam Fletcher.

The stream officially starts at 1pm CT. But, if you’re not in the CT zone, here’s the table with the most important time zones and the start time of the dev chat:

Time zone Start time Eastern Time Zone (ET) 2pm Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 11am Central European Summer Time (CEST) 8pm Australian Central Standard Time (ACTS) 3:30am

Diablo 4 Campfire chat: how to watch

If you want to tune in and learn what’s next for Diablo 4, you can do that by paying a visit to the official Diablo Twitch and Youtube channels. The biggest faces of streaming like Asmongold will most likely have their own viewing party on their Twitch channel, so you can join their community and together analyze every word the devs say—I know I will.

Diablo 4 Campfire chat: what to expect

The staff members will discuss launch success, community feedback, and what’s next for Diablo 4. Generally speaking, I’d say they will start by bragging how successful the release has been and the community is more than thrilled to step back into gloomy Sanctuary. Finally, they will reveal their plans for Diablo 4. I hope they will finally reveal the release date of the upcoming season, more classes, and nifty social features like world chat and trade chat.

