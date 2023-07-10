Diablo 4’s Uber Unique drops are turning players off the game entirely

Many Diablo 4 players have begun to think that Uber Uniques are too hard to find and because of that, they’ve today started to walk away from the Blizzard game.

One player who has been struggling to find any of the ultra-super rare Diablo 4 items sparked a discussion on the topic on July 9 after they calculated—and shared the calculations on Reddit—that it could take the most unlucky of grinders up to 11 years of playing for 24 hours a day before they got their hands on one of the weapons.

For many, these odds were very discouraging, and plenty said they would rather hang up their Diablo swords than even attempt to find the rarest drops.

Others responded with comedy, setting reminders for 11 years’ time to see if they had actually had any luck in the hunt by then.

A large swathe of the fandom compared Diablo 4 with another similar game, Path of Exile. In Path of Exile, there are various ways to get their desired items such as trading, crafting, and hard drops. But in Diablo, the only way to get the Uber Unique item is for it to drop from mobs. There’s no way to craft it and no trading either. Some argued the most prized loots from Path of Exile—Mageblood and Headhunter—but said it never feels as hopeless.

There are some simple solutions, players said: either to make the Uber Uniques drop rate higher or allow players to craft them.

Some said they want to see trading added too, others said they are afraid it would just end up with real-money trading. This means some people will buy the Diablo items with real money instead, because of how rare they can be.

As of now though, Diablo 4 players are simply burned out and have no motivation to quest for these rare items—despite that being the whole point of Uber Uniques.

