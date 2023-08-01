Diablo 4 players warn devs not to copy Path of Exile after exciting first showing

It's the battle of Fire and Ice all over again.

Diablo 4 players have today declared they don’t want Blizzard Entertainment to copy any features from Path of Exile 2 despite the similar dungeon-crawling action RPG’s mindblowing first gameplay showcase.

Path of Exile is an incredible RPG with an engaging campaign, exciting lore, and abundant content and features, and that all looks set to continue in the sequel too.

The series sequel’s gameplay was finally unveiled at ExileCon 2023 this week, showing off a new system and several features. While the showcase was exciting, and has many loyal PoE fans in raptures, it’s sparked controversy between Diablo 4 gamers and those who are planning to jump ship to the next title.

Diablo 4 players have agreed they don’t want Blizzard to adopt any similar systems or features previewed at the PoE event, even though they were well-received. In particular, fans warned all the new additions look too confusing and tedious.

They also don’t want Diablo 4 to “just be for hardcore players.” Diablo 4 may have a few issues, they added, but it’s still relatively easy for newer players to grasp and can be customized for the enjoyment for casuals and hardcore players alike without introducing any overly complicated features or systems.

Not everyone is on the same page though, with others suggesting Diablo 4 is “just a shell” compared to PoE 2 and is struggling to overcome its numerous flaws. So, anything that would help it build into something better would be good.

For now, PoE and Diablo are two different games with their own systems and experiences—and Blizzard is likely to keep it that way despite PoE 2’s early hype.

