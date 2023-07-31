Diablo 4 players can’t find a reason to keep playing, but not all is lost

The end of the line for many.

Diablo 4 players are reaching the end of their journeys in Sanctuary in season one, though it’s not all bad news.

Season one of Diablo 4 introduced several areas of new content, the biggest being the new Malignant Hearts, but the patch that prepared the game for the new season was widely criticized.

Many still flocked to Diablo 4 for the first seasonal update, which is due to run until October, but players continue to be burnt out—particularly after hitting the highest levels in the game.

A lack of endgame content is a criticism that has been regularly fired at Diablo 4, even beyond season one itself, and has been reared once again.

This time a user on Reddit, however, was not overly critical and, despite feeling burnt out, believes they still “totally got” their money’s worth from the game and dubbed it a “brilliant experience.”

Significant criticism was directed toward the season leveling, where the player said Blizzard missed the mark on providing a “compelling reason to start from scratch” and failing to provide “unique gameplay opportunities.”

The general assessment was met positively by the community, with the post receiving over 5,500 updates and over 2,000 comments, where many players shared a similar view they have.

Not everyone is ready to turn their back permanently, however, with several saying they’re prepared to come back after a few seasons worth of changes.

While others did not seem prepared to give the game another go further down the line, they too felt they had got their money’s worth from Diablo 4.

