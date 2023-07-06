Diablo 4 players agree there’s one major issue with world bosses

The cracks are showing and it's up to the devs to seal it.

Diablo 4 seems to have a problem with its world bosses. Not the mechanics of the fights, but in the respawn time. Players have had enough of it.

Diablo 4 players took to the game’s subreddit to voice their frustration with the game’s world boss spawn timer. World bosses respawn around 6 hours after their demise. For the players in the thread, they feel like this is a very awkward respawn time and that the boss drops aren’t good enough to warrant such a long wait.

A player on the thread said that the rewards don’t make the 6-hour-long respawn time worth it and that it’s “easily 2-3 times too long” for what the rewards are. Some are piggybacking on this comment to add that the item system in Diablo 4 all-in-all is just bad. However, there’s a faction in the comments section thinking that the bosses should actually be buffed.

They argue that the world bosses feel like they’re really weak and that they shouldn’t be melting in less than 60 seconds. An example of this can be seen in a video where a group of players wrecked a world boss in World Tier 4 in just 15 seconds.

Diablo 4 has had a great launch with critics from different outlets praising it. However, now that the game has had its time to settle properly, players are seeing the problems that lie underneath its facade. Hopefully, the devs are listening to the player’s outcries. We’ll know once they release the upcoming Diablo 4 Camp Fire chat where they talk about the upcoming updates for the game.

About the author