Diablo 4 players are pulling their hair out at the lack of customization options

A trip to the hairdresser for a trim? Not in the world of Diablo—or at least, not yet.

Diablo 4 players are complaining about the lack of customization for their characters, particularly when it comes to hair, citing they can change more permanent fixtures like tattoos but not their hair using the game’s wardrobe function.

A July 29 post in the Diablo 4 subreddit brought up the discussion and the missing feature—and many were quick to agree with the post’s intent, pointing out such a feature was missing from Diablo 3, too. “It’s the one thing that makes the most since [sic] when changing our appearance and it’s the one thing we can’t do,” read the post.

There may be a good reason why such a feature is absent, however. One player pointed out the “technical limitation” of custom hair, noting that consoles would struggle to load each individual strand of hair if everyone had a different style or color. It’s a similar issue devs had discussed when it came to expanding inventory space for each player.

Another person pointed out that, in their opinion, there were too few hair and color options to begin with, while another added that extra customization options were supposed to be included with the game’s launch.

One player believes, jokingly, that the inability to change hairstyles must be lore-based. “Hairdressing is heresy,” the player added, and that “cutting it defies his will,” referring to the angel Inarius from the main campaign of Diablo 4.

Aside from snide remarks, players also have legitimate concerns regarding character customization outside of hairstyle or color, particularly when it comes to changing the gender of a character after creation. While having the ability to select a gender for the class at the beginning of the game—with Blizzard going so far as to include gendered titles like Sorcerer (male) and Sorceress (female), the inability to change after creation is a recurring point of discussion among the community.

Personally, I feel the same as there is just not enough great hair in the game, and because of that, you’ll feel that your characters look the same because those are the only options that you like. For now, while these problems are present, there may be more important changes that require Blizzard’s attention first—like players abusing game-modifying software.

