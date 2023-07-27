Blizzard warns some Diablo 4 players are at risk of permanently being banned

Diablo 4 players have been warned by Blizzard that they risk a permaban if they use any game modifying software, regardless of the reason.

Some players in Diablo 4 have used third-party software to provide an overlay to their game, including the popular TurboHud add-on that allows players to customize their overlay. The mods result in a significantly improved UI, showing NPC and player icons, resource display, displaying aspect names in the stash and at the occultist, revealing the layout of dungeons, and more.

But Blizzard has made it clear that it has zero tolerance for any game-modifying software and they are prohibited for use in Diablo 4—with those who install the software at risk of receiving a permanent suspension.

In a post on the official forums yesterday, Blizzard’s community manager said “all Diablo 4 players agree to the Blizzard EULA as a condition of playing the game” and that it “explicitly prohibits cheating, bots, hacks” or any other “unauthorized software.”

This is despite the fact that many mods merely provide aesthetic boosts and do not impact the game’s loot system or provide a significant boost to users compared to others.

The confirmation of Blizzard’s stance on mods is not too surprising as it is something many were expecting. But it does beg questions as to whether the developers are aware of the significant improvements the overlays provide and if they plan on introducing their own versions in the future.

There’s certainly plenty of room for improvement across Diablo 4 and, with regular seasons planned, many players likely hope that UI improvements are in the cards.

