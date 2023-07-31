Diablo 4 content “dead and gone” after level scaling changes give negative XP

Diablo 4 players have been venting their frustrations after the removal of level scaling has left content “dead and gone”.

Season one of Diablo 4 introduced new content in the form of Malignant Hearts, which provide powerful boosts to builds, but fresh content came alongside a widely-criticized mega patch.

One of the many, many nerfs in Diablo 4 season one came in the form of experience, which included the removal of level scaling in the game—meaning players get significantly less experience if they’re fighting enemies of a lower level.

This sparked a discussion on Reddit, where one player stated the content was “dead and gone” due to the removal of level scaling and left “beautiful content completely obsolete”.

Players questioned the reason for the change, which resulted in negative experiences in almost every situation for high-level players, and urged Blizzard to solve the issue.

The post received over 3,000 upvotes and just shy of 1,000 comments on Reddit, with one user questioning why extra experience caps at 15 percent no matter how much higher level an enemy is, yet received experience can be reduced as much as 99 percent when you are levels ahead of the enemies you’re facing.

It creates a particularly worrying issue when playing with friends, as you’ll be punished if you are at a higher level than them. For an online-only game that already suffers with multiplayer, that’s a huge problem.

Whether the situation is remedied in a future patch remains to be seen but, if not, the player base could plummet as fans turn elsewhere.

About the author