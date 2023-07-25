Diablo 4’s battle pass won’t even give you enough coins to buy any cosmetics

Diablo 4’s first season, the Season of the Malignant, has certainly gotten off to a rough start, and it’s only getting worse after players today realized the number of platinum you can earn by purchasing the battle pass isn’t even enough to buy a single cosmetic in the shop, let alone the next battle pass in any following seasons.

Fans often claim money is at the forefront of Blizzard’s planning, especially after the whole Overwatch 2 PvE fiasco. But, Diablo 4 players were still surprised about how the battle pass is set to work, with many claiming is unsettling and “scummy.”

Season one of Diablo 4 has not been well received by the wider player base, and that’s understandable given we’ve had to create all new characters for a seasonal realm, an update that has skyrocketed the already intense grind that is Diablo, and the fact all the best rewards for the battle pass are locked behind a paywall.

In the current battle pass, players can earn 666 platinum. While that is a devilishly cool number, it doesn’t do much for players because none of the store’s cosmetics are that cheap. So, fans still need to use real-world money to buy cosmetics.

If fans want to put the platinum towards the next battle pass, it won’t be enough, so players have to spend extra next season.

Related: ‘Everything is worse’: Asmongold slams Diablo 4’s new 1.1 update

Of course, there are a few outliers here. Druids that spend their time shapeshifted won’t have to worry about cosmetics, fans said, and neither will anyone that keeps transmog character’s clothes to the simple starter sets—though I can’t imagine there are many fans that rate those rags as the best cosmetics in Diablo.

Diablo 4 was already pricey, but the amount of money we must continually funnel into this ARPG is getting excessive, especially if you want the cosmetics and other items from the battle pass. Because, ultimately, there’s nothing else you can do about it.

I’m just glad the battle pass didn’t contain experience boosts or armor.

About the author