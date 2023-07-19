‘Everything is worse’: Asmongold slams Diablo 4’s new 1.1 update

Asmongold has given Diablo 4’s new 1.1 patch a damning review, summing up the changes as “everything is worse.”

Patch notes for the 1.1 update dropped on July 18 ahead of the start of season one, which arrives on July 20, and has resulted in an uproar with significant nerfs across the board.

Criticism regarding the patch has been directed at a number of areas, including the changes that make Helltide harder to grind, nerfs to Critical Damage and other core stats, and a reduction in experience gain when in a party with higher-level players.

Players have responded negatively in their droves, with some going as far as saying this marks the end of their journey in Diablo 4.

Asmongold shares the views of the majority of the community, with his video review of Patch 1.1 starting with the general assessment that everything in Diablo 4 is worse.

He further expands his assessment by adding “everything is harder,” that you “have to work harder” for everything you were doing before, that leveling is slower, and Helltides are worse, though he admitted the reduction to Vulnerability damage was “smart.”

To rub further salt in the wounds of players, he pointed out that problems regarding Necromancers not having a viable minion build, damage resistances not working, and a lack of storage space for players were completely omitted, meaning those issues persist.

With over two million subscribers on YouTube, Asmongold’s reach in the Diablo 4 community is huge and his words will resonate with a lot of players, which could spell problems for season one.

All the success Diablo 4 has enjoyed so far could be swiftly wiped away with the 1.1 patch, which brings remarkably bad changes to the game’s landscape and makes you reluctant to dive in again.

