How to get the Beheaded Home emblem during Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost

Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost event offers a ton of cosmetics and items that are only available during the festival’s run time, from Oct. 12 to Nov. 2.

One of those is an exclusive emblem that can only be earned by completing activities during the Festival, titled Beheaded Home. Here’s how you can get the haunted emblem for yourself.

How to acquire the Beheaded Home emblem

Guardians can acquire the Beheaded Home emblem by competing the Glint of Hope triumph, located in the Festival of the Lost portion of the Season of the Lost triumphs section.

Glint of Hope requires you to reveal 14 pages in the Book of the Forgotten, which is half of the total number of pages. To accomplish this, complete activities with the festival mask equipped to earn Candy and Spectral Pages.

With those Spectral Pages, queue up for Haunted Lost Sectors and defeat Headless Ones to transform those into Manifested Pages. Those can be brought to the Book of the Forgotten next to Eva and spent to unveil the pages of the Book.

It should cost you about 77 Manifested Pages to unveil 14 pages of the Book of the Forgotten and complete the triumph.