Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost is here, bringing some of the scariest moments in the game when The Corrupted or The Glassway aren’t in the Grandmaster rotation.

This year, the event has a series of resources up for grabs and a few different ways to earn them. Getting the most out of the celebrations involves obtaining heaps of Candy, Spectral Pages, and Manifest Pages—and they’re all closely related.

How to get Candy in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost?

The first step to getting Candy in Festival of the Lost is getting a mask. Talk to Eva Levante, event vendor and Destiny 2‘s space grandma, to get your own and equip it as soon as you can.

Candy will only drop while you have a mask equipped. This means you won’t get any Candy or Spectral Pages if you’re wearing your usual helmet, so say goodbye to Eye of Another World or Celestial Nighthawk.

While you have a mask equipped, though, you can get Candy and Spectral Pages out of basically any activity in the game, from playlist strikes to public events. Kills also have a high chance of dropping them in normal circumstances. This abundance makes grinding for Candy a fairly easy experience as long as players are willing to part with their helmet slot temporarily.

Players can use Candy to unlock a series of items from Festival of the Lost, including masks styled after Destiny 2 characters and special grab bags filled with loot. Those seem to give out mostly world drops, however.